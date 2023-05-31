Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Erica Heilman
Good conversation that takes its time, hosted by Erica Heilman.
Good conversation that takes its time, hosted by Erica Heilman.
Available Episodes

5 of 244
  • The Homesteading Game
    Music by Justin LanderOriginally produced for Vermont Public 
    8/16/2023
    12:36
  • The Civic Standard in the 100 Year Flood
    Special Note: Hill Farmstead, the best beer in the world, just named a beer after the Civic Standard. Which is fricking VERY COOL. Here's a link to it. 
    7/27/2023
    15:08
  • The Civic Standard
    Rose Friedman and Tara Reese were in the early stages of starting the Civic Standard, an organization that gives the people of Hardwick excuses to get together. Rose and Tara were explaining this idea to Brenda at a baseball game and Brenda said that what she really wanted was for them to make a mystery dinner theater show. Nobody really thought that this would happen.But Rose couldn't stop thinking about it. Most mystery dinner theater shows are a little like the game CLUE, which isn’t very interesting. But then Rose had an idea. What if the murder mystery was set in Hardwick? Actually, what if it was set at a really boring development review board meeting in Hardwick, which is the sort of meeting everyone around here feels totally at home in, including people who have never been to a play?This is a show about the making of Developed to Death, a play that was written by people around Hardwick, about the community of Hardwick, and for the people of Hardwick. It is part theater, part social science project, and in it someone gets murdered.And special bonus…right after the show is a followup interview with Civic Standard co-founders Rose Friedman and Tara Reese. CreditsThis story was supported in part by the Vermont Humanities Council. This story is also a Transom Radio Special, which has support from the National Endowment for the  Arts. You can read about the making of the show at: https://transom.org/2022/the-civic-standard/This show was mixed by Jay AllisonMusic for this show is by Justin Lander and Charlie LanderSpecial thanks to these people for their advice and patience: Amelia Meath, Tobin Anderson, Chelsea Edgar, Jay Allison, Howard Norman, Gordon Grunder, my family, and of course Rose and Tara. 
    7/6/2023
    57:46
  • Let's Talk about Guns
    Thanks to Brave Little State and Vermont Public for letting me run this episode on Rumble Strip. You can find Brave Little State wherever you listen to podcasts, and you can read more about them by visiting Vermont Public, at vermontpublic.org. Thanks to Myra Flynn, who worked with me on this show, and the rest of the Brave Little State team: Angela Evancie, Mae Nuguskey and Josh Crane. 
    5/31/2023
    48:13
  • Nightwalking 1, from Constellation Prize
    Credits: Music by Ishmael Ensemble, John Caroll Kirby, Riley Mulherkar and Elori SaxlEdited by Daniel Guillemette & Daniel GumbinerSound mix / sound design by John Delore
    5/8/2023
    29:46

About Rumble Strip

Good conversation that takes its time, hosted by Erica Heilman.
