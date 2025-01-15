Powered by RND
Real Deal Divas

Marybeth Bradbury and Deb Bowen
Real Deal Divas is an innovative audio and video podcast series hosted by visual artist Marybeth Bradbury and author Deb Bowen. The podcast explores intersecti...
ArtsVisual Arts

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Season 1, Episode 2 : Martyrs & Legends
    Welcome to the second episode of Real Deal Divas Podcast! In this episode we discuss our initial collaboration, how we’re still learning and growing from it, and the directions our work continues to take. We hope you’re coming with us as we find common ground among us all. We so appreciate you watching/listening! Please tell your friends about us, rate us, and leave us a kind review. We invite you to connect with us in many ways. Our Websites: https://www.realdealdivaspodcast.com/ marybethbradbury.com www.debbowen.com Our Facebook pages: Real Deal Divas Podcast https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61565159293141 Marybeth Bradbury https://www.facebook.com/marybethbradburyart Deb Bowen, Author https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100086542192066 Our Email Address: [email protected]
    29:30
  • Season 1, Episode 1: Welcome!
    Welcome to the introductory episode of Real Deal Divas Podcast! In this first episode, we tell you who we are, why we created this podcast, and what we offer to you! We so appreciate you watching/listening! Please tell your friends about us, rate us, and leave us a kind review. We invite you to connect with us in many ways. Our Websites https://www.realdealdivaspodcast.com/ www.marybethbradbury.com www.debbowen.com Our Facebook pages Real Deal Divas Podcast https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61565159293141 Marybeth Bradbury https://www.facebook.com/marybethbradburyart Deb Bowen, Author https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100086542192066 Our Email Address [email protected]
About Real Deal Divas

Real Deal Divas is an innovative audio and video podcast series hosted by visual artist Marybeth Bradbury and author Deb Bowen. The podcast explores intersections of various creative disciplines, inviting listeners into candid conversations that highlight the collaborative and integrative nature of the artistic process. The podcast not only entertains but empowers diverse creators to share their experiences as they push boundaries, collaborate fearlessly, and create in new, exciting ways.
