Pastors Josh Howerton and Josh McPherson unpack the concept of "negative world missiology" and explain why it’s essential for pastors and ministry leaders to discern the cultural moment in order to lead their churches effectively in a culture that increasingly opposes Christianity and its beliefs. In this episode, they share practical strategies for how the church can adapt and boldly engage with today’s cultural landscape.

There is a crucial relationship between a pastor’s family and their ministry effectiveness. If pastors are to thrive in ministry in a negative world culture, the home must be a strong foundation. Josh Howerton and Josh McPherson offer practical insights on “What is the role of a wife and the children,” “How to balance ministry and family” and “Raising children that love the church.”

About Resurge with Josh Howerton and Josh McPherson

Welcome to Resurge. The ground is radically shifting in our culture and we believe we’re sitting on the greatest opportunity for the church in our lifetime for people who understand what’s shifting and have the will to seize it. Expect thought-provoking conversations and insights from fascinating guests as we seek reformation and revival for a resurgence of the church. If this is helpful to you, don’t forget to rate, review and share!