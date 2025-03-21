Powered by RND
Open app
PodcastsSportsPhightin' Words: A Phillies Podcast
Listen to Phightin' Words: A Phillies Podcast in the App
Listen to Phightin' Words: A Phillies Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Phightin' Words: A Phillies Podcast

Podcast Phightin' Words: A Phillies Podcast
Joy Media LLC
Phillies writers Anthony SanFilippo and Bob Wankel have spent decades living and dying with every pitch. Sometimes they agree; sometimes they don't. Welcome to ...
SportsBaseballNewsSports News

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Leading Off 2025 | Ep. 1 | 3/25/25 | Phightin' Words
    Phillies writers Anthony SanFilippo and Bob Wankel have spent decades living and dying with every pitch. Sometimes they agree; sometimes they don't. Welcome to Phightin' Words, where every episode is a home run. Subscribe to the Phightin' Words YouTube channel and watch every episode live or on demand. Follow Anthony on X. Follow Bob on X. Want more Flyers talk? Subscribe to Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast. Enjoy Philly sports and more? Watch The Russ Joy Show. Are you a pro wrestling fan? Check out It's Just Wrestling. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:10:20
  • Welcome to Phightin Words!
    Phillies writers Anthony SanFilippo and Bob Wankel have spent decades living and dying with every pitch. Sometimes they agree; sometimes they don't. Welcome to Phightin' Words, where every episode is a home run. Subscribe to the Phightin' Words YouTube channel and watch every episode live or on demand. Follow Anthony on X. Follow Bob on X. Want more Flyers talk? Subscribe to Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast. Enjoy Philly sports and more? Watch The Russ Joy Show. Are you a pro wrestling fan? Check out It's Just Wrestling. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    4:23

More Sports podcasts

Trending Sports podcasts

About Phightin' Words: A Phillies Podcast

Phillies writers Anthony SanFilippo and Bob Wankel have spent decades living and dying with every pitch. Sometimes they agree; sometimes they don't. Welcome to Phightin' Words, where every episode is a home run. Watch or subscribe wherever your get your podcasts: https://linktr.ee/phightinwords
Podcast website

Listen to Phightin' Words: A Phillies Podcast, The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.12.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/27/2025 - 1:55:08 AM