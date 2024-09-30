SHAME! GOP Senator's Husband REFUSES To Shake Kamala Harris' Hand In GLARING SNUB
The swearing-in of Nebraska's Senator Deb Fischer is going viral for all the wrong reasons. Everything started out normal enough. Fischer took the oath of office while her husband, Bruce, held the Bible. After administering the oath, Harris shook Senator Fischer's hand and then extended the same courtesy to her husband, who refused to. #BlackStarNetwork partner: Fanbase https://www.startengine.com/offering/fanbase This Reg A+ offering is made available through StartEngine Primary, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of your entire investment. You should read the Offering Circular (https://bit.ly/3VDPKjD) and Risks (https://bit.ly/3ZQzHl0) related to this offering before investing.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
10:29
NEVER FORGET! Criminal-In-Chief Trump Led Jan. 6 Insurrection: Four Years Later
We should never forget what happened on January 6, 2021. Thousands of MAGA fools, at the urging of the orange man, rushed the U.S. Capitol building in hopes of stopping the certification of the 2020 election. Five people died that day, many more were injured as a result of the violent insurrection. #BlackStarNetwork partner: Fanbase https://www.startengine.com/offering/fanbase This Reg A+ offering is made available through StartEngine Primary, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of your entire investment. You should read the Offering Circular (https://bit.ly/3VDPKjD) and Risks (https://bit.ly/3ZQzHl0) related to this offering before investing.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
31:35
2024 Election Certified, Remembering Jan. 6., VA Special Election, VP Harris Snubbed
1.6.2025 #RolandMartinUnfiltered: 2024 Election Certified, Remembering Jan. 6., VA Special Election, VP Harris Snubbed Unlike four years ago, today's election results certification went smoothly. We'll tell you about a wilderness survival trainer who spent years undercover, climbing the ranks of right-wing militias without any law enforcement backup. I talked to the reporter, who was trusted to tell his story. The orange one's motion to stay Friday's sentencing in his hush-money case gets denied. A federal judge holds Rudy Giuliani in contempt. The husband of Nebraska's newly sworn senator snubs Vice Presidenr Harris when she tries to shake his hand. We have the video. Virginia's Democratic Leader, Don Scott, will be here to talk about Tuesday's special election. #BlackStarNetwork partner: Fanbasehttps://www.startengine.com/offering/fanbase This Reg A+ offering is made available through StartEngine Primary, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of your entire investment. You should read the Offering Circular (https://bit.ly/3VDPKjD) and Risks (https://bit.ly/3ZQzHl0) related to this offering before investing. Download the #BlackStarNetwork app on iOS, AppleTV, Android, Android TV, Roku, FireTV, SamsungTV and XBox http://www.blackstarnetwork.com The #BlackStarNetwork is a news reporting platforms covered under Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
1:54:43
Roland RIPS Stephen A, Sage Steele, Clay Travis, MAGA over Jan. 6 DOJ report
Roland RIPS Stephen A, Sage Steele, Clay Travis, MAGA over Jan. 6 DOJ report Download the #BlackStarNetwork app on iOS, AppleTV, Android, Android TV, Roku, FireTV, SamsungTV and XBox http://www.blackstarnetwork.com The #BlackStarNetwork is a news reporting platforms covered under Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
27:34
Roland DESTROYS Dem turncoat Lil Lindy Li for sucking up to Trump and Fox News
Roland DESTROYS Dem turncoat Lil Lindy Li for sucking up to Trump and Fox News Download the #BlackStarNetwork app on iOS, AppleTV, Android, Android TV, Roku, FireTV, SamsungTV and XBox http://www.blackstarnetwork.com The #BlackStarNetwork is a news reporting platforms covered under Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
#RolandMartinUnfiltered is a daily show broadcast from Washington, DC, that will focus on news, politics, culture, entertainment, social justice, sports, education, business, and finance. If it’s important to you, we will cover it. You will be treated to some of the top minds in education, public policy, and academia, discussing the news of the day and why it matters to us. Visit http://rolandmartinunfiltered.com for more information and to join the #BringTheFunk Fan Club. Your support is vital and will help make the #RolandMartinUnfiltered Daily Digital Show a reality.