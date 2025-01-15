Real Deal Divas is an innovative audio and video podcast series hosted by visual artist Marybeth Bradbury and author Deb Bowen. The podcast explores intersections of various creative disciplines, inviting listeners into candid conversations that highlight the collaborative and integrative nature of the artistic process. The podcast not only entertains but empowers diverse creators to share their experiences as they push boundaries, collaborate fearlessly, and create in new, exciting ways.
In this first episode, we tell you who we are, why we created this podcast, and what we offer to you! We so appreciate you listening! Please tell your friends about us, rate us, and leave us a kind review.
