We Descend from the River

Public spaces are often sites of commemoration of events in the nation's history. But which public is represented in and served by those spatialized celebrations? Sara Ivry speaks with Joy and Jo Banner, co-founders of The Descendants Project, an organization that works to eliminate the narrative violence of plantation tourism, champion the voice of the Black descendant community, and combat the health threats to residents in Louisiana's Cancer Alley. Click here to access a transcript of this interview, annotated with freely accessible scholarship from JSTOR.