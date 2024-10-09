Pop Culture Debate Club with Ronald Young Jr.

A League of Their Own vs. Apollo 13

Which classic Tom Hanks movie would you rather re-watch: A League of Their Own or Apollo 13? Normally, the co-hosts of the Born to Love podcast are the best of friends, but this week Ellie Kemper and Scott Eckert take a turn as rivals with Ellie arguing for A League of Their Own and Scott taking up for Apollo 13. Ellie says that A League of Their Own is a delightful ensemble film that offers laughs, tears, and even some American history while Scott points out that Apollo 13 includes both tragedy and triumph and was the role that changed the course of Tom Hanks's career. Which film will Ronald Young Jr. choose to re-watch? His decision settles the debate at the end of the show.