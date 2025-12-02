Sara Ivry speaks with Dr. Dannie Ritchie, MD, MPH, a physician, public health leader, and founder of Community Health Innovation of Rhode Island, about fostering food justice, social connectivity, and better health at a local community garden. Click here to access a transcript of this interview, annotated with freely accessible scholarship from JSTOR.
17:11
We Descend from the River
Public spaces are often sites of commemoration of events in the nation's history. But which public is represented in and served by those spatialized celebrations? Sara Ivry speaks with Joy and Jo Banner, co-founders of The Descendants Project, an organization that works to eliminate the narrative violence of plantation tourism, champion the voice of the Black descendant community, and combat the health threats to residents in Louisiana's Cancer Alley. Click here to access a transcript of this interview, annotated with freely accessible scholarship from JSTOR.
29:45
The Victory of Public Lands
Most Americans agree on the value of preserving public lands. How did the idea of public lands come about, and how can we ensure they exist in the future? Sara Ivry speaks with John Leshy, emeritus professor of Law at the University of California, San Francisco and former Solicitor (General Counsel) of the US Department of the Interior. Click here to access a transcript of this interview, annotated with freely accessible scholarship from JSTOR.
25:21
On the Meaning and Value of Public Spaces
What is public space? How is it produced, and why is that production important for our social and political lives? Sara Ivry speaks with Setha Low, Distinguished Professor, Psychology, Anthropology, Earth and Environmental Sciences, and Women's and Gender Studies at the CUNY Graduate Center. Click here to access a transcript of this interview, annotated with freely accessible scholarship from JSTOR.
Welcome to Perspectives on Public Space, a 7-part podcast that offers an examination of the importance of public space, its history, and the challenges it faces today. This podcast is presented by JSTOR Daily, and each episode includes links to free resources openly available on JSTOR.