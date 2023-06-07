Big ideas and big debates, explained through intimate conversations with the compelling personalities who shape them. AI and biotech. Higher education and healt...
China and the US: A New Cold War?
The US-China relationship seems to grow more contentious every day, with spying, hacking, economic warfare, and high-stakes military exercises in the Pacific. It almost feels like we're sliding toward a Cold War with China — if we're not in one already. Few know this story better than investigative reporter David Barboza, who spent 12 years in China for The New York Times, focusing on business. He witnessed China's astonishing economic expansion and growing sway in the world. Today, David is co-founder and CEO of The Wire, a digital news and data platform focused on China and its ties to the global economy. Find us online at globe.com/opinion.
7/19/2023
29:46
How to Beat the Disinformers
Joan Donovan first saw extremism up close more than 20 years ago as the vocalist of a punk band in the Boston underground scene — when she got punched in the face by a neo-Nazi. Today, Joan is a sociologist at Harvard who studies disinformation and how it colors American society, including the outsized influence that white supremacists and other fringe groups hold in online forums and social media. With the 2024 presidential cycle already begun, what can the public — and the media — do to combat disinformation and limit the reach of bad actors? Find us online at globe.com/opinion.
7/19/2023
35:18
Introducing Say More
Since the founding of the Republic, Greater Boston has been a center of American thought, culture, politics, innovation, and science. On Say More, longtime Boston Globe columnist Shirley Leung builds on that grand tradition by bringing you intimate conversations with the doers and thinkers behind the biggest ideas and debates of our time. Find us online at bostonglobe.com/opinion.
