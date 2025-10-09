Powered by RND
Shane Smith Has Questions
radio.net
Shane Smith Has Questions

VICE News & Studio71
Society & Culture
Shane Smith Has Questions
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 36
  • How America Lost Faith in Everything ft. Chuck Todd | Shane Smith Has Questions
    Shane Smith sits down with veteran journalist Chuck Todd, former Meet the Press moderator and current host of Sunday Night with Chuck Todd, in a deep dive on the state of American politics and media today. Chuck opens up about his decision to leave legacy media behind and reinvent political journalism for the long-form podcast era, why Meet the Press became “an aircraft carrier that couldn’t turn,” and how he rediscovered his voice in independent media. Together, he and Shane dissect how the Democrats misread Obama’s 2012 victory, how identity politics replaced class politics, and why Gen X got “screwed” out of ever having a president of its own. The two discuss the decline of institutional trust, the collapse of local journalism, and the growing “cold civil war” fueled by redistricting and algorithmic polarization. Todd argues that saving democracy begins at the local level by rebuilding trust through community storytelling, youth sports, and bottom-up journalism, while Shane connects the dots between sports, politics, and America’s addiction to tribalism. The conversation moves seamlessly from Obama and Trump to Reagan and Ross Perot, from Moneyball politics to AOC’s rise, from Walter Cronkite’s myth to TikTok reality. Along the way, Chuck delivers one-liners worthy of a newsroom veteran (“A man named Craig made classifieds free, and yada yada yada, Trump became president”), while Shane pushes him into bold territory on civil war, secession, and whether democracy itself can survive the age of social media. Subscribe to VICE News here: http://bit.ly/Subscribe-to-VICE-News Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    1:07:01
  • The Rage Economy Is Destroying Us ft. Scott Galloway | Shane Smith Has Questions
    Scott Galloway and Shane Smith dive into the growing tension in today’s society, exploring how economic instability, digital culture, and political unrest are shaping people’s frustrations and anger. They analyze the rise of digital platforms, the deepening wealth divide, and the decline of traditional work structures, which have fueled a wave of anxiety and frustration. Galloway breaks down how capitalism’s evolution and the collapse of old economic systems are leaving many feeling powerless and left behind. The conversation delves into the cultural forces that amplify anger, and how these shifts are not only affecting individuals but also reshaping businesses and politics in ways that could have long-lasting consequences. Subscribe to VICE News here: http://bit.ly/Subscribe-to-VICE-News Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    1:45:22
  • The Hidden Side of Psychedelic Research ft. Hamilton Morris | Shane Smith Has Questions
    Psychedelics are reshaping medicine and culture. Ayahuasca ceremonies, ibogaine treatments, and ketamine clinics promise breakthroughs but raise hard questions about safety, tradition, and control. Hamilton Morris joins Shane Smith to unpack the science, myths, and politics behind today’s psychedelic movement. He breaks down the promises of ibogaine clinics, the rise of ketamine in psychiatry, and the battles over MDMA research, showing how curiosity and controversy continue to shape the future of psychedelics. The conversation highlights how political and economic forces influence the direction of psychedelic research. Don't miss a video! Subscribe NOW: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠http://bit.ly/Subscribe-to-VICE-News⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Check out VICE News for more: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠http://vicenews.com⁠⁠ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    1:46:40
  • Are We Headed for Global Chaos? ft. Ian Bremmer | Shane Smith Has Questions
    Drone warfare is changing the battlefield fast. Cheap swarms can overwhelm defenses, strike deep, and create new security threats—from war zones to stadiums. Add cyber attacks and grid probes, and the gray zone keeps expanding with no clear rules or deterrents. Global power dynamics are shifting. Trump’s tough talk on Xi, Putin, and Kim clashes with stalled diplomacy and a rising China filling global gaps. With India tensions growing and Europe carrying more of Ukraine, globalization looks more fractured than ever. The tech race is also splitting. The U.S. leads in AI—for now—but China is sprinting ahead in clean energy. Climate risks are real, but so is the chance to build a cheaper, cleaner future—if politics doesn't block the way. Book your doctor's appointment at https://www.zocdoc.com/shane  Don't miss a video! Subscribe NOW: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠http://bit.ly/Subscribe-to-VICE-News⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Check out VICE News for more: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠http://vicenews.com⁠⁠ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    58:10
  • Addiction, Injuries & the Cost of Comedy ft. Johnny Knoxville | Shane Smith Has Questions
    Johnny Knoxville sits down with Shane Smith to discuss the physical and emotional costs of his career. He reflects on the chaotic start of Jackass, the pressures of sudden fame, and serious injuries like concussions and an eye fracture that nearly ended his life. The conversation covers his collaborations with Spike Jonze and Jeff Tremaine, the shift from MTV to feature films, and the political backlash that ultimately forced the show off the air. Knoxville speaks openly about his mental health struggles after repeated head trauma and how he found stability through therapy. Beyond the stunts, Knoxville highlights projects he’s proud of, including The Ringer, his outlaw country radio show, and documentaries like The Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia. This honest talk reveals a rarely seen side of Knoxville—the man behind the daredevil persona who lived through the consequences. Don't miss a video! Subscribe NOW: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠http://bit.ly/Subscribe-to-VICE-News⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Check out VICE News for more: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠http://vicenews.com⁠⁠ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
About Shane Smith Has Questions

Shane Smith Has Questions is a dynamic, apolitical podcast hosted by Shane Smith dedicated to getting to the bottom of prominent instances of misinformation and disinformation while revealing the fascinating fundamental truths (if there are any?) of the most interesting and convoluted social and political issues of our time. For advertising opportunities please email [email protected]    We want to make the podcast even better, help us learn how we can: https://bit.ly/2EcYbu4   Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20Policy
Podcast website
Society & Culture

