Alex Schmidt and Katie Goldin explore why the number 150 is secretly incredibly fascinating. They also discover hoax moon beavers, and discover Saint Nicholas's past life as a pickle-murder solver.

Alex Schmidt and Katie Goldin explore why teddy bears are secretly incredibly fascinating.

Alex Schmidt and Katie Goldin explore why pentagrams are secretly incredibly fascinating.

Alex Schmidt and Katie Goldin explore why apples are secretly incredibly fascinating. Special guests: Dan McCoy and Stuart Wellington.

Alex Schmidt and Katie Goldin explore why the name Alex is secretly incredibly fascinating.

About Secretly Incredibly Fascinating

A weekly podcast about the history, science, lore and surprises that make everyday things secretly incredibly fascinating. Hosted by comedy writer, emoji creator, and ‘Jeopardy!‘ champion Alex Schmidt. Join Alex & his co-host Katie Goldin for a joyful deep dive into seeing the world a whole new way! (For research sources, bonus episodes, and how you can support the podcast, visit sifpod.fun.)