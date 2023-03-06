Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Rachel Maddow, MSNBC
Rachel Maddow, host of the #1 hits “Bag Man” and “Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra,” is back at the mic with a new original series, “Rachel Maddow Presents: Déjà N... More
  • Introducing Rachel Maddow Presents: Déjà News with Isaac-Davy Aronson
    Rachel Maddow, host of the #1 hits “Bag Man” and “Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra,” is back at the mic with a new original series, “Rachel Maddow Presents: Déjà News.” In each episode, Rachel and co-host Isaac-Davy Aronson seek a deeper understanding of a story in today's headlines by asking: Has anything like this ever happened before? Would knowing that help us grapple with what’s happening now… and what might happen next? Follow now and listen to the first episode on June 12.
    6/3/2023
    2:18

About Rachel Maddow Presents: Déjà News

