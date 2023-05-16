What We Should Know About Former Vice President Mike Pence with Alyssa Farah Griffin

With an election cycle unlike any other, former Vice President Mike Pence is likely to enter the race against his former boss, President Donald Trump and a crowded field of contenders. The job of Vice President is often unenviable in politics because it’s generally viewed to be without power. After many criticized Pence for siding with his boss, he broke with the President January 6, 2021, and refused to overturn the 2020 election results. Johanna Maska speaks to Republican Alyssa Farah Griffin who worked for Vice President Mike Pence for two years as his spokesperson. Alyssa shares insights on who Mike Pence really is at his core, his policy positions, and reveals what he said when he came face-to-face with Vladimir Putin. Plus, those who know us best knew us before: Maska speaks with local Indiana reporter Nikki Kelly, the Editor-in-Chief for the Indiana Capital Chronicle. Kelly tells Johanna what he was like in the early days of his political career.