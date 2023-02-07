Stay close to the action as it unfolds each day of the F1 race weekend with this short summary of the on-track and off-track action direct from an experienced F...

Max Verstappen dominates teammate Sergio Pérez after a fiery first-lap clash to lead Red Bull Racing's first one-two finish in nearly two months.

Red Bull Racing shoots for history as the first team to equal McLaren's formidable 1988 record of 11 straight victories.

Max Verstappen tops both practice sessions, but he's not alone at the top of the time sheet.

Max Verstappen takes another pole, but he has to beat shock McLaren contenders Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to seal the deal.

About Pit Pass F1

Stay close to the action as it unfolds each day of the F1 race weekend with this short summary of the on-track and off-track action direct from an experienced F1 journalist who is there at the track.