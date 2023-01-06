About Secret Mum Club with Sophiena

Sophiena is opening up her Secret Mum Club, the place for all Mums to share all their secrets. From the silly to the serious, this is a totally anonymous place for parents to get things off their chest, because as we all know, we’re all in this together. Joining Sophiena will be her Secret Queen co-host Emma, who will be keeping Soph on her toes and revealing the stories you submit.

To get your secret read out on the podcast, email [email protected], follow us on socials @secretmumpod and - like any good secret - tell all your friends about us!

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.