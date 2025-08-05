Reimagining Work and Privacy in an AI-Driven World: Insights with Matt Kilbane
In this episode of Robots and Red Tape, host Nick Schutt welcomes back Matt Kilbane, AI engineer and governance expert, to discuss groundbreaking projects like Project Merit—a quarterly pulse survey for real-time economic data on AI impacts. Matt explores global AI trends: Europe's lead in innovation with €200B funding, China's robotics dominance, India's biomed research edge, and the US's focus on defense tech amid brain drain concerns. Delve into agentic AI's potential to collapse business processes, the need for digital sovereignty, and reimagining society—from UBI debates to ethical regulation. A must-watch for tech leaders and policymakers on building a utopian AI future.Subscribe for more on AI ethics and innovation! #AI #AIGovernance #TechInnovation
Demystifying AI: Math, Morals, and Real-World Impact with Gissele Gajate Garrido
Join host Nick Schutt on Robots and Red Tape for a fascinating dive into AI with Gissele Gajate Garrido, a PhD economist and analytics leader at EY with over 20 years of experience. From global impact evaluations to optimizing pricing at Nestlé and leading AI-driven analytics at EY, Gissele demystifies how AI works—breaking down transformer models that turn words into multi-dimensional math, not magic.Discover why AI lacks morals, risks biases from data sources like Reddit, and ignores externalities unless explicitly programmed, with real-world implications for fields like pharmaceuticals. Gissele shares her passion for responsible AI, emphasizing human oversight, retraining to avoid hallucinations, and simple, practical tools—like her game-changing recruiting optimizer.Key takeaways: AI thrives in volatile times but needs education and accountability to avoid catastrophic errors; it’s about creating more “pies” for everyone, not just slicing them differently. Perfect for leaders, tech enthusiasts, and anyone curious about AI’s potential and pitfalls.🎧 Subscribe for more episodes on tech and efficiency! #AI #ResponsibleAI #DataScience #TechInnovation #RobotsAndRedTape
AI-Transformed Learning: Strategies with Tom Bendien
In this episode of Robots and Red Tape, host Nick Schutt speaks with Tom Bendien, founder of a private AI platform, GT Edge AI, focused on education, cybersecurity, and defense. With a background in enterprise IT at companies like Cisco and Oracle, Tom discusses building secure, data-private AI systems to address compliance needs like FERPA. Explore how AI enhances teaching through grading, lesson planning, and personalized tutoring, while fostering critical thinking over rote memorization. Hear real-world results, including a 25-30% test score improvement in one week, and advice on grassroots AI adoption amid regulatory challenges. This conversation highlights the urgency of preparing students for an AI-powered workforce.
From Hype to Reality: AI Strategies for Business Success with Peter Dudka
In this episode of Robots and Red Tape, host Nick Schutt chats with Peter Dudka, Founder and CEO of Dual Logic, about AI adoption for small and midsize businesses (SMBs). From edtech product leadership to launching an AI consulting firm for SaaS, nonprofits, and professional services, Peter shares insights on overcoming barriers and leveraging AI effectively.The conversation covers:From Edtech to AI: Peter’s journey from early ChatGPT experiments to founding Dual Logic.SMB AI Challenges: Why SMBs lag in AI adoption and how to bridge the gap.AI Strengths and Limits: LLMs excel at content creation and summarization but struggle with complex reasoning.Interoperability Trend: Connecting AI to tools like HubSpot streamlines workflows.Compliance and Literacy: Navigating data privacy and boosting AI literacy to combat risks like misinformation.AI-Ready Culture: Identifying champions and aligning AI with organizational values.Advice for Leaders: Start small with tools like Copilot to drive innovation.Peter emphasizes thoughtful AI integration to enhance productivity while preserving human connection. Tune in for practical tips to help SMBs thrive in the AI era.To learn more about Dual Logic: https://www.linkedin.com/company/duallogic/
AI, Espionage, and Economics: Insights from Josh Thiel
Join host Nick Schutt as he talks with Josh Thiel, a former Special Operations commander and AI consultant, about the escalating threat of intellectual property (IP) theft. They explore how nations like China use industrial espionage to siphon U.S. technological and economic power, the risks posed by generative AI in exposing sensitive data, and vulnerabilities in global supply chains. Josh shares insights from his diverse career, offering solutions to safeguard innovation and national security. Don’t miss this deep dive into the intersection of tech, defense, and global competition. Hit subscribe and tune in weekly for more Robots and Red Tape. .
Welcome to Robots and Red Tape!Our mission is to explore how AI will transform the world. At Robots and Red Tape, we aim to provide a balanced platform for AI experts to share educated insights.Here, we discuss real-world AI use cases, examine the societal impacts of AI, and shed light on the US government's approach to AI policy. As both a regulator and a major customer of AI technologies, the government’s decisions will significantly shape the future of the AI market. Join us as we navigate this exciting and evolving space, with a focus on education, transparency, and responsible AI development.