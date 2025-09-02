Powered by RND
Rosebud with Gyles Brandreth
Gyles Brandreth / Plain Jaine Media
Society & Culture
  • The Rosebud Second Birthday Edition - Dame Judi Dench Returns
    It's Rosebud's second birthday, and we're celebrating with another conversation with our very first guest: Dame Judi Dench. This time, it's been recorded in front of an audience, at the Concert Artists' Association in Covent Garden, London. Dame Judi treats us to some more stories from her amazing career. She tells Gyles about working with Tommy Steele, Johnny Depp and Clint Eastwood. She tells Gyles about having Eric Morecambe over for lunch. She talks about Macbeth and Twelfth Night and gives us some speeches from those plays - which will stop you in your tracks. We're extremely lucky to hear from this legendary actress once more. And we're extremely lucky to have been able to give you Rosebud for the past two years! Enjoy this. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:01:44
  • Dame Eileen Atkins
    To end our second year of Rosebud, we have one of our most charming, talented and brilliant theatrical dames: Dame Eileen Atkins. Dame Eileen is a uniquely talented writer and actor, both on stage and screen - from Cranford, to the RSC, to The Killing of Sister George on Broadway, to Upstairs, Downstairs and The House of Eliot (which she co-created), to Mrs Dalloway (for which she wrote the screenplay). And this is one of our most entertaining interviews yet, with stories from Dame Eileen's long life and career . From her early years in Tottenham, when a gypsy going door-to-door prophesied that the three year-old Eileen would be a world-famous dancer, to her career as a child performer playing the working men's clubs, to her school days in Edmonton - the anecdotes from Eileen's life are brilliantly told. We then hear about her days at drama school, her friendship with Sir Alec Guinness and a couple of very funny stories from her working life. This is a fitting end to a fabulous two years for our podcast. We're very proud of the show we've created, and of our community of listeners - we're grateful to each and every one of you for your emails, your ears, your reviews, and your time. Thank you so much for being here with us! And thank you to Dame Eileen for this special conversation. Here's to many more years of Rosebud to come. Enjoy this. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:12:56
  • Gyles's diary, episode 23
    Gyles is back at Oxford after the summer... with a bang, of course. His long-awaited pantomime, Cinderella, opens at the Playhouse, with Sir Michael Redgrave reading the Prologue (and getting stage fright in the wings before the show). Plus Gyles sees James Robertson Justice naked, goes on TV again and forgets his lines for Twelfth Night. Yes, it's another great episode for you, diary fans! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    58:23
  • Melvyn Bragg
    We have a broadcasting legend for you today on Rosebud, as Gyles interviews the creator and host of In Our Time and The South Bank Show, Melvyn Bragg, Lord Bragg of Wigton. Melvyn takes Gyles back to his roots in Wigton, a small town in Cumbria, in which his parents ran one of the local pubs, and the young Bragg played all day long in the streets, making bows and arrows from trees overhanging the river. He tells Gyles about his schooldays, the brilliant teachers who guided him and there's a really interesting discussion of the unexpected mental health problems he had as a teenager. He takes us to Oxford University, where he fell in love with cinema, and was encouraged to apply for a BBC traineeship. And we hear about some of the landmark interviews of his career, with Francis Bacon and Paul McCartney. But its Bragg's evocation of his working class childhood which will really stay with you - this is a journey to a special time and place which no longer really exists. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    58:58
  • More Rosebud - Lord Ivar Mountbatten
    Our guest today is Lord Ivar Mountbatten, a great-great-great grandson of Queen Victoria, cousin of Prince Phillip, descendant of Russian Tsars and of Pushkin, and the second son of David, the late Marquess of Milford Haven, who was Prince Philip's best man at his wedding to Princess Elizabeth in 1947. Lord Ivar tells Gyles about his complex and fascinating lineage, and he also tells him about growing up in a grand house "like Downton Abbey", surrounded by servants and with a mother who was lazy, uninterested in her children and too posh to pack her own suitcase. He talks about the death of his father when he was only 7, and about his relationship with his Great Uncle, Louis Mountbatten, who was eventually assassinated in 1979. Ivar talks about his schooldays and tells Gyles some great stories about holidaying with Queen Elizabeth II. He talks about his sexuality, about meeting and marrying his wife, and about how he eventually gained the courage to come out as gay and begin a new life with his now husband, James Coyle. And he talks about appearing on the US version of the Traitors! This is a fascinating snapshot of life in the English aristocracy, and an honest account of coming out as gay when you're a member of one of the most famous families in the world. Enjoy this. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:17:30

About Rosebud with Gyles Brandreth

Legendary British writer, broadcaster, ex-MP and TV star Gyles Brandreth hosts “Rosebud”, in which he talks to famous and fascinating people about their first memories and first experiences. Expect laughter, nostalgia, memorable stories, revelations and, of course, the odd name-drop from Gyles. We want to hear about your first memories - email us at [email protected] And you can follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @therosebudpod Artwork: Freya Betts. Music: Phil Lepherd. Producer: Harriet Jaine. Rosebud is a 'Plain Jaine Media' production. Creator: Gyles Brandreth/Plain Jaine Media Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
