Pretty Curious with Jonathan Van Ness

Beauty, politics, and Grammy predictions—oh my! In this episode of Pretty Curious, Jonathan Van Ness is answering listener questions and talking all things winter skincare to Hollywood hair theories. Need to save your dry, chapped hands this season? JVN offers a three-step moisturizing hack that'll have your hands softer than ever. Plus! Jonathan's Hot and Healed tour is kicking off soon! They talk about their creative process and how Pilates and stand-up have been therapeutic recently. From recent legislative attacks on marginalized communities to the cultural complexities of gender expression, they highlight the importance of staying informed and engaged. To round things out, Jonathan and producer Chris McClure queen out over the upcoming Grammys—debating the big categories and dishing on their favorite hairstyles from the nominees. Plus, they explore the Hollywood Hair Theory: could a bold hairstyle change your career trajectory? If you''re able to support relief for the California wildfires, here are some amazing places doing amazing work that you can check out: Anti Recidivism Coalition Mutual Aid Pasadena Humane