Why Your Middle Schooler Doesn’t Need a Smartphone for Christmas (#220)
The holidays are here, and many parents are contemplating whether to gift their middle schoolers a smartphone. In this episode, Melanie and Amy, who together have raised eight middle schoolers, dive into why smartphones are the most regretted parenting gift. They explore the science behind middle school brain development, the risks of increased dependence and peer pressure, and the long-term effects on social skills and mental health.Learn why phones should never be given as gifts, how they can lead to stress and arguments, and practical alternatives that will spark joy without the screen-time battles. Plus, Amy and Melanie share ideas for big-ticket, non-tech gifts that will light up your child’s Christmas morning while encouraging creativity, connection, and growth.If you’ve already purchased a phone, don’t worry—there’s still time to make a better choice! Tune in for advice, encouragement, and actionable tips to navigate this challenging decision and keep your holidays ScreenStrong.Support the showDon't forget to subscribe, rate, and leave a review if you enjoy the episode. Your feedback helps us bring you more of the content you love. Stay Strong! Start your ScreenStrong Journey today! Become a Connect Member to get access to our exclusive online forum, the 30-Day ScreenStrong Challenge, LIVE webinars with medical experts, and the entire ScreenStrong library of videos, audio clips, interviews, e-books, handouts, and more! Want to help spread the ScreenStrong message to your community? Consider becoming a ScreenStrong Ambassador! ScreenStrong Tech Recommendations Gabb Wireless—Smartphone Replacement (use code STRONG for discount) Canopy—Device Filter (use code STRONG for discount) Production Team: Host: Melanie Hempe Producer & Audio Editor: Olivia Kernekin
--------
37:41
Australia Raises Social Media Age to 16: A Conversation with Dany Elachi (#219)
In this episode, co-host Mandee Hamann is joined by Dany Elachi, co-founder of the Heads Up Alliance, to discuss Australia's historic move to raise the minimum age for social media access to 16. This game-changing draft bill, which recently passed the Senate, positions Australia as a global leader in protecting children from the harmful impacts of early exposure to social media.Together, Mandee and Dany explore the details of the new law, including why the age of 16 was chosen, how it will be implemented, and what challenges lie ahead. They address tough questions, such as whether this law undermines parental autonomy, how kids might attempt to bypass the rules, and what critics are saying about the bill.Most importantly, they celebrate the victory for children and families, reflecting on the greater time for play, connection, and learning this law affords kids. While challenges remain—like ensuring all platforms comply—this episode highlights a bold step toward reclaiming childhood from the grip of social media.
--------
42:47
Dad of 6 Shares Advice for Removing Screens with Michael Rainer (#218)
In this powerful episode, Melanie Hempe sits down with Michael Rainer, a father of six, to discuss his inspiring journey of transforming his family's screen habits. After hearing a ScreenStrong talk that deeply resonated with him, Michael decided to remove iPads, limit screen time, and even pack away the Nintendo Switch gathering dust in his home. The result? A happier, more connected household—without the battles many parents fear.Michael shares what sparked his passion for tackling the screen problem and offers practical advice for parents struggling to set limits. He tackles common myths, explains why screens often replace valuable social and developmental time, and provides actionable tips for creating screen-free alternatives. Michael also discusses the unique challenges dads face when setting screen boundaries and offers encouragement for fathers looking to take a leadership role in this area.From recharging family connections to rediscovering the joy of siblings playing together, Michael's story is a testament to the power of small changes that lead to big results. Tune in to hear his heartfelt advice and learn three steps you can take right now to reclaim your family's time and well-being.This episode is a must-listen for parents ready to make meaningful changes and create a home where kids can thrive—without the constant pull of screens.
--------
54:45
Encore: The Endless Non-Tech Gift Ideas with Evan Hempe (#130)
For this special holiday ENCORE episode, Melanie is joined by her son Evan to discuss practical holiday gift ideas—and encourage people to skip smartphones and video games as gifts this season. Evan, a senior in high school, gives his perspective on the highs and lows of wanting a smartphone in middle & high school and shares some of his favorite childhood gifts.Grab your copy of our Non-Tech Gift Guide discussed in this episode! Exclusively available in our Connect Plus subscription.Evan's digital piano recommendation: Yamaha Clavinova CSP-170 Home Digital Piano | Guitar Center
--------
59:09
Why Give Real Toys During the Holiday Season with Liz Breen (#217)
Every year, we talk about Christmas gifts, but this year we're getting ahead of the game with a plan for a Screen-Free Christmas.In this episode, Melanie Hempe and ScreenStrong Ambassador, Liz Breen, unwrap the magic of "real" toys—the ones that spark creativity, inspire imagination, and build lasting memories. They explore why video games and smartphones are not true toys and discuss the loss that comes when these screens replace traditional childhood gifts. Melanie shares personal stories, including a surprising realization from a friend's experience, showing how today's kids may be missing out on meaningful holiday traditions and the joy of unwrapping a gift that shows parents truly know them.This heartfelt conversation covers everything from the disappearance of iconic childhood toys and stores to the impact of screen-based gifts on kids' mental health and social development. Plus, they reveal why giving non-tech gifts nurtures connection, empathy, and a sense of belonging.Tune in for practical ideas on making this Christmas screen-free and creating gift traditions that support a healthier, happier childhood. And don't miss their "vintage gift" suggestion: bring back a favorite toy from your own childhood to spark joy and imagination in the next generation.
Melanie Hempe, BSN, received her bachelors of Nursing from Emory University. Her mission is to create educational programs for kids and parents so no one will experience the pain of screen addiction. Her ability to simplify medical science and provide practical solutions for families has allowed her to share her passion and bold screen solutions nationally. ScreenStrong has won the hearts of many families who are preventing and reversing childhood screen conflicts and addiction and are thrilled to experience a newfound freedom in their lives.Melanie hosts the popular weekly ScreenStrong Families Podcast. She has been featured in Psychology Today, Thrive-Global, The Wall Street Journal, A&E Network, CBS, CNN, NPR, Screened Out (documentary film), and various news and television outlets.