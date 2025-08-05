From Hype to Reality: AI Strategies for Business Success with Peter Dudka

In this episode of Robots and Red Tape, host Nick Schutt chats with Peter Dudka, Founder and CEO of Dual Logic, about AI adoption for small and midsize businesses (SMBs). From edtech product leadership to launching an AI consulting firm for SaaS, nonprofits, and professional services, Peter shares insights on overcoming barriers and leveraging AI effectively.The conversation covers:From Edtech to AI: Peter’s journey from early ChatGPT experiments to founding Dual Logic.SMB AI Challenges: Why SMBs lag in AI adoption and how to bridge the gap.AI Strengths and Limits: LLMs excel at content creation and summarization but struggle with complex reasoning.Interoperability Trend: Connecting AI to tools like HubSpot streamlines workflows.Compliance and Literacy: Navigating data privacy and boosting AI literacy to combat risks like misinformation.AI-Ready Culture: Identifying champions and aligning AI with organizational values.Advice for Leaders: Start small with tools like Copilot to drive innovation.Peter emphasizes thoughtful AI integration to enhance productivity while preserving human connection. Tune in for practical tips to help SMBs thrive in the AI era.To learn more about Dual Logic: https://www.linkedin.com/company/duallogic/