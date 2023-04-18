Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Positive University Podcast

Jon Gordon
Positive inspiration and encouragement to help you overcome your challenges and make a greater impact! Hosted by bestselling author, Jon Gordon. More
  • Jon Gordon, Patrick Lencioni and Jordan Montgomery
    An interview so special that it also had to be shared on Positive University!  From Jordan Montgomery's Instagram @jordanmmontgomery: https://www.instagram.com/p/CsD5gHROSBr/  "Today on the Growth Over Goals podcast we are beyond fortunate to be in the company of two of the top thought leaders walking the planet - @jongordon11 and @patricklencioni_ . If you add their incredible works together, Jon and Pat have written over 25 best-selling books, with more than 12 million copies sold. Jon and Pat work with some of the top CEOs, leaders, athletes, and teams in America, and it is a privilege to have them on this podcast. Join us as we sit at the table together to talk all about Pat’s newest work – The Six Types of Working Genius, and Jon’s soon-to-be-released book – The One Truth, and prepare to have your mind blown by the incredible outcomes being produced by these two works. We discuss why oneness is the most powerful force on the planet, driving joy, courage, purpose, integrity, and productivity, and why separation is the most powerful suppressor of the planet, driving anxiety, fear, stress, division and mental health issues. Finally, we get a chance to share exclusive information on an incredible event Jon and Pat are teaming up to produce, called “A Day With.” This event will be real, interactive, Kingdom work – dedicated to creating lifelong friendships and connections amongst some of the nation’s most influential leaders and allowing attendees to both pour out unto others, and be poured into. A Day With will be held November 2nd, 2023, in Dallas, Texas, and attendance requires an application. The event is already halfway filled, and will be completely sold out before Summer, so if you are interested in attending, get your application in now! Go to adaywithjonandpat.com to submit an application for their leadership event, or send an email to Jordan Montgomery at [email protected] if you have any questions or would like more information about the event! To purchase Patrick Lencioni’s book or take his absolutely game-changing Six Types of Working Genius Assessment, go to workinggenius.com. You can also preorder Jon Gordon’s new book (available for preorder on Amazon.com), The One Truth, and then eagerly await its arrival - it will be worth the wait!"
    5/12/2023
    28:23
  • Mark Rivera | The Importance of a Sideman
    Sometimes you are the star, and sometimes you support the star. Jon is joined on this episode of Positive University by Mark Rivera. Mark has been playing saxophone with Billy Joel since 1982, and throughout his career he has demonstrated how important each member of a team is to the overall outcome. No one creates success alone, and Mark is a prime example of this.  Connect with Mark: https://www.markrivera.com/ https://www.instagram.com/markriveramusic/?hl=en  
    5/5/2023
    43:12
  • David Nurse | How to Take Action and Stop Holding Back
    Demolish roadblocks, take action, and transform your future! In this episode of the Positive University Podcast I'm joined by renowned NBA life and optimization coach David Nurse. Based on his new book DO IT, David explains common action archetypes that lead to our lack of action, and how we can overcome them. This episode will help you reshape the way you think about failure and success and propel you to levels you didn't even imagine were possible. Get David's new book DO IT anywhere books are sold including Amazon here. Connect with David:  https://www.davidnurse.com/ https://www.instagram.com/davidnursenba/?hl=en    
    4/28/2023
    45:26
  • Ben Greenfield | The Importance of Faith and Family Legacy
    “We're not raising our children, we're raising our children's children.” This is a quote referenced multiple times on the episode by Ben Greenfield. Ben is a world class athlete who strongly emphasizes the importance of faith and building a family culture that lasts for generations. Over the course of the episode, Jon and Ben go much more in depth on these topics, from how to raise your kids to the dangers of using psychedelics to have spiritual experiences.  Connect with Ben:  https://bengreenfieldlife.com/ https://www.instagram.com/bengreenfieldfitness/?hl=en
    4/22/2023
    1:03:40
  • Jon Gordon - Master Your Mindset with The One Truth
    This is a special message from THE POSITIVE SUMMIT on mastering your mindset with The One Truth, Jon Gordon's new book releasing June 27, 2023.
    4/18/2023
More Education podcasts

About Positive University Podcast

Positive inspiration and encouragement to help you overcome your challenges and make a greater impact! Hosted by bestselling author, Jon Gordon.
Podcast website

