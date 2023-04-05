S4, Ep. 20: The Ten Commandments

Texas is taking matters into its own hands, going full-on cowboy as it leads the nation in abandoning long-held religious liberty protections. Amanda and Holly review a troubling bill in Texas that would mandate the posting of the Ten Commandments in public school classrooms, and they share how some are trying to use the Kennedy v. Bremerton decision – and removal of the Lemon test – to justify this effort. They also review some surprising moments during a Texas Senate hearing on the bill, including when Baptists discover they have different understandings of their own theology. In the final segment, Amanda and Holly review the religious freedom problem with legislation like this and share ideas for engaging in conversation that can help reframe the issue. SHOW NOTES: Segment 1 (starting at 00:41): Dueling over the Ten Commandments Amanda and Holly discuss last year’s Supreme Court decision in Kennedy v. Bremerton on episode 21 of season 3. Amanda and Holly talk about the Lemon test, from the 1971 decision in Lemon v. Kurtzman. They also mention the 1980 Stone v. Graham decision. The proposal in Texas is Senate Bill 1515, and the text is available online. Amanda and Holly mentioned this piece by Britt Luby for Baptist News Global: ‘Thou shalt not covet thy neighbor’s wife’ and other posters I do not want in a first grade classroom. Read Amanda’s Tweet about this proposal in Texas. Segment 2 (starting at 13:28): The Texas Senate hearing on this bill You can listen to the Texas state Senate hearing on Senate Bill 1515 at this link. We played a clip of Tara Beulah, which appears at 27:13 in that video. Former BJC Executive Director Brent Walker wrote this piece in 2005 debunking some of David Barton’s claims. You can find resources on Christian nationalism on the website of our Christians Against Christian Nationalism campaign. Segment 3 (starting at 30:01): Engaging in conversation about the Ten Commandments In 2005, the two Supreme Court cases dealing with the posting of the Ten Commandments in government settings were McCreary County v. ACLU and Van Orden v. Perry. Read Holly’s preview column, which included ways to engage in conversation about the issue, on page 6 of this magazine: Supreme Court’s review of Ten Commandments cases an opportunity for education on religious liberty After the cases concluded in 2005, Holly wrote this column: Making sense of the Ten Commandments cases For more resources from BJC on religious displays, visit BJConline.org/religious-displays. The Respecting Religion podcast was honored with two DeRose-Hinkhouse Awards from the Religion Communicators Council: Best in category for an individual episode, recognizing our episode on the Kennedy v. Bremerton decision, and an award of merit for season 4 of the podcast. Respecting Religion is made possible by BJC’s generous donors. You can support these conversations with a gift to BJC.