Rust Embedded WG with Jonathan Pallant
Allen Wyma talks with Jonathan Pallant, Senior Embedded Engineer of Ferrous Systems and member of Rust Embedded Working Group about Rust on embedded systems.
Contributing to Rustacean Station
Rustacean Station is a community project; get in touch with us if you’d like to suggest an idea for an episode or offer your services as a host or audio editor!
Twitter: @rustaceanfm
Discord: Rustacean Station
Github: @rustacean-station
Email: [email protected]
Timestamps
[@0:00] - Introduction
[@2:23] - Jonathan’s projects
[@10:3] - Keyboard drivers, CP/M, IBM history
[@22:19] - Jonathan’s background in embedded systems
[@23:46] - Understanding more about computers and laptops
[@33:37] - Rust working group for embedded systems
[@37:16] - The power of Rust on microcontrollers
[@40:00] - The difference between a Microcontroller and a Central Processing Unit
[@42:15] - Discussing System on Chip (SoC), Memory Management Unit (MMU), and Microcontrollers
[@45:50] - RISC (Reduced Instruction Set Computing) vs CISC (Complex Instruction Set Computing) architecture
[@53:30] - How did the working group become an official working group?
[@56:00] - Using Rust with microcontrollers
[@59:54] - Choosing Rust over C or Python
Credits
Intro Theme: Aerocity
Audio Editing: Plangora
Hosting Infrastructure: Jon Gjengset
Show Notes: Plangora
Hosts: Allen Wyma
4/28/2023
1:02:54
SurrealDB with Tobie and Jamie Morgan
Allen Wyma talks with Tobie and Jamie Morgan, creators of SurrealDB about why they switched to Rust.
Timestamps
[@0:00] - Intro
[@1:42] - What made SurrealDB switch from Go to Rust?
[@4:51] - What is SurrealDB and why it was made?
[@9:18] - How does SurrealDB store data?
[@11:24] - SurrealDB and WebAssembly
[@13:25] - SurrealDB limitations running in the browser
[@14:09] - Running SurrealDB in the cloud
[@15:37] - Advantage of SurrealDB over other services
[@16:35] - Transparency in SurrealDB
[@18:37] - Encryption in SurrealDB
[@19:26] - SurrealDB licensing and open-source
[@25:45] - SurrealDB services and users
[@28:57] - When not to use SurrealDB?
[@31:34] - Parting thoughts
4/21/2023
32:02
Rust Analyzer with Lukas Wirth
Allen Wyma talks with Lukas Wirth, member of the rust-analyzer team.
Timestamps
[@0:00] - Introduction
[@1:46] - Rust Analyzer’s source of funding and history
[@10:56] - Lukas’ contribution and work in Rust Analyzer
[@16:01] - What is Rust Analyzer and what does it do?
[@17:35] - Rust Analyzer diagnostics and implementation
[@21:23] - The importance of Rust Analyzer
[@25:36] - Rust Analyzer’s limitations
[@32:54] - Lessons from the left-pad library issue
[@35:20] - Difficulties with dependency version duplicates
[@39:53] - Installing Rust Analyzer for different code editors
[@44:29] - Rust Language Server vs Rust Analyzer
[@51:25] - Clippy
[@56:39] - Rust’s advantage over other languages
[@58:08] - Parting thoughts
4/15/2023
59:46
Wasmer with Syrus Akbary
Allen Wyma talks with Syrus Akbary, Founder and CEO at Wasmer, a WebAssembly runtime written in Rust.
Timestamps
[@0:00] - What is Wasmer?
[@4:50] - How Syrus got into Wasmer
[@7:55] - WebAssembly vs Docker and Kubernetes
[@14:30] - WebAssembly GC proposal and updates
[@18:06] - Advantage of using WASM over other techniques
[@20:52] - Permission system with WebAssembly
[@23:30] - Why choose Wasmer?
[@25:04] - Wasmer installation process
[@25:56] - What makes Rust the best language to use for creating Wasmer
[@28:47] - Compiling and running your Rust codes to WebAssembly
[@30:48] - Updates and features that are coming out on WebAssembly
[@39:36] - Rust and WebAssembly
[@46:00] - Making all applications able to compile to WebAssembly
[@47:01] - Using GUI with Wasmer
[@50:16] - Where to get more information about Wasmer
4/7/2023
51:40
Servo with Josh Matthews
Allen Wyma talks with Josh Matthews, former Engineering Manager at Mozilla for Servo, a web browser engine written in Rust.
Timestamps
[@0:00] - Josh’s history with Servo
[@3:54] - Community fears around the future of Rust when Mozilla had their layoffs
[@6:52] - Chrome’s Javascript engine
[@10:54] - How to make web design more secure with Rust
[@19:50] - How Servo is using Rust
[@24:49] - Servo’s responsibility as browser engine vs a JavaScript engine
[@30:14] - CSS Grid support
[@35:51] - Developer tools
[@39:54] - Complexity in web optimization
[@42:13] - Running multiple iframes within a page
[@44:21] - How Rust helped Servo
[@46:32] - Funding Servo
[@50:19] - Where to get updates on Servo
[@50:40] - Parting thoughts
