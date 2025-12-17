Back in the mid-nineties, a group emerged from St. Louis, later moving to Chicago, where they'd go on to make some of the most beguiling and unique music of the time. They were 90 Day Men. In this three-part series from the Secretly Society Podcast, Tim Kinsella, a fellow Chicagoan and friend of the band, guides us through conversations with the members and other folks who were involved in the scenes and movements that they operated in. Over four albums and a few EPs, the band's sound developed into elaborate, experimental, baroque songs, influenced by the world around them and delving back into prog, sixties art rock, and beyond. 90 Day Men were not ahead of their time, they were of a different world entirely; their discography, and a handful of previously unheard songs, were compiled into a five-LP set by Numero Group in 2023. In this episode, Tim speaks to the band about the musical world from which they were born, and how they came to be. Links: Secretly Frequencies: 90 Day Men Playlist Secretly Society Podcast Episodes Secretly Society Podcast on Secretly Store Secretly Society General Information 90 Day Men: 90 Day Men on Instagram 90 Day Men: We Blame Chicago 90 Day Men: (It Is It) Critical Band [Y2K 25th Anniversary Edition] Pre-Order