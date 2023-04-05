What's at stake for faith freedom for all in our world today? Join the conversation on religion and the law, including the most significant cases concerning rel... More
S4, Ep. 22: Inside the ReAwaken America tour
Christian nationalism is on full display at stops of the ReAwaken America tour – conferences that fuse Christian language and symbols with conspiracy theories and election denials. Amanda went inside the most recent one at a Trump property in Miami, and she shares her experiences in this podcast – from assembly-line baptisms to the reaction of the crowd as speakers moved seamlessly from religious worship songs to calls for political violence. SHOW NOTES Segment 1 (starting at 00:48): The Christian nationalism of the ReAwaken America tour Amanda and Holly discussed the ReAwaken America tour in episode 5 of season 4: Christian nationalism and the midterm elections Amanda and Holly mention this article about the ReAwaken Tour in The New York Times by Michelle Goldberg: Whose Version of Christian Nationalism Will Win in 2024? Amanda wrote a response to Michael Flynn’s call for “one religion” in 2021, published by Baptist News Global: If you’re paying attention to Christian nationalism, you won’t be shocked by Michael Flynn’s call for ‘one religion under God’ Segment 2 (starting at 05:29): The Pastors for Trump event Amanda and Holly mentioned this article on the Pastors for Trump group by Peter Stone for The Guardian: Pro-Trump pastors rebuked for ‘overt embrace of white Christian nationalism’ During this segment, we played a clip of Pastor John Bennett speaking during the Pastors for Trump event in Miami. Segment 3 (starting at 15:34): ReAwaken America, baptisms, and our counter-witness Amanda and Holly mentioned Brian Kaylor’s reporting on the ReAwaken America tour. You can see his twitter thread with clips from Miami and read his latest piece in the A Public Witness newsletter, which is part of the Word&Way network: Michael Flynn’s Soup for the Soulless For more about Baptism and different ways Christian denominations approach it, check out this story from 2001 by the PBS program Religion and Ethics Newsweekly. BJC and Faithful America created electronic billboards that were on trucks and a boat in Miami. See the video of the billboards in this post on the @EndChristianNationailsm Instagram account. Visit ChristiansAgainstChristianNationalism.org to explore the resources provided by the Christians Against Christian Nationalism campaign, including a statement anyone who identifies as a Christian can sign. Respecting Religion is made possible by BJC’s generous donors. You can support these conversations with a gift to BJC.
5/18/2023
30:38
S4, Ep. 21: 613 Commandments: James Talarico on his defense of church-state separation as a Christian
The Texas legislature meets once every two years, and they are spending a great deal of this session on bills that would advance religion. We return to our conversation on the Ten Commandments bill in Texas, as we saw a groundswell of opposition to the bill when it headed to the state House. Amanda and Holly take a look at some viral moments, and we share an exclusive conversation with Texas state Rep. James Talarico, who spoke in opposition to this bill as a lawmaker, a former schoolteacher, and a Christian. SHOW NOTES: Segment 1 (starting at 00:38): Why are we still talking about this? Last week’s program on the Ten Commandments bill in Texas (Senate Bill 1515) is episode 20 of season 4. You can listen to it on our website. We played the viral video of state Rep. James Talarico questioning the author of the bill. You can watch it on Twitter. An advocate in Waco put together this petition opposing SB 1515, available for Texans who oppose the bill as people of faith to sign. Segment 2 (starting at 12:39): A conversation with Texas state Rep. James Talarico You can see video clips of the interview with Amanda and Texas state Rep. James Talarico in a Twitter thread she posted. It is also available on YouTube and on a reel posted by the @endchristiannationalism Instagram account. Segment 3 (starting at 27:32): Putting this discussion into focus For additional resources on the various ways religions interpret and list the commandments, a chart from New World Encyclopedia shows how different traditions order them. You can see a list of the 613 Mitzvot (Commandments) here. Visit this website for a side-by-side comparison of the Ten Commandments as listed in Deuteronomy 5 and Exodus 20. We played a clip of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg questioning Paul Clement in 2005 during oral arguments in the Van Orden v. Perry case. You can listen to the full argument here, and the clip we played is from 51:24 in the audio recording of the argument. Respecting Religion is made possible by BJC’s generous donors. You can support these conversations with a gift to BJC.
5/11/2023
39:23
S4, Ep. 20: The Ten Commandments
Texas is taking matters into its own hands, going full-on cowboy as it leads the nation in abandoning long-held religious liberty protections. Amanda and Holly review a troubling bill in Texas that would mandate the posting of the Ten Commandments in public school classrooms, and they share how some are trying to use the Kennedy v. Bremerton decision – and removal of the Lemon test – to justify this effort. They also review some surprising moments during a Texas Senate hearing on the bill, including when Baptists discover they have different understandings of their own theology. In the final segment, Amanda and Holly review the religious freedom problem with legislation like this and share ideas for engaging in conversation that can help reframe the issue. SHOW NOTES: Segment 1 (starting at 00:41): Dueling over the Ten Commandments Amanda and Holly discuss last year’s Supreme Court decision in Kennedy v. Bremerton on episode 21 of season 3. Amanda and Holly talk about the Lemon test, from the 1971 decision in Lemon v. Kurtzman. They also mention the 1980 Stone v. Graham decision. The proposal in Texas is Senate Bill 1515, and the text is available online. Amanda and Holly mentioned this piece by Britt Luby for Baptist News Global: ‘Thou shalt not covet thy neighbor’s wife’ and other posters I do not want in a first grade classroom. Read Amanda’s Tweet about this proposal in Texas. Segment 2 (starting at 13:28): The Texas Senate hearing on this bill You can listen to the Texas state Senate hearing on Senate Bill 1515 at this link. We played a clip of Tara Beulah, which appears at 27:13 in that video. Former BJC Executive Director Brent Walker wrote this piece in 2005 debunking some of David Barton’s claims. You can find resources on Christian nationalism on the website of our Christians Against Christian Nationalism campaign. Segment 3 (starting at 30:01): Engaging in conversation about the Ten Commandments In 2005, the two Supreme Court cases dealing with the posting of the Ten Commandments in government settings were McCreary County v. ACLU and Van Orden v. Perry. Read Holly’s preview column, which included ways to engage in conversation about the issue, on page 6 of this magazine: Supreme Court’s review of Ten Commandments cases an opportunity for education on religious liberty After the cases concluded in 2005, Holly wrote this column: Making sense of the Ten Commandments cases For more resources from BJC on religious displays, visit BJConline.org/religious-displays. The Respecting Religion podcast was honored with two DeRose-Hinkhouse Awards from the Religion Communicators Council: Best in category for an individual episode, recognizing our episode on the Kennedy v. Bremerton decision, and an award of merit for season 4 of the podcast. Respecting Religion is made possible by BJC’s generous donors. You can support these conversations with a gift to BJC.
5/4/2023
39:03
S4, Ep. 19: Searching for common ground: SCOTUS hears Groff v. DeJoy
The Supreme Court seemed less divided by ideological lines during the Groff v. DeJoy oral arguments, as justices searched for common ground to clarify a standard from a 1977 decision that no advocate seems to be fully supporting. Amanda and Holly share their thoughts from the day, playing key moments from the courtroom in their breakdown of the legal issues and sticking points in the case. What, exactly, constitutes “undue hardship” when looking at the practical realities of the modern workplace and the strain that one worker’s need – religious or not – can cause on others? Segment 1: Statutory stare decisis (starting at 00:47) Learn more about Groff v. DeJoy on our website: BJConline.org/Groff, which includes a link to the brief BJC joined and Holly’s preview column. Listen to our preview of the case in episode 17: Is ‘de minimis’ enough? Holly mentioned this story from Nina Totenberg on NPR: Who bears the burden, and how much, when religious employees refuse Sabbath work? Visit the Supreme Court’s website to listen to oral arguments in Groff v. DeJoy and read a transcript. At the Supreme Court, Aaron Streett argued on behalf of the petitioner, Gerald Groff, and Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar argued on behalf of the United States Postal Service. We played one clip from the oral arguments during this segment: Justice Elena Kagan and Aaron Streett (this exchange takes place at 12:29 in the oral arguments) Segment 2: A Court looking for common ground to clarify the law (starting at 14:14) We played five clips from the oral arguments in this segment: Justice Neil Gorsuch and Elizabeth Prelogar (this exchange takes place at 57:58 in the oral arguments) Justice Elena Kagan and Aaron Street (from 31:26 in the arguments) Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Aaron Street (from at 34:26 in the arguments) Aaron Street responding to Justice Amy Coney Barrett (from 40:29 in the arguments) Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Elizabeth Prelogar (from 1:35:11 in the arguments) Segment 3: How will the Court fix this problem? (starting at 25:43) Respecting Religion is made possible by BJC’s generous donors. You can support these conversations with a gift to BJC.
4/20/2023
30:10
S4, Ep. 18: Understanding Christian nationalism: New polling and media
Media reports about Christian nationalism are often tied to topline takeaways from research on the political ideology. Amanda and Holly review various definitions of the term “Christian nationalism,” look at its connection to – and distinctiveness from – the Christian faith, and talk about why sociological research on this topic matters. SHOW NOTES: Segment 1: Definitions of Christian nationalism (starting at 00:48) The Christians Against Christian Nationalism campaign defines Christian nationalism in the statement of principles. Dr. Andrew Whitehead and Dr. Samuel Perry defined Christian nationalism in their 2020 book Taking America Back for God: Christian Nationalism in the United States. You can also see their definition on a 1-page handout available on the Christians Against Christian Nationalism website. Dr. Jemar Tisby shared his definition in a recent Substack post: A Virtual Roundtable on the Threat of Christian Nationalism, Part 2 of 4 Dr. Anthea Butler defined white Christian nationalism in her contribution to Christian Nationalism and the January 6, 2021, Insurrection. Her section is on pages 4-6. Russell Moore defined Christian nationalism in this piece for Christianity Today: Christian Nationalism Cannot Save the World Dr. Paul Miller defined Christian nationalism in this piece for Christianity Today: What is Christian nationalism? Segment 2: What’s “Christian” about Christian nationalism? (starting at 16:08) Amanda and Holly discussed this piece from The New Yorker by Kelefa Sanneh: Under God: How Christian is Christian nationalism? Segment 3: Why do polling results matter? (starting at 24:12) The PRRI/Brookings survey discussed is called A Christian Nation? Understanding the Threat of Christian Nationalism to American Democracy and Culture Respecting Religion is made possible by BJC’s generous donors. You can support these conversations with a gift to BJC.
What's at stake for faith freedom for all in our world today? Join the conversation on religion and the law, including the most significant cases concerning religion and religious liberty at the U.S. Supreme Court and the continuing impact of Christian nationalism. As lawyers and people of faith, BJC Executive Director Amanda Tyler and General Counsel Holly Hollman think these topics deserve respectful conversation -- something that we don’t always hear in the public square or our social media feeds.