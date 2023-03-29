Frizz and Bob bring you a boozy podcast about your current (and new) favorite music, whiskey, and the all the artists behind them. More
Available Episodes
5 of 66
Part 2: Kenyon Laing, Murder Ballads, and Rosé
PART 2: Frizz, Bob, and Kenyon continue the Rosé party we started on the Wine and Crime podcast as we get into round 2 of our most fascinating murder ballads. We jazz it out on the fattest Tuesday with the Mysterious Axeman, learn the deadly truth behind Merry Murderesses of the Cook County Jail, and dive into some CLASSIC Southern gothic with Reba and Momma - and possibly the worst music video ever made. Note: Part 1 of this episode can be found on the Wine and Crime podcast feed! Go check it out!
5/29/2023
59:45
A Tribe Called Quest, Midnight Marauders, and Balvenie Doublewood
Frizz and Bob pop the cork on Balvenie's DoubleWood to celebrate the 30th anniversary of a hip hop 101 staple, A Tribe Called Quest's Midnight Marauders. We'll take you on a crate diggin' journey of Tribe's most obscure musical references, the power of using positivity to turn pain into prosperity, the finesse of some of the finest sampling in music history, and smort worter.
4/19/2023
1:14:05
John LaBarbera - Revisited
Frizz and Bob revisit a single malt and talk about the world of writing and arranging jazz music, the infamous Buddy Rich tapes, Barry Manilow's jingle writing chops, and Chaka Kahn's mad skills on a basketball court with legendary jazz composer, John LaBarbera.
4/12/2023
54:41
John Coltrane, A Love Supreme, & Old Forester 117 Series
Frizz and Bob kick off Bob's birthday and celebrate another year of Jazz, class, and sass! Join us on this special occasion as we dig deep into one of Bob's favorite albums, John Coltrane's A Love Supreme, and cheers a favorite Old Forester, The 117 Series. We dig deep on the story of a born again and immortal Coltrane, unfold the greatness behind of one of the best Jazz albums of all time, and transcend our way into the literal church that Jazz created - oh, all while drinking an ice-cold, premium domesto.
4/5/2023
1:09:17
The Cranberries, Everybody Else Is Doing It So Why Can't We, & Slane's 40 Years of Music
Frizz and Bob pour Slane's Special Edition 40 Years of Music whiskey and celebrate a belated St. Patrick's Day with the mystical legends from Ireland, The Cranberries. We dig into their debut album, Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We. Join us on the journey of the "Onederful" evolution of the band's name, an unlikely audition filled with guts, sass, and a Casio keyboard, and a potential alternative meaning of "Linger."