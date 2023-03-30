Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
People of AI is a podcast showcasing inspiring people with interesting stories in the world of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its subset, Machine Learning (ML).
Technology
People of AI is a podcast showcasing inspiring people with interesting stories in the world of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its subset, Machine Learning (ML... More

Available Episodes

5 of 8
  • How to think about and build AI responsibly
    There is a whole team at Google dedicated to designing AI best practices. They are committed to making progress in the responsible development of AI and share reliable, effective user-centered research, tools, datasets, and other resources with users. Meet one of the members of the team, Christina Greer, as she shares the in’s and out’s of working in the field of Responsible AI and how her personal experience and values make her a key player in this space! Resources: AI Principles: https://goo.gle/3VrCpJP  Responsible AI practices: https://goo.gle/41XVeqI Guest bio: Christina Greer is a software engineer at Google Research. A veteran of a variety of efforts across the company including ads, data processing pipelines, and Google Assistant, she joined Google Research in 2018 to focus on bias and fairness in ML. Since then, she has built both teams and software to support measuring and mitigating ML models for bias, and consults with products across Google to support building safer products that work for everyone. In her spare time, Christina is a creative writer and a mom of 2 great kids.    #AI #ML
    5/4/2023
    27:16
  • Building an inclusive community in the field of Machine Learning
    Meet Joana Carrasqueira as she talks about her amazing ability to grow community in the field of machine learning. Join us as we hear about her extraordinary journey from the non-profit sector to business and most recently into tech and how she leverages her superpower of bringing people together and fostering a culture of belonging. Resources: WiML → https://goo.gle/3GRW939  WiML Blog post → https://goo.gle/3GS19Fi  Watch all the WiML 2022 sessions → https://goo.gle/3Ld11mb  Favorite book: The Adventures of Women in Tech: How We Got Here and Why We Stay → https://goo.gle/3UM5sHV  Simple ML for Sheets → https://goo.gle/3mMhN29    Guest bio:  Joana Carrasqueira is the Developer Relations Lead at Google for the TensorFlow Community. She is committed to fostering healthy open source communities and to enable developers to solve impactful problems at scale. Prior to Google, she worked on innovation consulting for Forbes top 500 and served as Education Manager at the International Pharmaceutical Federation, working closely with WHO, UNESCO and the United Nations. Joana holds an MBA from IE Business School and a Master in Pharmaceutical Sciences.   #AI #ML  
    4/20/2023
    32:44
  • The secret sauce to creating amazing ML experiences for developers
    From developing programs on a Pentium computer as a kid and programming in Visual Basic 6 to becoming a leader in software development for Machine Learning on the Web, join us as we learn about Gant’s journey to where he is today. And the secret sauce to all this? Gant’s creativity and curiosity that he mixes into his work, creating fun and amazing experiences for developers around the world.    Learn more about how to be a Google Developer Expert → https://goo.gle/3oaXxr7    Resources: Website: https://goo.gle/3GFCWlc  Company: Infinite Red: https://goo.gle/3KWDzcW  Title: CIO – Chief Innovation Officer   Social Twitter: @GantLaborde  Medium: https://goo.gle/3ZYmFig  GitHub: https://goo.gle/3KUqsJb  LinkedIn: https://goo.gle/3muSUrC     Books: TensorFlow.js Book: https://amzn.to/3GzR9QK  All Books: https://goo.gle/3zR1zYq    Stuff Gant has made:  Harry Potter-inspired AR Sorting Hat: https://goo.gle/3MAn0ED  Enjoying the Show: https://goo.gle/3Uw2zL0  Time Warp Scan https://goo.gle/43vahZQ  NSFW JS: https://goo.gle/406OFQN  AI Trainable Tic Tac Toe: https://goo.gle/3MA5ErH    Rock Paper Scissors:  https://goo.gle/3o7r70O  TensorFlow.js - RGB channels to Red-Green Color Blind: https://goo.gle/3KAFfYd    Guest bio:  Gant Laborde is the owner of Infinite Red and author of the popular O’Reilly book, “Learning TensorFlow.js”. By day he is a mentor, adjunct professor and award-winning speaker. For 20 years, he has been involved in software development, and is recognized as a Google Developer Expert in Web and Machine Learning. By night he is known as an “open sourcerer”, aspiring future mad scientist, illustrator and appears as an avatar in his latest children’s book, dedicated to his daughter and wife. #AI #ML
    4/13/2023
    30:45
  • Rocks, data science, and breaking into Machine Learning
    Meet Catherine Nelson, Principal Data Scientist at SAP Concur and author of the upcoming O’Reilly book “Software Engineering for Data Scientists”. Join us as we talk about Catherine's amazing career journey as she pivoted from geophysicist to working on setting the standard for building machine learning pipelines. According to Catherine, it all starts with how you prepare and train your data!     Resources: Building Machine Learning Pipelines → https://goo.gle/3nLBpDI  Software Engineering for Data Scientists → https://goo.gle/3Kz3F5u  TensorFlow Meets → https://goo.gle/43a8yZN  Twitter →https://goo.gle/3m8b0zq  LinkedIn →https://goo.gle/3ZJmd7o    Guest bio: Catherine Nelson is a data scientist and author of the upcoming O’Reilly book “Software Engineering for Data Scientists”. She is a Principal Data Scientist at SAP Concur, where she explores innovative ways to deliver production machine learning applications which improve a business traveler’s experience. Her key focus areas range from ML explainability and model analysis to privacy-preserving ML. She is also co-author of the O'Reilly publication “Building Machine Learning Pipelines", and she is an organizer for Seattle PyLadies, supporting women who code in Python. In her previous career as a geophysicist she studied ancient volcanoes and explored for oil in Greenland. Catherine has a PhD in geophysics from Durham University and a Masters of Earth Sciences from Oxford University. #AI #ML
    4/6/2023
    23:59
  • Machine Learning on the web
    Meet Jason Mayes, the public face of Web ML at Google and host of Made With TensorFlow.js. Join us as we talk about Jason’s journey and mission to make machine learning easy, fun and accessible on the web and how getting into the field of machine learning has never been easier.      Made With TensorFlow.js Playlist: http://goo.gle/made-with-tfjs  Learn Web ML on Google Developers: https://goo.gle/Learn-WebML  Connect with Jason on LinkedIn: https://goo.gle/3zcift1  Connect with Jason on Twitter: https://goo.gle/3Xh6MT7  Connect with Jason on Discord: https://goo.gle/3zeoMU1  Guest bio:  Jason Mayes is the public face of Web ML at Google. He helps web engineers around the globe take their first steps with machine learning in JavaScript, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in web-based machine learning which has grown exponentially. He also combines his knowledge of the technical and creative worlds to develop innovative prototypes for Google's largest customers and internal teams with over 15 years experience working within web engineering and investigating emerging technologies.   #AI #ML #MadeWithTFJS #WebML
    3/30/2023
    29:17

About People of AI

People of AI is a podcast showcasing inspiring people with interesting stories in the world of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its subset, Machine Learning (ML). The podcast will interview leaders, practitioners, researchers and learners in the field of AI/ML and invite them to share their stories, what they are building, lessons learned along the way, and excitement for the AI/ML industry.
