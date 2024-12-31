S4 Episode 9: A Native American Saint in the Indian Student Placement Program
In the 1960s and 1970s, thousands of Latter-day Saint students left their homes on Native American reservations to live with host families during the school year. Maeta Holiday Beck talks about the blessings and challenges she experienced in this Church program.
26:28
S4 Episode 8: Missionary Work through Music in South Korea
In this episode we talk to Stan Bronson and Jini Roby to learn more about the remarkable life of Hwang Keun Ok, who dedicated herself to improving the lives of orphaned girls in South Korea
21:25
S4 Episode 7: Miracles for the East German Saints
Tobias Burkhardt experienced hardship as a young Latter-day Saint in the German Democratic Republic during the Cold War. But in this episode, he also talks about the blessings that came with trials as well as the faith of his parents, Henry and Inge.
19:57
S4 Episode 6: Leaders in the Church: Ardeth Kapp and Ruth Funk
The Young Women organization underwent significant changes in the 1970s and 1980s, helping Latter-day Saint girls better understand their divine identity and role in the Restoration. This episode highlights two Church leaders who were key to these developments.
20:58
S4 Episode 5: The Perpetual Education Fund in Honduras
Latin American Saints Emma and Hector David Hernandez reflect on their years juggling work, school, Church responsibilities, and young children. The Perpetual Education Fund provided a path to help them succeed.
