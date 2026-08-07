On this episode of The Jon Gordon Podcast, I sit down with Chris Hodges, founder and former lead pastor of Church of the Highlands and current chancellor of Highlands College, for an inspiring conversation around his new book, Legacy Letters: Timeless Principles I Learned, Lived, and Leave Behind.



Chris shares the heart and story behind Legacy Letters—a collection of the values, wisdom, and practical principles he's lived, taught, and now wants to pass on to the next generation. From humble beginnings and a move inspired by faith, Chris built one of America's largest churches and is now pouring his energy into developing world-class ministry leaders through Highlands College. We dive deep into his journey: the transition from building to leaving a legacy, the intentional handoff of pastoral leadership, and his mission to equip future generations for impact. Throughout our discussion, Chris reveals the foundational ideas that shaped his leadership—like the Big Rocks Principle, the power of margin, the importance of consistency, and the value of relationships and collaboration. He shares personal stories about overcoming self-doubt, stewarding influence, and the ways excellence shows others they matter. Chris also opens up about his philosophy on mentorship, building teams, and how faith shapes every principle he teaches.



Whether you're leading a team, building a family, or seeking purpose in this stage of your journey, this conversation is a powerful testament that true legacy is about investing in people, living your values daily, and leaving something meaningful behind. You'll walk away challenged to clarify your own priorities, cultivate excellence, and become a leader who multiplies impact for generations to come.





About Chris:

Chris Hodges is a pastor, mentor, and author who has dedicated his life to helping people grow in their faith, develop as leaders, and build life-giving communities. He is the Founder and Chancellor of Highlands College, Found Pastor of Church of the Highlands, Founder of GrowLeader, and Co-Founder of the Association of Related Churches (ARC).

Church of the Highlands

In 2001, Chris and Tammy, along with a small group of people, gathered in a high school auditorium with a simple desire – to create a place where people could experience God's presence, find community, and step into their purpose. That gathering became Church of the Highlands, a church committed to helping people know God, find freedom, discover purpose, and make a difference. By God's grace, Highlands has grown over the years into a multi-campus church in 26 locations serving communities across Alabama and Georgia, offering 75+ weekly services, and giving more than $162 million to missions and charitable causes worldwide.

In 2025, after more than two decades of leadership, Chris transitioned the role of Lead Pastor to Mark Pettus, allowing him to focus more on mentoring leaders and investing in the next generation. He continues to serve Highlands as Founding Pastor.

Highlands College – America's Ministry Leadership University

Chris has always had a heart for equipping young leaders for ministry. In 2011, he founded Highlands College, which has since grown into a fully accredited, academy-model ministry leadership college. Inspired by Luke 2:10, Highlands College is dedicated to developing leaders of competence and character to fulfill the Great Commission. Students receive a holistic education that blends:

Academic instruction

Ministry training

Character formation

Spiritual development

More than 1,300 graduates have been placed in more than 370 churches and ministries across 38 states and 21 countries.

GrowLeader – Coaching Leaders and Equipping Churches

Understanding the challenges that pastors and church leaders face, Chris created GrowLeader, a coaching network dedicated to training leaders and resourcing churches. Through conferences, roundtables, and leadership coaching, GrowLeader provides practical tools and biblical strategies to help churches grow in a healthy, sustainable way.

GrowLeader now has global impact, including:

22,000+ churches served in 100+ countries

4,000+ pastors and leaders trained annually

Association of Related Churches (ARC) – Church Planting

In 2001, Chris co-founded ARC (Association of Related Churches) with a group of pastors who shared a heart for starting life-giving churches in communities that need them. Through coaching, support, and relationships, ARC has helped plant over 1,150 churches across the U.S. and trains more than 1,000 church planters annually.

Writing and Teaching

Chris is a bestselling author who is passionate about making biblical truth practical and accessible, and he has written several books to encourage believers in their spiritual growth.

His works include:

The Daniel Dilemma – standing firm while loving well in a culture of compromise

Four Cups – understanding the promises of God for every believer

Out of the Cave – finding hope in the midst of depression

Pray First – living a life centered on prayer

What's Next? – following practical steps for growing in faith

Fresh Air – experiencing spiritual renewal

Jesus, The High Road Leader (co-authored with John C. Maxwell) – following leadership lessons from the life of Jesus Global Leadership and Ministry

Chris has been honored to serve alongside mentors and leaders from around the world. He is involved with organizations such as:

EQUIP – a leadership organization founded by John C. Maxwell, which has trained millions of leaders worldwide

Global Teen Challenge – a ministry helping people find freedom from addiction

Personal Life

Chris holds a B.A. in Management from Colorado Christian University, a Masters of Ministry from Southwestern Christian University, and an Honorary Doctorate in Professional Leadership from High Point University. Originally from Louisiana, Chris spent time pastoring in Colorado before moving to Birmingham, AL, in 2001. He and his wife, Tammy, have five kids and twelve grandchildren.



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