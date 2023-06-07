China and the US: A New Cold War?

The US-China relationship seems to grow more contentious every day, with spying, hacking, economic warfare, and high-stakes military exercises in the Pacific. It almost feels like we're sliding toward a Cold War with China — if we're not in one already. Few know this story better than investigative reporter David Barboza, who spent 12 years in China for The New York Times, focusing on business. He witnessed China's astonishing economic expansion and growing sway in the world. Today, David is co-founder and CEO of The Wire, a digital news and data platform focused on China and its ties to the global economy. Find us online at globe.com/opinion.