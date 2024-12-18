Dad of 6 Shares Advice for Removing Screens with Michael Rainer (#218)

In this powerful episode, Melanie Hempe sits down with Michael Rainer, a father of six, to discuss his inspiring journey of transforming his family's screen habits. After hearing a ScreenStrong talk that deeply resonated with him, Michael decided to remove iPads, limit screen time, and even pack away the Nintendo Switch gathering dust in his home. The result? A happier, more connected household—without the battles many parents fear.Michael shares what sparked his passion for tackling the screen problem and offers practical advice for parents struggling to set limits. He tackles common myths, explains why screens often replace valuable social and developmental time, and provides actionable tips for creating screen-free alternatives. Michael also discusses the unique challenges dads face when setting screen boundaries and offers encouragement for fathers looking to take a leadership role in this area.From recharging family connections to rediscovering the joy of siblings playing together, Michael’s story is a testament to the power of small changes that lead to big results. Tune in to hear his heartfelt advice and learn three steps you can take right now to reclaim your family’s time and well-being.This episode is a must-listen for parents ready to make meaningful changes and create a home where kids can thrive—without the constant pull of screens.Support the showDon't forget to subscribe, rate, and leave a review if you enjoy the episode. Your feedback helps us bring you more of the content you love. Stay Strong! Start your ScreenStrong Journey today! Become a Connect Member to get access to our exclusive online forum, the 30-Day ScreenStrong Challenge, LIVE webinars with medical experts, and the entire ScreenStrong library of videos, audio clips, interviews, e-books, handouts, and more! Want to help spread the ScreenStrong message to your community? Consider becoming a ScreenStrong Ambassador! ScreenStrong Tech Recommendations Gabb Wireless—Smartphone Replacement (use code STRONG for discount) Canopy—Device Filter (use code STRONG for discount) Production Team: Host: Melanie Hempe Producer & Audio Editor: Olivia Kernekin