Ahead of the 2024 election, NewsNation contributor Johanna Maska takes a fresh look at how we make political progress. As Director of Press Advance for Presiden... More
Available Episodes
5 of 5
President Trump and the Emerging GOP Field with Morgan Ortagus
In this episode we start with the best known GOP candidate, former President Donald Trump. Johanna Maska speaks with Morgan Ortagus, who served in the Trump administration as State Department Spokesperson, to learn more about who still surrounds the former President, and who might provide the most competition among his rivals. Plus, Julia Manchester, national political reporter for The Hill, discusses the growing field of Republicans running for President and what we should know about them and their chances of winning the nomination.
5/23/2023
46:52
Is Ron DeSantis the Future of the GOP?
Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis emerged in the first wave of the tea party movement, and was in Congress before Donald Trump was a GOP standard bearer. But now the former President claims credit for DeSantis’ rise and has seen the governor’s emerging candidacy as perhaps his greatest threat to the nomination. Johanna Maska speaks with Kristin Davison, the COO for the pro-DeSantis super PAC “Never Back Down” about why next generation GOP strategists are backing a DeSantis 2024 presidential run. Plus, more on DeSantis’record with Alex Isenstadt, national political correspondent with Politico, who has been covering DeSantis on the campaign trail. Isenstadt shares what he’s observed and talks about the role the governor’s wife, Casey DeSantis, plays in his political career.
5/23/2023
54:01
Governor Larry Hogan on Why He Didn’t Run and What’ll Take to Beat Trump
Johanna Maska speaks to popular two-term Republican Maryland Governor Larry Hogan who breaks down the GOP primary process, the path to victory for a candidate and what he wants to see from the eventual nominee. Gov. Hogan recently decided against making a run for President in 2024 and talks about his version of the politics of hope. Johanna continues the deep dive on electoral math - and the GOP primary process - with her friend of 20 years, GOP strategist Samantha Dravis who worked on multiple presidential campaigns and in the White House for George W. Bush and Donald Trump’s administration.
5/23/2023
51:54
What We Should Know About Former Vice President Mike Pence with Alyssa Farah Griffin
With an election cycle unlike any other, former Vice President Mike Pence is likely to enter the race against his former boss, President Donald Trump and a crowded field of contenders. The job of Vice President is often unenviable in politics because it’s generally viewed to be without power. After many criticized Pence for siding with his boss, he broke with the President January 6, 2021, and refused to overturn the 2020 election results. Johanna Maska speaks to Republican Alyssa Farah Griffin who worked for Vice President Mike Pence for two years as his spokesperson. Alyssa shares insights on who Mike Pence really is at his core, his policy positions, and reveals what he said when he came face-to-face with Vladimir Putin. Plus, those who know us best knew us before: Maska speaks with local Indiana reporter Nikki Kelly, the Editor-in-Chief for the Indiana Capital Chronicle. Kelly tells Johanna what he was like in the early days of his political career.
5/23/2023
54:18
Press Advance - Trailer
Ahead of the 2024 election, NewsNation contributor Johanna Maska takes a fresh look at how we make political progress. As Director of Press Advance for President Obama’s White House and one of his early campaign staffers, Maska knows what it takes to move the needle on the national stage and in the presidential primaries. She takes us past the talking points to look at what it will take to make progress in today’s polarized political environment.
Ahead of the 2024 election, NewsNation contributor Johanna Maska takes a fresh look at how we make political progress. As Director of Press Advance for President Obama’s White House and one of his early campaign staffers, Maska knows what it takes to move the needle on the national stage and in the presidential primaries. She takes us past the talking points to look at what it will take to make progress in today’s polarized political environment.
Season 1 of Press Advance will feature deep dives into the candidates emerging for President, getting color from local reporters who cover the candidates, and some political advisors and consultants as well. We’ll get insight on their policy positions, how they’d govern, and give listeners a full picture of some of the people who might run for the highest office in the land.