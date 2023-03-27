Rebelliously Curious UFOs, Science, Space and Futurism

UFOs/UAPs, new scientific theories and discoveries, astronomy, space exploration, artificial intelligence, along with future technology and trends are discussed... More
Daniel Sheehan on loopholes and ambiguous language in Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena legislation | RC40
Daniel Sheehan, a lawyer specializing in constitutional and public interest matters analyzes the recently passed National Defense Authorization Act legislation. He sheds light on the difficulties, loopholes, and ambiguous language present in Section 7776 of the bill, while also addressing the lack of reporting mechanisms within it. Additionally, he discusses the activities of whistleblowers and shares his insights on Sean Kirkpatrick's recent hearing and involvement within AARO. Join us as we get rebelliously curious.
5/19/2023
1:13:13
From Rocks to Regolith: How NASA is recreating the lunar surface to prepare for future missions | RC39
With humanity's renewed interest in returning to the Moon after 50 years, space agencies around the world require vast amounts of lunar soil. In this video, John Gruener, a space scientist from NASA's Astromaterials Research and Exploration Science (ARES) Division, explains why lunar soil is crucial for future human missions to the Moon, and shares his passion for space farming. Join us as we get rebelliously curious.
5/5/2023
39:03
Paul Hynek: Occult fascination of J. Allen Hynek, a life guided by astrological events and curiosity | RC38
Learn about J. Allen Hynek, the renowned astronomer, professor, and ufologist who served as a scientific advisor to the U.S. Air Force on three projects related to UFO studies from the 1940s to the 1960s. In this interview with Paul Hynek, CFO, professor, Bitcoin enthusiast, and psychedelics advocate, we delve into J. Allen Hynek's fascination with the occult, the spiritual beliefs shared by father and son, and J. Allen Hynek's life lived by an astrological schedule. Additionally, Paul shares his personal interest in the Psychedelic substance DMT. Join us as we get rebelliously curious.
4/21/2023
1:05:04
Bryan Bender: Meet the Journalist Who Nearly Broke the Pentagon UFO Story Before the New York Times | RC37
Have you ever wondered how news agencies are informed on breaking news stories? Or how multiple journalists can be seeded a story at the same time but the original source decides to go with one media outlet and not the other? I sat down with Bryan Bender, a former POLITICO award-winning National Security Reporter and Editor turned Strategic Communications Advisor to discuss the process of news dissemination and how he was first seeded the 2017 New York Times breaking UAP news. Join us as we get rebelliously curious.
3/27/2023
1:15:28
DARPA funds "Whisper Beam" research | RC36
Drone technology has been a long time interest to the central research and development organisation of the Department of Defense, known as DARPA. DARPA alongside Electric Sky have come together to explore ways to wireless charge drone swarms. CEO and Co-Founder of Electric Sky, Robert Millman, joins me to discuss the "Whisper Beam" and the future of faster, cleaner, quieter, and more economical travel. Join as we get rebelliously curious.
About Rebelliously Curious UFOs, Science, Space and Futurism
UFOs/UAPs, new scientific theories and discoveries, astronomy, space exploration, artificial intelligence, along with future technology and trends are discussed with top experts and scientists. From the scientific mysteries of today, to the innovations and technologies that will set the pace for the world of tomorrow, Rebelliously Curious is a podcast that explores science, technology, and the unexplained in rich, colorful conversations tailored for the passionately inquisitive mind. In every episode, host and investigative conversationalist Chrissy Newton, a longtime podcaster, video journalist, media expert and contributor to The Debrief dives into the less-often explored areas of science and culture.
