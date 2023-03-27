Rebelliously Curious UFOs, Science, Space and Futurism

Bryan Bender: Meet the Journalist Who Nearly Broke the Pentagon UFO Story Before the New York Times | RC37

Have you ever wondered how news agencies are informed on breaking news stories? Or how multiple journalists can be seeded a story at the same time but the original source decides to go with one media outlet and not the other? I sat down with Bryan Bender, a former POLITICO award-winning National Security Reporter and Editor turned Strategic Communications Advisor to discuss the process of news dissemination and how he was first seeded the 2017 New York Times breaking UAP news. Join us as we get rebelliously curious.