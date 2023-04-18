An interview so special that it also had to be shared on Positive University! From Jordan Montgomery's Instagram @jordanmmontgomery: https://www.instagram.com/p/CsD5gHROSBr/ "Today on the Growth Over Goals podcast we are beyond fortunate to be in the company of two of the top thought leaders walking the planet - @jongordon11 and @patricklencioni_ . If you add their incredible works together, Jon and Pat have written over 25 best-selling books, with more than 12 million copies sold. Jon and Pat work with some of the top CEOs, leaders, athletes, and teams in America, and it is a privilege to have them on this podcast. Join us as we sit at the table together to talk all about Pat’s newest work – The Six Types of Working Genius, and Jon’s soon-to-be-released book – The One Truth, and prepare to have your mind blown by the incredible outcomes being produced by these two works. We discuss why oneness is the most powerful force on the planet, driving joy, courage, purpose, integrity, and productivity, and why separation is the most powerful suppressor of the planet, driving anxiety, fear, stress, division and mental health issues. Finally, we get a chance to share exclusive information on an incredible event Jon and Pat are teaming up to produce, called “A Day With.” This event will be real, interactive, Kingdom work – dedicated to creating lifelong friendships and connections amongst some of the nation’s most influential leaders and allowing attendees to both pour out unto others, and be poured into. A Day With will be held November 2nd, 2023, in Dallas, Texas, and attendance requires an application. The event is already halfway filled, and will be completely sold out before Summer, so if you are interested in attending, get your application in now! Go to adaywithjonandpat.com to submit an application for their leadership event, or send an email to Jordan Montgomery at [email protected]
if you have any questions or would like more information about the event! To purchase Patrick Lencioni’s book or take his absolutely game-changing Six Types of Working Genius Assessment, go to workinggenius.com. You can also preorder Jon Gordon’s new book (available for preorder on Amazon.com), The One Truth, and then eagerly await its arrival - it will be worth the wait!"