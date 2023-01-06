Sophiena is opening up her Secret Mum Club, the place for all Mums to share all their secrets. From the silly to the serious, this is a totally anonymous place for parents to get things off their chest, because as we all know, we’re all in this together. Joining Sophiena will be her Secret Queen co-host Emma, who will be keeping Soph on her toes and revealing the stories you submit.
To get your secret read out on the podcast, email [email protected], follow us on socials @secretmumpod and - like any good secret - tell all your friends about us!
