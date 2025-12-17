Songs: Ohia 'Didn't It Rain'
12/17/2025 | 34 mins.
Every writer has a story about the assignment that got away; for music journalist Stephen Deusner, the story was that of Jason Molina and Songs: Ohia's 2002 record 'Didn't It Rain.' In 2014, on the wings of Secretly Canadian reissuing 'Didn't It Rain,' Deusner pitched an ambitious oral history featuring some of the people who knew Jason best and might be able to lend some humanity to an artist who had always been mythologized — often by himself. Sadly, the piece was not published at the time, but nearly a decade to the day after its inception, the oral history was issued via Molina-verse newsletter Static & Distance. Reviving the oratory slant of this story of a legendary album, today's episode features interviews with Secretly Canadian co-founders Ben and Chris Swanson; Darcie Schoenman Molina, Jason's widow; Edan Cohen, who produced 'Didn't It Rain' at his studio in Philadelphia; and musicians who played on the record, including Mike Brenner, Jennie Benford, and Jim Krewson of Jim & Jennie & the Pinetops. Links: 'Didn't It Rain' Deluxe Edition Secretly Society Podcast Episodes Secretly Society Podcast on Secretly Store Secretly Society General Information Jason Molina: Jason Molina on Instagram Static & Distance on Substack Jason Molina on Facebook JasonMolina.com Secretly Society Podcast Season 1 - Jason Molina Pt. 1 - Eight Gates - "You've Been Molina'd"
90 Day Men Pt. 3
12/03/2025 | 34 mins.
Back in the mid-nineties, a group emerged from St. Louis, later moving to Chicago, where they'd go on to make some of the most beguiling and unique music of the time. They were 90 Day Men. Over four albums and a few EPs, the band's sound developed into elaborate, experimental, baroque songs, influenced by the world around them and delving back into prog, sixties art rock, and beyond. Later this month Numero Group will release a new deluxe 25th anniversary edition of 90 Day Men's '(It Is It) Critical Band' LP, including a previously-unreleased album tracked at Steve Albini's Electrical Audio studio in Chicago. In this final episode, host Tim Kinsella speaks to the band about their final albums, trips to Japan, the burnout of relentless shows and being a little too ahead of the musical curve. Links: Secretly Frequencies: 90 Day Men Playlist Secretly Society Podcast Episodes Secretly Society Podcast on Secretly Store Secretly Society General Information 90 Day Men: 90 Day Men on Instagram 90 Day Men: We Blame Chicago 90 Day Men: (It Is It) Critical Band [Y2K 25th Anniversary Edition] Pre-Order
90 Day Men Pt. 2
11/26/2025 | 32 mins.
Back in the mid-nineties, a group emerged from St. Louis, later moving to Chicago, where they'd go on to make some of the most beguiling and unique music of the time. They were 90 Day Men. Over four albums and a few EPs, the band's sound developed into elaborate, experimental, baroque songs, influenced by the world around them and delving back into prog, sixties art rock, and beyond. In part two of this three-part series from the Secretly Society Podcast, Tim Kinsella, a fellow Chicagoan and friend of the band, guides us through conversations about 90 Day Men's early singles, working with labels for the first time, lineup changes and how they developed their unique sound, and their first forays into touring. Links: Secretly Frequencies: 90 Day Men Playlist Secretly Society Podcast Episodes Secretly Society Podcast on Secretly Store Secretly Society General Information 90 Day Men: 90 Day Men on Instagram 90 Day Men: We Blame Chicago 90 Day Men: (It Is It) Critical Band [Y2K 25th Anniversary Edition] Pre-Order
90 Day Men Pt. 1
11/20/2025 | 35 mins.
Back in the mid-nineties, a group emerged from St. Louis, later moving to Chicago, where they'd go on to make some of the most beguiling and unique music of the time. They were 90 Day Men. In this three-part series from the Secretly Society Podcast, Tim Kinsella, a fellow Chicagoan and friend of the band, guides us through conversations with the members and other folks who were involved in the scenes and movements that they operated in. Over four albums and a few EPs, the band's sound developed into elaborate, experimental, baroque songs, influenced by the world around them and delving back into prog, sixties art rock, and beyond. 90 Day Men were not ahead of their time, they were of a different world entirely; their discography, and a handful of previously unheard songs, were compiled into a five-LP set by Numero Group in 2023. In this episode, Tim speaks to the band about the musical world from which they were born, and how they came to be. Links: Secretly Frequencies: 90 Day Men Playlist Secretly Society Podcast Episodes Secretly Society Podcast on Secretly Store Secretly Society General Information 90 Day Men: 90 Day Men on Instagram 90 Day Men: We Blame Chicago 90 Day Men: (It Is It) Critical Band [Y2K 25th Anniversary Edition] Pre-Order
Secretly Frequencies - Hatchie
11/12/2025 | 1h 32 mins.
G'day! Today on the Secretly Society podcast we welcome one of our label family's rare Australian artists, Harriette Pilbeam, who you will know much better as Hatchie. Starting out playing in bands as a teenager in Brisbane, Hatchie put her first single out under her own name in 2017 and quickly picked up interest in both her home country and internationally. She signed with Secretly Canadian in 2021, released her much-acclaimed follow up album 'Giving the World Away' in 2022 and just dropped her latest, the sweet and salty 'Liquorice,' last week. Chatting with her fellow countryman Max Thomas, Secretly Distribution's Head of Marketing & Campaigns Asia-Pacific, and co-host Tom Davies, Hariette shoots the breeze on Letterboxd scores, dream-pop, Oasis, and much more. Links: Secretly Frequencies: Hatchie Playlist Secretly Society Podcast Episodes Secretly Society Podcast on Secretly Store Secretly Society General Information Lonnie Holley: Hatchie Website Link Hatchie on Instagram Hatchie on X Hatchie on Facebook
