Pretty Curious with Jonathan Van Ness

Could You Be Making An Expensive Hair Mistake? Do This Before You Go Too Far
Beauty, politics, and Grammy predictions—oh my! In this episode of Pretty Curious, Jonathan Van Ness is answering listener questions and talking all things winter skincare to Hollywood hair theories. Need to save your dry, chapped hands this season? JVN offers a three-step moisturizing hack that’ll have your hands softer than ever.
Plus! Jonathan’s Hot and Healed tour is kicking off soon! They talk about their creative process and how Pilates and stand-up have been therapeutic recently. From recent legislative attacks on marginalized communities to the cultural complexities of gender expression, they highlight the importance of staying informed and engaged. To round things out, Jonathan and producer Chris McClure queen out over the upcoming Grammys—debating the big categories and dishing on their favorite hairstyles from the nominees. Plus, they explore the Hollywood Hair Theory: could a bold hairstyle change your career trajectory?
If you’’re able to support relief for the California wildfires, here are some amazing places doing amazing work that you can check out:
Anti Recidivism Coalition
Mutual Aid
Pasadena Humane
Follow us on Instagram @CuriousWithJVN to learn more about the products from this episode, or head to JonathanVanNess.com for the transcript.
Jonathan is on Instagram @JVN.
Find books from Getting Curious and Pretty Curious guests at bookshop.org/shop/curiouswithjvn.
Our Senior Producer is Chris McClure. Our editor & engineer is Nathanael McClure. Our theme music is also composed by Nathanael McClure. Production support from Julie Carrillo, Anne Currie, and Chad Hall.
Curious about bringing your brand to life on the show? Email [email protected].
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
JVN Says You Deserve Better Skincare This Winter— Here’s How
Winter skin woes, Pilates breakthroughs, and a whole lot of beauty tea! JVN is diving into all things skincare for the coldest months this side of the globe, from must-have moisturizers to whether that fancy face oil is really working for you. Plus! JVN spills on their latest pilates journey and the return to group fitness. But it’s not all glow-ups and gym gains—JVN also gets real about the highs and lows of launching a beauty brand, the lessons they’ve learned along the way, and why playing the long game is always worth it.
If you're able to support relief for the California wildfires, here are some amazing places doing amazing work that you can check out:
Anti Recidivism Coalition
Mutual Aid
Pasadena Humane
JVN’s Golden Globes Experience
Golden Globes glamour, behind-the-scenes intel, and a whole lot of feels—this episode has layers, and we’re not talking about a haircut. JVN takes us inside their first-ever Golden Globes red carpet, from jaw-dropping fashion moments (Emma Stone’s pixie! Andrew Scott’s suit!) to mingling with Hollywood icons at the after-parties. Plus! BTS from the red carpet, handling the chaos of live interviews, and that very unexpected TMZ chase.
But it’s not all fun and fashion—JVN also opens up about their look and the online backlash that followed, the trolls in the comment section, and why this moment felt different. This episode is giving: visibility, resilience, and reclamation of joy.
5 Haircare Hacks You Need To Know For The New Year
New year, new realizations! We are so back to kick off 2025 with a deep dive into joy reclamation, breaking free from negative feedback loops, and embracing joy without guilt. Plus! JVN spills the tea on the look they’re wearing to their first ever Golden Globes gig (Christian Siriano is involved, so you know it’s major), dishes on beauty holy grails you actually need in 2025, and answers listener questions submitted by you gorgeous curious people.
JVN’s Mom Wants You To Trust Your Instincts And Stop Second Guessing Yourself
Reporting to all you curious people from the liminal week between Christmas and New Year’s —JVN and their iconic mom, Mary Oaks, are bringing us a festive kiki straight from Austin, Texas! Recorded mid-Christmas revelry, this episode is brimming with family vibes, advice for trusting your aesthetic instinct, and some mic drops about life in small town America. Whether you’re here for the holiday glow or a little aesthetic inspo - this dynamic mother-child duo is serving, darling.
Welcome to Pretty Curious! Join host Jonathan Van Ness each week to discuss all things beauty with experts and friends. Want to learn how to take hotter photos? Or learn the secrets behind celebrity hair stylists? You’re in the right place! New episodes every Monday.
Still curious? Join Jonathan on the Getting Curious podcast every week to explore everything under (and sometimes beyond!) the sun with scientists, historians, activists, entertainers, and other brilliant guest experts.