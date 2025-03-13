Introducing Security You Should Know

What if you could get a no-nonsense look at security solutions in just 15 minutes? Security You Should Know, the latest podcast from the CISO Series, does just that. Hosted by Rich Stroffolino, each episode brings together one security vendor and two security leaders to break down a real-world problem and the solution trying to fix it. Expect straight answers on: How to explain the issue to your CEO What the solution actually does (and doesn’t do) How the pricing model works Then, our security leaders ask the tough questions to see what sets this vendor apart. Subscribe now and and stay ahead of the latest security solutions. Visit CISOseries.com for more details. Security You Should Know: Connecting security solutions with security leaders.