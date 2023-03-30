The secret sauce to creating amazing ML experiences for developers

From developing programs on a Pentium computer as a kid and programming in Visual Basic 6 to becoming a leader in software development for Machine Learning on the Web, join us as we learn about Gant’s journey to where he is today. And the secret sauce to all this? Gant’s creativity and curiosity that he mixes into his work, creating fun and amazing experiences for developers around the world. Learn more about how to be a Google Developer Expert → https://goo.gle/3oaXxr7 Resources: Website: https://goo.gle/3GFCWlc Company: Infinite Red: https://goo.gle/3KWDzcW Title: CIO – Chief Innovation Officer Social Twitter: @GantLaborde Medium: https://goo.gle/3ZYmFig GitHub: https://goo.gle/3KUqsJb LinkedIn: https://goo.gle/3muSUrC Books: TensorFlow.js Book: https://amzn.to/3GzR9QK All Books: https://goo.gle/3zR1zYq Stuff Gant has made: Harry Potter-inspired AR Sorting Hat: https://goo.gle/3MAn0ED Enjoying the Show: https://goo.gle/3Uw2zL0 Time Warp Scan https://goo.gle/43vahZQ NSFW JS: https://goo.gle/406OFQN AI Trainable Tic Tac Toe: https://goo.gle/3MA5ErH Rock Paper Scissors: https://goo.gle/3o7r70O TensorFlow.js - RGB channels to Red-Green Color Blind: https://goo.gle/3KAFfYd Guest bio: Gant Laborde is the owner of Infinite Red and author of the popular O’Reilly book, “Learning TensorFlow.js”. By day he is a mentor, adjunct professor and award-winning speaker. For 20 years, he has been involved in software development, and is recognized as a Google Developer Expert in Web and Machine Learning. By night he is known as an “open sourcerer”, aspiring future mad scientist, illustrator and appears as an avatar in his latest children’s book, dedicated to his daughter and wife. #AI #ML