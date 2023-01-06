Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Sophiena is opening up her Secret Mum Club, the place for all Mums to share all their secrets. From the silly to the serious, this is a totally anonymous place ... More
Kids & FamilyParentingComedy
  • Welcome to the Secret Mum Club!
    Come in and join the Secret Mum Club with Sophiena and Emma as they crack into the world of motherhood. In this very special first episode, we hear secrets from Mums who are troubled with co-sleeping, growing beards and not getting on with other parents. Remember this is a judgement-free zone for Mums everywhere, after all… we’re all in this together! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    6/5/2023
    36:53
  • Secret Mum Club
    Sophiena is opening up her Secret Mum Club, the place for all Mums to share all their secrets. From the silly to the serious, this is a totally anonymous place for parents to get things off their chest, because as we all know, we’re all in this together. Joining Sophiena will be her Secret Queen co-host Emma, who will be keeping Soph on her toes and revealing the stories you submit. To get your secret read out on the podcast, email [email protected], follow us on socials @secretmumpod and - like any good secret - tell all your friends about us! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    6/1/2023
    0:36

About Secret Mum Club with Sophiena

Sophiena is opening up her Secret Mum Club, the place for all Mums to share all their secrets. From the silly to the serious, this is a totally anonymous place for parents to get things off their chest, because as we all know, we’re all in this together. Joining Sophiena will be her Secret Queen co-host Emma, who will be keeping Soph on her toes and revealing the stories you submit.


To get your secret read out on the podcast, email [email protected], follow us on socials @secretmumpod and - like any good secret - tell all your friends about us!


Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

