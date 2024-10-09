Pop Culture Debate Club with Ronald Young Jr.

This week, we’re sharing a special show called Born To Love. It’s hosted by Ellie Kemper (from The Office and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and her fantastically funny friend, Scott Eckert. And on this show, people talk about what they love and only what they love! Every week, Ellie and Scott sit down with a special guest, and the whole episode is focused on that guest’s secret passion, their favorite hobby, or just whatever makes them light up. These are the kinds of conversations where you find out a whole new side of people you thought you knew. Like, Jenna Fischer is obsessed with Keanu Reeves movies, Al Roker would give anything for top-notch barbecue — the list goes on! Find out what Ronald Young Jr. loves on this episode of Born to Love. After you hear this episode, search for Born to Love wherever you get your podcast or head to https://lemonada.lnk.to/BornToLovefd See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
50:58
A League of Their Own vs. Apollo 13
Which classic Tom Hanks movie would you rather re-watch: A League of Their Own or Apollo 13? Normally, the co-hosts of the Born to Love podcast are the best of friends, but this week Ellie Kemper and Scott Eckert take a turn as rivals with Ellie arguing for A League of Their Own and Scott taking up for Apollo 13. Ellie says that A League of Their Own is a delightful ensemble film that offers laughs, tears, and even some American history while Scott points out that Apollo 13 includes both tragedy and triumph and was the role that changed the course of Tom Hanks's career. Which film will Ronald Young Jr. choose to re-watch? His decision settles the debate at the end of the show.
--------
35:14
Trainspotting vs. Purple Rain
Which is the best movie soundtrack: Trainspotting or Purple Rain? The co-hosts of the One Song podcast square off this week with Diallo Riddle taking the side of Trainspotting and LUXXURY representing Purple Rain. However, the planned debate gets derailed immediately when host Ronald Young Jr. admits he's "neutral" on Prince. In a PCDC first, the guests join forces and try to convince Ronald to give Prince another shot. Will they succeed?
--------
31:58
Introducing: Central Intelligence
Pop Culture Debate Club will be back with a brand new episode next week. This week, we wanted to share an episode of another great podcast from the BBC that you might enjoy – Central Intelligence, a major new audio drama series starring Kim Cattrall, Ed Harris and Johnny Flynn. Central Intelligence tells the inside story of the CIA from the perspective of Eloise Page (Kim Cattrall), who joined on the Agency's first day in 1947 and, in a 40-year career, became one of its most powerful women. Eloise takes the listener on a journey through the highs and lows of US foreign policy, spanning the staggering world events that shaped her career, as well as portraying her relationships with early CIA leaders, Allen Dulles and Richard Helms. New episodes available on Fridays. Listen first on BBC Sounds. In Episode 1, tensions with Russia in war-torn Europe, and a letter found in Hitler's safe…
--------
31:19
Tyler Perry vs. Spike Lee
Who is the better filmmaker: Spike Lee or Tyler Perry? Jonquilyn Hill, the host of Explain It to Me, is Team Spike while Nichole Hill, the host of The Secret Adventures of Black People, is Team Tyler. And the neutral arbiter – until the end – is Ronald Young Jr. Jonquilyn argues that Spike Lee is a true artist who has made biopics, documentaries, music videos, and TV shows. Nichole says that Tyler Perry is an entertainer who makes films that are more broadly accessible. Which side will Ronald ultimately join this week?
About Pop Culture Debate Club with Ronald Young Jr.
Being a pop culture fan naturally comes with a lot of opinions. You’ve got your favorites and you’re ready to defend your picks at a moment’s notice. But who’s right, and who’s just plain wrong? That’s what Pop Culture Debate Club is here to decide. Each week, two notable mega-fans square off, ready to convince host Ronald Young Jr. that their opinion on TV, movies, music, and more is the only one that matters. And after carefully considering all the arguments, Ronald picks a winner. Will you agree with him? From Lemonada and the BBC.