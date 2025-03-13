The velocity of innovation necessitates an agile approach to infrastructure management, which often leads to complexity and, consequently, vulnerabilities. Organizations are in a relentless race to identify and prioritize security gaps, but how can we effectively manage and mitigate these risks? In this episode, Jay Mar-Tang, field CISO at Pentera, discusses how Pentara blends the efficiency of automation with insightful human judgment to addresses the gaps in traditional security processes while enhancing effectiveness and response times. Jay is joined by our panelists, Keith McCartney, vp, security and IT, DNAnexus, and Nick Espinosa, host of the nationally syndicated Deep Dive Radio Show. Huge thanks to our sponsor, Pentera Pentera, established in 2015, leads the charge in Automated Security Validation. We empower organizations to pinpoint their true security gaps and prioritize based on true exposure, providing a strong defense against cyber threats. Trusted by thousands worldwide, Pentera offers security posture, clarity and precise guidance for remediation.
16:51
Getting Actionable Intelligence with Stellar Cyber
The sheer volume of security alerts and data being generated by various sources like firewalls, servers, and endpoint devices is daunting. The challenge lies in sifting through this vast amount of information to identify genuine threats without throwing manual effort at it. Traditional security logs merely tell us what happened but do not provide insights on what's happening now. The demand is for more actionable intelligence that focuses on different, more relevant data types rather than just more data. In this episode, Subo Guha, chief product officer at Stellar Cyber, discusses the company's efforts to turn raw security alerts and IT data into actionable intelligence at scale. Subo is joined by our panelists, Nick Espinosa, host of the nationally syndicated Deep Dive Radio Show, and Steve Zalewski, co-host of Defense in Depth. Huge thanks to our sponsor, Stellar Cyber
16:34
Address Data Loss from Insider Threats with DTEX Systems
Understanding and mitigating insider risk has taken a front seat in organizational security strategies. What once was a niche concern, we’re seeing significant escalation in insider threats, particularly from nation-state actors, with insiders becoming victims of coercion or identity theft. In this episode, Mohan Koo, president & co-founder, DTEX Systems, explains why understanding human behavior, continuous data tracking, and proactive collaborations are key components in staying ahead of evolving risks. Joining Mohan in this discussion are Janet Heins, CISO, ChenMed, and Bethany De Lude, CISO emeritus. Huge thanks to our sponsor, DTEX Systems As the trusted leader in insider risk management, DTEX stops insider threats and prevents data loss. By combining data loss prevention, user and entity behavior analytics, and user activity monitoring in a single platform, DTEX proactively identifies malicious and non-malicious behavior, without sacrificing privacy or network performance.
15:18
Solving Data Sprawl with Tuskira
The fragmentation and vast amount of data generated from enterprise tools create a convoluted landscape for cybersecurity professionals to navigate. This complexity is exacerbated in large companies with dynamic environments, where innovation and growth must be balanced with the ever-present need for security. In this episode, Piyush Sharrma, CEO and co-founder at Tuskira discusses what the company is doing to unify security tools and validate defenses in this sea of data. Piyush is joined by our panelists, Mike Woods, vp, cybersecurity, GE Vernova, and Keith McCartney, vp, security and IT, DNAnexus. Huge thanks to our sponsor, Tuskira Tuskira simplifies cybersecurity by unifying data from 150+ tools into a proactive, AI-driven security mesh. Resolve operational complexity by aligning defenses like EDRs, WAFs, & more with real-world vulnerabilities. Accelerate response times with automated exploit validation & risk mitigation. Stop patching noise and start focusing on the threats that truly matter.
20:32
Introducing Security You Should Know
What if you could get a no-nonsense look at security solutions in just 15 minutes? Security You Should Know, the latest podcast from the CISO Series, does just that. Hosted by Rich Stroffolino, each episode brings together one security vendor and two security leaders to break down a real-world problem and the solution trying to fix it. Expect straight answers on: How to explain the issue to your CEO What the solution actually does (and doesn’t do) How the pricing model works Then, our security leaders ask the tough questions to see what sets this vendor apart. Subscribe now and and stay ahead of the latest security solutions. Visit CISOseries.com for more details. Security You Should Know: Connecting security solutions with security leaders.
