Jonathan Haidt Explains the Youth Mental Health Crisis (Encore)

This holiday season, it is inevitable that many young people will be gifted new smartphones, smartwatches, video games and other personal technology. With this in mind, today we're bringing back this important conversation with Jonathan Haidt, author of one of 2024's most talked about and best selling books The Anxious Generation, who joined Dr. Delaney to discuss the sheer amount of time that young people are on screens and the connection of this to the rise in mental health problems. What do actual experiments show us about the link between teen mental health and screen time? Why is the time of puberty particularly concerning when it comes to handing over smartphones and social media? Why does social media seem to impact girls more negatively than boys? These are just some of the questions that this episode addresses. In addition, Haidt offers two solutions for improving teen mental health. This episode is not just for adults but also for teens who are directly affected by these issues. Please note, suicidal ideation is mentioned briefly in the episode. Featured Expert Jonathan Haidt, PhD Research References Links to research discussed in the episode Additional Links The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt Time Code 00:00 Introduction to The Screenagers Podcast 00:23 Meet Jonathan Haidt, Author and Social Psychologist 01:29 The Anxious Generation: Key Insights 02:06 Impact of Social Media on Mental Health 03:52 Gender Differences in Mental Health Trends 05:57 Correlational and Experimental Studies on Screen Time 09:04 The Natural Experiment of Facebook's Rollout 12:31 The Hidden Dangers of Social Media 16:59 Aggression and Social Cruelty Online 19:25 Proposed Solutions and Parental Involvement 21:21 Conclusion and Resources