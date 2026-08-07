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- On this episode of The Jon Gordon Podcast, I sit down with Chris Hodges, founder and former lead pastor of Church of the Highlands and current chancellor of Highlands College, for an inspiring conversation around his new book, Legacy Letters: Timeless Principles I Learned, Lived, and Leave Behind.
Chris shares the heart and story behind Legacy Letters—a collection of the values, wisdom, and practical principles he's lived, taught, and now wants to pass on to the next generation. From humble beginnings and a move inspired by faith, Chris built one of America's largest churches and is now pouring his energy into developing world-class ministry leaders through Highlands College. We dive deep into his journey: the transition from building to leaving a legacy, the intentional handoff of pastoral leadership, and his mission to equip future generations for impact. Throughout our discussion, Chris reveals the foundational ideas that shaped his leadership—like the Big Rocks Principle, the power of margin, the importance of consistency, and the value of relationships and collaboration. He shares personal stories about overcoming self-doubt, stewarding influence, and the ways excellence shows others they matter. Chris also opens up about his philosophy on mentorship, building teams, and how faith shapes every principle he teaches.
Whether you're leading a team, building a family, or seeking purpose in this stage of your journey, this conversation is a powerful testament that true legacy is about investing in people, living your values daily, and leaving something meaningful behind. You'll walk away challenged to clarify your own priorities, cultivate excellence, and become a leader who multiplies impact for generations to come.
About Chris:
Chris Hodges is a pastor, mentor, and author who has dedicated his life to helping people grow in their faith, develop as leaders, and build life-giving communities. He is the Founder and Chancellor of Highlands College, Found Pastor of Church of the Highlands, Founder of GrowLeader, and Co-Founder of the Association of Related Churches (ARC).
Church of the Highlands
In 2001, Chris and Tammy, along with a small group of people, gathered in a high school auditorium with a simple desire – to create a place where people could experience God's presence, find community, and step into their purpose. That gathering became Church of the Highlands, a church committed to helping people know God, find freedom, discover purpose, and make a difference. By God's grace, Highlands has grown over the years into a multi-campus church in 26 locations serving communities across Alabama and Georgia, offering 75+ weekly services, and giving more than $162 million to missions and charitable causes worldwide.
In 2025, after more than two decades of leadership, Chris transitioned the role of Lead Pastor to Mark Pettus, allowing him to focus more on mentoring leaders and investing in the next generation. He continues to serve Highlands as Founding Pastor.
Highlands College – America's Ministry Leadership University
Chris has always had a heart for equipping young leaders for ministry. In 2011, he founded Highlands College, which has since grown into a fully accredited, academy-model ministry leadership college. Inspired by Luke 2:10, Highlands College is dedicated to developing leaders of competence and character to fulfill the Great Commission. Students receive a holistic education that blends:
Academic instruction
Ministry training
Character formation
Spiritual development
More than 1,300 graduates have been placed in more than 370 churches and ministries across 38 states and 21 countries.
GrowLeader – Coaching Leaders and Equipping Churches
Understanding the challenges that pastors and church leaders face, Chris created GrowLeader, a coaching network dedicated to training leaders and resourcing churches. Through conferences, roundtables, and leadership coaching, GrowLeader provides practical tools and biblical strategies to help churches grow in a healthy, sustainable way.
GrowLeader now has global impact, including:
22,000+ churches served in 100+ countries
4,000+ pastors and leaders trained annually
Association of Related Churches (ARC) – Church Planting
In 2001, Chris co-founded ARC (Association of Related Churches) with a group of pastors who shared a heart for starting life-giving churches in communities that need them. Through coaching, support, and relationships, ARC has helped plant over 1,150 churches across the U.S. and trains more than 1,000 church planters annually.
Writing and Teaching
Chris is a bestselling author who is passionate about making biblical truth practical and accessible, and he has written several books to encourage believers in their spiritual growth.
His works include:
The Daniel Dilemma – standing firm while loving well in a culture of compromise
Four Cups – understanding the promises of God for every believer
Out of the Cave – finding hope in the midst of depression
Pray First – living a life centered on prayer
What's Next? – following practical steps for growing in faith
Fresh Air – experiencing spiritual renewal
Jesus, The High Road Leader (co-authored with John C. Maxwell) – following leadership lessons from the life of Jesus Global Leadership and Ministry
Chris has been honored to serve alongside mentors and leaders from around the world. He is involved with organizations such as:
EQUIP – a leadership organization founded by John C. Maxwell, which has trained millions of leaders worldwide
Global Teen Challenge – a ministry helping people find freedom from addiction
Personal Life
Chris holds a B.A. in Management from Colorado Christian University, a Masters of Ministry from Southwestern Christian University, and an Honorary Doctorate in Professional Leadership from High Point University. Originally from Louisiana, Chris spent time pastoring in Colorado before moving to Birmingham, AL, in 2001. He and his wife, Tammy, have five kids and twelve grandchildren.
Here's a few additional resources for you…
Do you feel called to share your story with the world? Check out Gordon Publishing
Follow me on Instagram: @JonGordon11
Check out my newest book, The Power of Positive Habits.
Every week, I send out a free Positive Tip newsletter via email. It's advice for your life, work and team. You can sign up now here and catch up on past newsletters.
Ready to lead with greater clarity, confidence, and purpose? The Certified Positive Leader Program is for anyone who wants to grow as a leader from the inside out. It's a self-paced experience built around my most impactful leadership principles with tools you can apply right away to improve your mindset, relationships, and results. You'll discover what it really means to lead with positivity… and how to do it every day. Learn more here!
Do you feel called to do more? Would you like to impact more people as a leader, writer, speaker, coach and trainer? Get Jon Gordon Certified if you want to be mentored by me and my team to teach my proven frameworks principles, and programs for businesses, sports, education, healthcare!
- On this episode of The Jon Gordon Podcast, join Jon and Kathryn Gordon for a candid, behind-the-scenes look at what it really takes to write, publish, and market a book that makes an impact. Drawing from their own experience - rejections, bestselling success, and the wisdom gained along the way - Jon and Kathryn share why your message matters and how a single book can ripple across lives, industries, and even generations.
From the "burning desire" that signals it's time to write, to the struggles of clarifying your core message and avoiding the trap of cramming several books' worth of ideas into one, Jon and Kathryn are honest about both the challenges and rewards of the writing process. You'll hear how discipline, consistency, and a willingness to write amidst life's chaos helped shape books that continue to change lives years after publication.
The episode dives deep into the realities of publishing today - demystifying traditional, self, and hybrid publishing paths, including the financial and creative tradeoffs of each. Jon and Kathryn pull back the curtain on royalties, rights, and the practical business of owning your words, with insights from their own journey and the authors they guide through Gordon Publishing.
But writing and publishing are only the beginning. This episode is packed with actionable marketing strategies—to build your platform, launch teams, and connect directly with readers. You'll also discover what's working now to make your book stand out, from leveraging newsletters to fostering authentic author communities.
Above all, this is a conversation driven by belief in the power of story and encouragement for every aspiring author. If you're wrestling with self-doubt, paralyzed by the search for the "perfect" format, or unsure of your next step, you'll leave this episode inspired: your words have worth, your process matters, and the right guidance can help you bring your book—and your purpose—into the world.
Let us help you take your next steps in writing or publishing your book! Schedule a free Author Session at: https://gordonpublishing.com/session
Rather watch this message? You can access the workshop replay at: https://jongordon.com/webinar-how-to-write-publish-and-market-a-book/
Here's a few additional resources for you…
Follow me on Instagram: @JonGordon11
Check out my newest book, The Power of Positive Habits.
Every week, I send out a free Positive Tip newsletter via email. It's advice for your life, work and team. You can sign up now here and catch up on past newsletters.
Ready to lead with greater clarity, confidence, and purpose? The Certified Positive Leader Program is for anyone who wants to grow as a leader from the inside out. It's a self-paced experience built around my most impactful leadership principles with tools you can apply right away to improve your mindset, relationships, and results. You'll discover what it really means to lead with positivity… and how to do it every day. Learn more here!
Do you feel called to do more? Would you like to impact more people as a leader, writer, speaker, coach and trainer? Get Jon Gordon Certified if you want to be mentored by me and my team to teach my proven frameworks principles, and programs for businesses, sports, education, healthcare!
Brad Holcman, Former Hollywood Executive, Shares How to Use Your Unique Story to Impact the World07/17/2026 | 1h 1 mins.On this episode of The Jon Gordon Podcast, I sit down with Brad Holcman—a Hollywood executive-turned-story coach—for an inspiring conversation about the power of story, embracing the unexpected, and using your unique journey to impact the world. Brad's journey is anything but typical: Growing up in Detroit, he followed his heart to California after college, left his management consulting job and worked his way from coffee runs at Paramount to shaping some of television's most memorable shows, including Sons of Anarchy, Intervention, 60 Days In, and Duck Dynasty. Along the way, Brad discovered that the most powerful way to connect, influence, and lead is through authentic storytelling—finding your "$2 bill" story that sets you apart and serves others. In this heartfelt exchange, Brad shares how moments of heartbreak, risk, faith, and family shaped his path—from defying the Hollywood "mountain" mindset to becoming a champion for entrepreneurs and leaders who want to find and share their own unforgettable narratives. He opens up about the lessons he learned in both success and struggle, the real reason story is transformative, and why being "the only"—not just the best—can change lives and organizations.
About Brad:
Brad Holcman is the founder of The $2 Bill Brand and one of the most unlikely voices in personal branding - a former Hollywood television executive who spent 25 years producing some of the most-watched unscripted television in America.
As a 4-time Emmy-nominated executive producer, Brad developed and oversaw hit series across A&E, Fox, CBS, History, Netflix, Hulu, and BET - including 60 Days In, Duck Dynasty, Intervention, Sons of Anarchy, Homeland, Triple Digit Flip, and Zombie House Flipping - accumulating over $1.5 billion in content success. His job, every single day, was one thing: find the one thing that makes a person impossible to ignore and put it on a billboard.
In 2024, Brad left the day to day of the entertainment industry to turn the camera around. He realized that the same principles used to build television stars could be used to build business leaders. He saw brilliant entrepreneurs and leaders struggling with obscurity - acting as commodities in crowded markets, competing on price when they should be competing on story. They were dollar bills in a wallet full of dollar bills.
Drawing on a tradition taught by his Grandmother Charlotte, Brad created The $2 Bill Method. The $2 bill is the only bill people don't spend. It's the only bill that is memorable. It's the only bill people have a story about. It's not the best bill - it's the ONLY bill.
Today, Brad helps entrepreneurs, leaders, and business owners go from invisible to unforgettable by finding their ONLY Statement - the one sentence that tells the world why they are the only choice in their market. Through his O.N.L.Y. Framework - Own Your Difference, Narrow Your Focus, Lead With Your Story, You Are the Category - he teaches professionals how to stop sanding down their edges and start building a brand that people never forget.
His philosophy is simple: "Don't be the best. Be the only."
Beyond his professional work, Brad is a volunteer firefighter who was named Rookie of the Year in his mid-40s after training with the FDNY. He is a proud Midwest kid who moved to Hollywood out of spite - and somehow ended up on the red carpet. He lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, with his wife Samantha and their two daughters.
He is the creator of findyouronly.app - a free 3-minute assessment that helps entrepreneurs discover their $2 Bill factor and build a brand that people never forget.
Here's a few additional resources for you…
Do you feel called to share your story with the world? Check out Gordon Publishing
Follow me on Instagram: @JonGordon11
Check out my newest book, The Power of Positive Habits.
Every week, I send out a free Positive Tip newsletter via email. It's advice for your life, work and team. You can sign up now here and catch up on past newsletters.
Ready to lead with greater clarity, confidence, and purpose? The Certified Positive Leader Program is for anyone who wants to grow as a leader from the inside out. It's a self-paced experience built around my most impactful leadership principles with tools you can apply right away to improve your mindset, relationships, and results. You'll discover what it really means to lead with positivity… and how to do it every day. Learn more here!
Do you feel called to do more? Would you like to impact more people as a leader, writer, speaker, coach and trainer? Get Jon Gordon Certified if you want to be mentored by me and my team to teach my proven frameworks principles, and programs for businesses, sports, education, healthcare!
Make It Without Losing It: Jess Ekstrom on Speaking, Purpose and Creating Success without Losing your Soul07/10/2026 | 51 mins.On this episode of The Jon Gordon Podcast, I sit down with Jess Ekstrom—entrepreneur, acclaimed speaker, and author for an inspiring exploration of what it truly means to "make it without losing it." From launching Headbands of Hope in college and scaling it into a nationally recognized business, to becoming one of the busiest keynote speakers and founding Mic Drop Workshop to empower women speakers, Jess's story is one of pursuing ambition with presence and heart. Jess opens up about her early days hustling for speaking gigs, the moment she realized her impact could multiply by helping others reach the stage, and the challenges and joys of building a career (and family) alongside her husband. Throughout the conversation, we dive into the power of telling your story with intention, how to transform personal moments into meaningful takeaways for others, and the importance of healthy ambition—especially as a parent and partner. From candid advice for public speakers, to raw reflections on work-life harmony, Jess's journey offers wisdom on scaling success while staying grounded, present, and fulfilled. Whether you're an aspiring speaker, a driven entrepreneur, or searching for encouragement on your own path, this episode is a powerful reminder that you can pursue your calling and inspire others—without losing yourself in the process.
About Jess:
Jess Ekstrom is the founder of Headbands of Hope and Mic Drop Workshop, investor in women, best selling author, Forbes Top Rated Speaker and mom.
Her first brush with success was selling all of her toys on eBay when she was twelve. Since then, Jess and her companies have been featured on the TODAY Show, Good Morning America and more. More importantly, her companies have helped millions of women and girls around the world.
She's the bestselling author of Chasing the Bright Side and Making it Without Losing it. Her hobbies include writing, hiking, board games with her husband, playing hide and seek with her kids, and searching for the best breakfast burrito in America.
Here's a few additional resources for you…
Do you feel called to share your story with the world? Check out Gordon Publishing
Follow me on Instagram: @JonGordon11
Check out my new revised release of my book, The Power of Positive Leadership here!
Every week, I send out a free Positive Tip newsletter via email. It's advice for your life, work and team. You can sign up now here and catch up on past newsletters.
Ready to lead with greater clarity, confidence, and purpose? The Certified Positive Leader Program is for anyone who wants to grow as a leader from the inside out. It's a self-paced experience built around my most impactful leadership principles with tools you can apply right away to improve your mindset, relationships, and results. You'll discover what it really means to lead with positivity… and how to do it every day. Learn more here!
Do you feel called to do more? Would you like to impact more people as a leader, writer, speaker, coach and trainer? Get Jon Gordon Certified if you want to be mentored by me and my team to teach my proven frameworks principles, and programs for businesses, sports, education, healthcare!
Britt Reid on Rebuilding His Life with Mission and Purpose After Losing Everything07/03/2026 | 51 mins.On this episode of The Jon Gordon Podcast, I sit down with Britt Reid—Super Bowl-winning coach, son of Andy Reid, and now an inspiring speaker dedicated to helping others overcome life's hardest moments.
Britt's journey is one of remarkable highs and deeply challenging lows. From growing up as the son of NFL head coach Andy Reid, to earning his place on the Kansas City Chiefs' coaching staff and celebrating a Super Bowl victory, Britt seemed to have it all. But behind the scenes, he battled addiction that ultimately led to a tragic accident, prison time, and the loss of his coaching career.
In this honest, hope-filled conversation, Britt opens up about the realities of addiction, the pain of losing his brother, the weight of causing harm to others, and the long, slow road to healing. He shares the "four pillars" passed down from his father that helped him survive and grow through adversity—eliminating distractions, creating energy, fearing nothing, and attacking everything head on. We explore how service, faith, and the willingness to start again have been crucial to his recovery, and why Britt is passionate about breaking the stigma by "eliminating the whisper" around addiction and mental health. Whether you're facing your own struggles or walking alongside someone who is, Britt's story is proof that redemption is possible and that our lowest points don't have to define us. Tune in for a powerful reminder: your hardest chapters can set the stage for your greatest impact.
About Britt:
Britt Reid is a former Super Bowl Champion coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, where he coached the defensive line and outside linebackers under his father, Head Coach Andy Reid. Britt seemingly had it all, but under the surface was his life-long battles with substance abuse and alcoholism. What should have been the American dream became a living nightmare for so many when he got behind the wheel of a car after drinking. In an instant, Britt traded in his life of impact for an inmate number in the Missouri Department of Corrections. Today, Britt is out of prison and lives a life of service while working a program of recovery. His tale of humility, redemption, grace, grit and perseverance is a reminder and a living example to never give up and to always have hope.
Here's a few additional resources for you…
Do you feel called to share your story with the world? Check out Gordon Publishing
Follow me on Instagram: @JonGordon11
Check out my new revised release of my book, The Power of Positive Leadership here!
Every week, I send out a free Positive Tip newsletter via email. It's advice for your life, work and team. You can sign up now here and catch up on past newsletters.
Ready to lead with greater clarity, confidence, and purpose? The Certified Positive Leader Program is for anyone who wants to grow as a leader from the inside out. It's a self-paced experience built around my most impactful leadership principles with tools you can apply right away to improve your mindset, relationships, and results. You'll discover what it really means to lead with positivity… and how to do it every day. Learn more here!
Do you feel called to do more? Would you like to impact more people as a leader, writer, speaker, coach and trainer? Get Jon Gordon Certified if you want to be mentored by me and my team to teach my proven frameworks principles, and programs for businesses, sports, education, healthcare!
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About The Jon Gordon Podcast
Positive Mindset and Leadership Strategies to Help You Overcome Challenges and Make a Greater Difference! Hosted by bestselling author, Jon Gordon.Podcast website
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