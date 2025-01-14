We go over our predictions for 2024 and score our ability as prognosticators.

The old adage states that a monkey in front of a keyboard, given enough time, could randomly type the works of Shakespeare. Apparently, someone ran the numbers and said not so much. We break it down and explain why we're discussing this on a PKI podcast.

2024 was an eventful year for post quantum cryptography (PQC). This includes FIPS standards, the PQC onramp, and the dawn of widespread interest among IT professionals.

We talk with guest Sofia Celi of Brave Browser, who leads the IETF PQC standardization effort, about the process of setting standards for PQC-compatible digital certificates. We learn about expected timelines, hybrid strategies, the NIST PQC onramp's role, and more.

In this 2024 lookback episode, we give an overview of the firestorm of Bugzilla incidents that we refer to as the Bugzilla Bloodbath. The Bugzilla Bloodbath affected actions around the Entrust distrust, delayed revocation reform, 47-day SSL certificate maximum term, linting, and more.

About Root Causes: A PKI and Security Podcast

Digital certificate industry veterans Tim Callan and Jason Soroko explore the issues surrounding digital identity, PKI, and cryptographic connections in today's dynamic and evolving computing world. Best practices in digital certificates are continually under pressure from technology trends, new laws and regulations, cryptographic advances, and the evolution of our computing architectures to be more virtual, agile, ubiquitous, and cloud-based. Jason and Tim (and the occasional guest subject matter expert) will help you stay current on developments in this essential technology platform and to understand the whys and wherefores of popular Public Key Infrastructures.