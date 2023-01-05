Taste Buds is a podcast where comedians Joe DeRosa and Sal Vulcano hash out all their food based arguments for YOU the fans to decide! MAKE SURE YOU VOTE IN THE... More
Available Episodes
5 of 126
Milkshake vs Root Beer Float | Sal Vulcano & Joe DeRosa are Taste Buds | EP 125
Taste Buds is a podcast where comedians Joe DeRosa and Sal Vulcano hash out all their food based arguments for YOU the fans to decide! MAKE SURE YOU VOTE IN THE TWITTER POLL TO WEIGH IN! Twitter polls go down on Sal's Twitter Account.
Welcome to Taste Buds, the comedy podcast where we settle the most important food debates! In this episode are facing off in an epic battle of sweet treats: milkshakes versus root beer floats. Listen in as Joe passionately defends the milkshake, citing its creamy texture, customizable flavors, and nostalgic charm. Meanwhile, Sal argues for the classic root beer float, pointing out its refreshing fizz, unique taste, and undeniable versatility. As the debate heats up, expect plenty of witty banter, playful jabs, and unexpected twists and turns. Who will emerge victorious in this battle of dessert beverages? Tune in to find out!
5/1/2023
58:10
Lucky Charms vs Cinnamon Toast Crunch with Jay Larson | Sal Vulcano & Joe DeRosa are Taste Buds | EP 124
Taste Buds is a podcast where comedians Joe DeRosa and Sal Vulcano hash out all their food based arguments for YOU the fans to decide! MAKE SURE YOU VOTE IN THE TWITTER POLL TO WEIGH IN! Twitter polls go down on Sal's Twitter Account.
Welcome to Taste Buds, the comedy podcast where we settle the most important food debates! In this episode, we tackle the classic breakfast dilemma: Lucky Charms vs Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Our host Sal Vulcano is joined by special guest HOST Jay Larson! They debate and discuss the merits of each cereal. Will the marshmallow goodness of Lucky Charms win out, or will the cinnamon swirls of Cinnamon Toast Crunch reign supreme? Along the way, our hosts and guest share their personal experiences and stories related to these iconic cereals, and provide some hilarious commentary on the world of breakfast foods. So, whether you're a die-hard Lucky Charms fan, a Cinnamon Toast Crunch devotee, or just a lover of comedy and food debates, be sure to tune in to this episode of Taste Buds. And don't forget to let us know in the comments which cereal you think is the true breakfast champion!
4/24/2023
1:30:21
Mario vs Sonic vs Donkey Kong with Sam Tallent | Sal Vulcano & Joe DeRosa are Taste Buds | EP 123
Taste Buds is a podcast where comedians Joe DeRosa and Sal Vulcano hash out all their food based arguments for YOU the fans to decide! MAKE SURE YOU VOTE IN THE TWITTER POLL TO WEIGH IN! Twitter polls go down on Sal's Twitter Account.
Welcome to Taste Buds! Today we settle the ultimate gaming debate - who is the better video game character: Mario, Sonic, or Donkey Kong? Comedian Sam Tallent joins the program! Our hosts argue passionately for their favorite character, dissecting their strengths, weaknesses, and impact on the gaming world. From Mario's iconic status as Nintendo's mascot, to Sonic's lightning-fast speed, to Donkey Kong's strength and determination, we cover it all. Tune in to find out who will come out on top in this epic battle of video game legends!
4/17/2023
56:13
Chocolate Milk vs Strawberry Milk | Sal Vulcano & Joe DeRosa are Taste Buds | EP 122
Taste Buds is a podcast where comedians Joe DeRosa and Sal Vulcano hash out all their food based arguments for YOU the fans to decide! MAKE SURE YOU VOTE IN THE TWITTER POLL TO WEIGH IN! Twitter polls go down on Sal's Twitter Account. This week is Chocolate Milk vs Strawberry Milk!
The TASTE BUDS are diving deep into the age-old debate of chocolate milk vs strawberry milk. Which one is superior? Which one deserves the top spot in the dairy aisle? We'll be exploring the taste, nutritional value, and cultural significance of both chocolate milk and strawberry milk. Some people argue that chocolate milk is the ultimate indulgence with its rich, velvety flavor, while others swear by the refreshing sweetness of strawberry milk. We'll take a look at the ingredients in each and how they affect the taste and texture. Next, we'll delve into the nutritional value of these two drinks. Which one is better for you? Is one healthier than the other? We'll be looking at the ingredients, calorie count, and sugar content of both to determine which one is the better choice for those looking to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Finally, we'll be examining the cultural significance of both chocolate milk and strawberry milk. Which one has a deeper history and connection to different regions of the world? Ultimately, it's up to you to decide which milk reigns supreme. Go to Sal Vulcano’s Twitter or here on the YouTube community tab! Sit back, grab a glass of your favorite milk, and let's dive into the great chocolate milk vs strawberry milk debate.
4/10/2023
59:50
Hummus vs Onion Dip | Sal Vulcano & Joe DeRosa are Taste Buds | EP 121
Taste Buds is a podcast where comedians Joe DeRosa and Sal Vulcano hash out all their food based arguments for YOU the fans to decide! MAKE SURE YOU VOTE IN THE TWITTER POLL TO WEIGH IN! Twitter polls go down on Sal's Twitter Account. This week is Hummus vs Onion Dip!
Taste Buds is a podcast where comedians Joe DeRosa and Sal Vulcano hash out all their food based arguments for YOU the fans to decide! MAKE SURE YOU VOTE IN THE TWITTER POLL TO WEIGH IN! Twitter polls go down on Sal's Twitter Account!
