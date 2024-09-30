2024 Election Certified, Remembering Jan. 6., VA Special Election, VP Harris Snubbed

1.6.2025 #RolandMartinUnfiltered: 2024 Election Certified, Remembering Jan. 6., VA Special Election, VP Harris Snubbed Unlike four years ago, today's election results certification went smoothly. We'll tell you about a wilderness survival trainer who spent years undercover, climbing the ranks of right-wing militias without any law enforcement backup. I talked to the reporter, who was trusted to tell his story. The orange one's motion to stay Friday's sentencing in his hush-money case gets denied. A federal judge holds Rudy Giuliani in contempt. The husband of Nebraska's newly sworn senator snubs Vice Presidenr Harris when she tries to shake his hand. We have the video. Virginia's Democratic Leader, Don Scott, will be here to talk about Tuesday's special election.