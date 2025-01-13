Talking to Your Teen About Sex: Advice for Parents
Dr. Delaney is joined by Laura Kastner, PhD, a clinical psychologist and author of multiple parenting books. Together, they delve into strategies for talking to our teens about sex and not letting taboo or embarrassment get in the way of what can be vital conversations. Covering topics such as consent and alcohol they emphasize the significance of being an 'askable parent' through encouraging open conversation and not being afraid to talk plainly about what can be perceived as delicate or awkward topics for both teens and parents. Featured Expert Laura Kastner, PhD Books Wise-Minded Parenting Getting To Calm: Cool-headed strategies for parenting tweens and teens The Launching Years: Strategies for Parenting from Senior Year to College Life The Seven-Year Stretch: How Families Work Together to Grow Through Adolescence Time Code 00:00 Introduction to the Screenagers Podcast 00:37 Meet Dr. Laura Kastner: Expert on Parenting Teens 00:48 The Importance of Open Communication 01:13 Challenges in Discussing Physical Intimacy 02:19 Addressing Taboos and Difficult Topics 03:27 Psychological Immunization and Early Conversations 04:48 Practical Tips for Parents 05:28 Real-Life Examples and Focus Groups 08:45 The Role of Humility in Parenting 10:28 Discussing Consent and Alcohol 17:30 Concluding Thoughts and Resources
--------
20:16
Managing Meltdowns and Easing Sibling Screen Time Conflicts
This episode looks at solutions for when screens and devices like tablets are causing conflict in the home, especially when it is time for them to be turned off! Siblings will often find themselves in conflict over devices and screen time, whether arguments over whose turn it is, jealousy over differing time allowances and scenarios wherein the younger sibling is a thorn in the side of the older sibling. Therapist, author and leading expert on youth and family dynamics, Laura Kastner, PhD, shares her expertise on behavioral management, and how it relates to sibling fights. Also, author Emily Cherkin, MEd and researcher Caroline Fitzpatrick, PhD, share more ideas on preventing and responding to screen related meltdowns, setting boundaries, and fostering emotional regulation in our kids. Practical tips include redirecting attention, “planned ignoring”, and creating family screen time/media plans (or rules) with little kids—not just teens. Featured Experts Laura Kastner, PhD Emily Cherkin, MEd Caroline Fitzpatrick of, PhD Books Getting to calm & Wise-Minded Parenting, by Laura Kastner The Screentime Solution, by Emily Cherkin Research References Fitzpatrick, C., et al. Early-Childhood Tablet Use and Outbursts of Anger. JAMA Pediatrics, 2024. Additional Links Family media plan for Tablets Family media plan for Video Gaming Time Code 00:00 Introduction to Planned Ignoring 00:19 Screen Time Struggles and Sibling Conflicts 01:20 Expert Insights: Laura Kastner 02:54 Behavioral Management Techniques 08:42 Handling Screen Time Tantrums 11:15 Practical Tips for Screen Time Transitions 14:06 Research on Screen Time and Emotional Regulation 18:55 Creating Family Screen Plans 19:51 Conclusion and Resources
--------
21:13
Jonathan Haidt Explains the Youth Mental Health Crisis (Encore)
This holiday season, it is inevitable that many young people will be gifted new smartphones, smartwatches, video games and other personal technology. With this in mind, today we're bringing back this important conversation with Jonathan Haidt, author of one of 2024's most talked about and best selling books The Anxious Generation, who joined Dr. Delaney to discuss the sheer amount of time that young people are on screens and the connection of this to the rise in mental health problems. What do actual experiments show us about the link between teen mental health and screen time? Why is the time of puberty particularly concerning when it comes to handing over smartphones and social media? Why does social media seem to impact girls more negatively than boys? These are just some of the questions that this episode addresses. In addition, Haidt offers two solutions for improving teen mental health. This episode is not just for adults but also for teens who are directly affected by these issues. Please note, suicidal ideation is mentioned briefly in the episode. Featured Expert Jonathan Haidt, PhD Research References Links to research discussed in the episode Additional Links The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt Time Code 00:00 Introduction to The Screenagers Podcast 00:23 Meet Jonathan Haidt, Author and Social Psychologist 01:29 The Anxious Generation: Key Insights 02:06 Impact of Social Media on Mental Health 03:52 Gender Differences in Mental Health Trends 05:57 Correlational and Experimental Studies on Screen Time 09:04 The Natural Experiment of Facebook's Rollout 12:31 The Hidden Dangers of Social Media 16:59 Aggression and Social Cruelty Online 19:25 Proposed Solutions and Parental Involvement 21:21 Conclusion and Resources
--------
22:49
How to Motivate Our Kids Without Nagging Them!
Dr. Delaney sits down with acclaimed developmental psychologist David Yeager, Ph.D., to discuss his groundbreaking book, 10 to 25: The Science of Motivating Young People. Together, they delve into the transformative power of adopting a mentor mindset to simplify parenting — especially when tackling tech time challenges. Learn why combining high standards with high support is a game-changer, and uncover the key elements of "wise feedback" that make it so impactful, as shown across various studies. This episode offers science-backed communication techniques on topics like respectful versus disrespectful language, validation, cooperative problem-solving, and more. Parents will walk away with practical strategies to approach screen time struggles with confidence and clarity. Featured Expert David Yeager, PhD Books The Science of Motivating Young People, by David Yeager Belonging: The Science of Creating Connection and Bridging Divides, by Geoffrey L. Cohen Research References Yeager, D. et al. Breaking the cycle of mistrust: Wise interventions to provide critical feedback across the racial divide. Journal of Experimental Psychology: General, 143(2), 804–824, 2014. Dobson, K. et al. A Transparency Statement Improves Community-Police Interactions. Research Square (Research Square), 2022. Yeager, D. et al. A Transparency Statement Transforms Community-Police Interactions. Research Square (Research Square), 2022. Telzer, E. et al. Ventral striatum activation to prosocial rewards predicts longitudinal declines in adolescent risk taking. Developmental Cognitive Neuroscience, 3, 45–52, 2013. Time Code 00:00 Introduction to the Screenagers Podcast 00:23 Meet David Yeager: Growth Mindset and Mentor Mindset 02:34 The Mentor's Dilemma: Balancing Criticism and Support 04:23 Wise Feedback: The Key to Motivating Youth 10:17 Transparency and Benevolent Intentions 12:45 Understanding Adolescent Motivation: Status and Respect 17:42 The Role of Testosterone in Adolescent Development 20:47 Respectful Communication: The Vegemite Experiment 24:15 Testosterone and Behavior 25:50 Parenting Challenges and Mentor Mindset 27:04 The Science of Nagging 29:25 Effective Communication with Teens 32:45 Collaborative Troubleshooting 34:41 Balancing Screen Time and Life Goals 36:53 The Enforcer vs. Mentor Mindset 41:30 Concluding Thoughts and Resources
--------
44:01
Why School Safety Experts Want Phone Bans
In this thought-provoking episode, Dr. Delaney dives into a question that sparks debate among educators, parents, and safety experts: Is it safer for students to have their phones during a school lockdown, or could it do more harm than good? To tackle this complex topic, Dr. Ruston speaks with a school superintendent, two police officers, and Clayton Cranford, a retired school resource officer and founder of Total Safety Solutions. Cranford, who works with schools across the country to improve safety protocols, brings a wealth of real-world experience to the conversation. Our guests describe scenarios where misinformation and panic have escalated in lockdown situations due to student cell phone use—and how this has, at times, interfered with emergency response efforts. Together, the guests unpack the pros and cons of current phone policies and offer practical recommendations to strike the right balance between connectivity and safety. To learn about 'Away for the Day', the Screenagers campaign to get phones and smartwatches out of schools visit AwayForTheDay.org Featured Expert Clayton Cranford Resources Away for the Day Common Pushbacks Total Safety Solutions, LLC Time Code 00:00 Introduction to Screenagers Podcast 00:50 The Case for Phone-Free Schools 01:45 School Safety Concerns and Phone Policies 02:17 Interviews with Experts on School Safety 03:15 Real-Life Incidents and Lessons Learned 05:10 Expert Opinions on Phone Policies 05:25 Challenges Faced by School Administrators 06:38 Understanding Swatting Incidents 09:37 Interview with Clayton Cranford 10:07 Best Practices for School Safety 14:01 The Impact of Phones on School Safety 19:40 Conclusion and Resources
Join Delaney Ruston, MD, a leading authority on parenting in the digital age and the filmmaker of the award-winning Screenagers movies, as she explores strategies for raising screen-wise and tech-balanced youth. Through interviews with researchers, thought leaders, and young people themselves, The Screenagers Podcast delivers the latest in science along with practical tips and important insights that parents will want to share with their kids and teens.