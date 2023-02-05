HEA on the go! Original, never-before-heard romance audiobooks from your favorite authors, narrated by professionals and presented for your listening pleasure e... More
Podcast Episode 209: OWNED BY THE BILLIONAIRE by Gia Bailey
Every day Charlie goes to sketch a beautiful building that’s been under construction. She’s drawn to it for some reason, and it makes her paints come alive. On the day the painting is to be finished, the St. Patrick’s Day parade is in town. But a run-in between her tray of paints and a big grouchy beast in a suit has her fleeing for safety.
Warren has never wanted someone the way he wants her. One chance encounter has got him searching every inch of the city for her. She can hide, but not for long. He’ll make her his, no matter what.
Get the eBook: https://amzn.to/3oKP9z3
Bossy Billionaires: https://amzn.to/41LWoW8
More Gia Bailey: https://amzn.to/4491D3K
Go Hex Yourself Kindle Edition by Jessica Clare
Orphan & Gilded Cage (Both An Age Gap Romance) by Matilda Martel
Show – Jury Duty (Amazon Prime)
BRAND NEW ALEXA RILEY: https://bit.ly/3h0y68D
5/2/2023
1:38:39
Podcast Episode 208: FLESHING IT OUT by Karla Doyle
LAURA
When my son asks if I’ll rent the spare bedroom to his new friend from work, I figure, why not? The house is too quiet since my twenty-five-year-old baby moved out. I never thought I’d miss the sounds of video games, but apparently, I do.
But that’s not the background noise I get when Hudson moves in. Turns out, my son’s coworker isn’t a like-minded gaming geek. Hudson doesn’t play video games. He works out. A lot.
Now my house is filled with the masculine grunting of a very fit, very handsome, younger man who owns shirts, but isn’t inclined to wear them. Ditto for pants. Everywhere I turn in my tiny house, Hudson is there. Flexing. Smoldering.
I can’t resist looking at him. Or using him for inspiration while I write my current romance novel. Fantasizing about him when I’m lying in my bed.
He’s my tenant. My son’s coworker. A man fifteen years younger than me. Hudson is fodder for my mind, but that’s all he can be… until the night he puts every fantasy I’ve had to shame.
HUDSON
House hunting is a slow process, and hotel living sucks, so I jump at the opportunity to temporarily rent a room from my coworker’s mother. I’m told the place is clean, and the woman is easy to get along with. Perfect.
What the guy across the office doesn’t tell me? That his mom is ten-out-of-ten hot. Single. And sexual, if the sounds seeping through the paper-thin wall separating our bedrooms are any indication.
I’m not a pushy guy, but a man has his limits. Being perpetually hard around her, hearing her moan every night—it’s more than I can take. So I make a move. A big one. And it pays off, in the best ways possible.
Our chemistry is red hot. We connect outside the bedroom, too. I’m only supposed to be here temporarily, but every minute I spend with Laura makes me determined never to leave.
Get the eBook Now: https://amzn.to/3ow8QKU
Hope Harbor Series: https://bit.ly/43SlKDi
Giveaway: https://bit.ly/41wE2rZ
Once Upon a Beast: https://amzn.to/3N1t6hz
More Karla Doyle: https://www.karladoyle.com/
4/25/2023
1:56:45
Podcast Episode 207: BLAZING IN THE BLIZZARD by Ofelia Martinez
Joanna
One person stands in the way of getting my promotion: Roger Kemp, Industrial November’s band manager. I’ve covered the band for nearly a decade, and our tête-à-têtes have been my favorite sport.
When we get caught in a snowstorm together, that icy heart of his starts to melt by the fire of our cozy cabin.
Roger
The band I’ve built with blood, sweat, and tears is on the verge of collapse. A nosy music reporter sniffing around this mess is the last thing I need. Especially one as unbearably attractive and smart as Joanna Elliot because I can’t think when she’s near me.
I didn’t notice her trailing me and begrudgingly have to accept her help when my car slides off the road in the snow.
The relief of finding a nearby cabin rental for the night quickly evaporates when the receptionist says four cursed words: There’s only one bed.
BRAND NEW ALEXA RILEY: https://bit.ly/3h0y68D
Signed Alexa Riley Paperback: https://bit.ly/3PfiXwQ
AR Taboo: https://bit.ly/3YcaWwL
4/18/2023
1:48:59
Podcast Episode 206: BIG TEX by Imani Jay
Superstar football player, Colt “Big Tex” Garcia, is a tall glass of water, and your girl has been parched for a long time…
I’ve been stupid for my older brother’s ridiculously hot teammate from the moment we first met. Colt Garcia is both the stuff of wet dreams and romantic fantasies. He’s tall, broad, insanely ripped, but also sweet, funny, and a beast in the sack!
So when my brother sends me to Colt’s ranch to recharge after I’ve worked myself to exhaustion, I know I’m in trouble with a capital T!! Because Big Tex and I have history. The kind that was supposed to stay in Vegas, if you know what I mean…
Listen to find out what happens when a hot as sin cowboy finally claims the girl he’s been dying to make his.
This is a steamy, curvy girl, instalove, instalust, cowboy, billionaire, sports romance novella with no cheating, no cliffhanger and a guaranteed HEA!
Get the eBook: https://amzn.to/3Za1JnO
Giveaway: https://bit.ly/3Zc4tRP
Free eBook! https://bit.ly/3Z3Km8t
Sweet & Spicy Bites: https://tinyurl.com/2srzzd48
Snowed In With The Quarterback: https://amzn.to/3nbUHSo
Max Protect: https://amzn.to/3neeOiU
OTHER MENTIONS
Before I Let Go by Kennedy Ryan
Who Killed Robert Wone? (Peacock)
Web if Make Believe (Netflix) Stingray
NEW AR Taboo: https://bit.ly/3YcaWwL
3/28/2023
1:49:06
Podcast Episode 205: STALKED BY THE IRISHMAN by Emma Bray
One look.
That's all it took for me to fall hopelessly in love with Rachel.
My Rachel.
I'll do anything for her.
The pretty little barista doesn't even know me.
But I make it my mission to know everything about her.
When circumstances force me to come out of the shadows, she's even more perfect than I ever imagined.
But keeping my obsession under control is impossible, and it could ruin everything.
Get the eBook: https://amzn.to/40cZDoc
Kissing Irish Duet: https://amzn.to/3Fnyhnh
Join Emma’s Newsletter for free eBook: https://bit.ly/3ldLusi
Scottish Stalkers: https://amzn.to/3YLiy8E
Summer Love: https://amzn.to/42faekt
Giveaway: https://bit.ly/3LotCFx
READ ME ROMANCE - Patreon: https://bit.ly/3IYk16H
BRAND NEW ALEXA RILEY: https://bit.ly/3h0y68D
Signed Alexa Riley Paperback: https://bit.ly/3PfiXwQ
AR Taboo: https://bit.ly/3YcaWwL
