People of AI is a podcast showcasing inspiring people with interesting stories in the world of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its subset, Machine Learning (ML).
How to think about and build AI responsibly
There is a whole team at Google dedicated to designing AI best practices. They are committed to making progress in the responsible development of AI and share reliable, effective user-centered research, tools, datasets, and other resources with users. Meet one of the members of the team, Christina Greer, as she shares the in’s and out’s of working in the field of Responsible AI and how her personal experience and values make her a key player in this space! Resources: AI Principles: https://goo.gle/3VrCpJP Responsible AI practices: https://goo.gle/41XVeqI Guest bio: Christina Greer is a software engineer at Google Research. A veteran of a variety of efforts across the company including ads, data processing pipelines, and Google Assistant, she joined Google Research in 2018 to focus on bias and fairness in ML. Since then, she has built both teams and software to support measuring and mitigating ML models for bias, and consults with products across Google to support building safer products that work for everyone. In her spare time, Christina is a creative writer and a mom of 2 great kids. #AI #ML
5/4/2023
27:16
Building an inclusive community in the field of Machine Learning
Meet Joana Carrasqueira as she talks about her amazing ability to grow community in the field of machine learning. Join us as we hear about her extraordinary journey from the non-profit sector to business and most recently into tech and how she leverages her superpower of bringing people together and fostering a culture of belonging. Resources: WiML → https://goo.gle/3GRW939 WiML Blog post → https://goo.gle/3GS19Fi Watch all the WiML 2022 sessions → https://goo.gle/3Ld11mb Favorite book: The Adventures of Women in Tech: How We Got Here and Why We Stay → https://goo.gle/3UM5sHV Simple ML for Sheets → https://goo.gle/3mMhN29 Guest bio: Joana Carrasqueira is the Developer Relations Lead at Google for the TensorFlow Community. She is committed to fostering healthy open source communities and to enable developers to solve impactful problems at scale. Prior to Google, she worked on innovation consulting for Forbes top 500 and served as Education Manager at the International Pharmaceutical Federation, working closely with WHO, UNESCO and the United Nations. Joana holds an MBA from IE Business School and a Master in Pharmaceutical Sciences. #AI #ML
4/20/2023
32:44
The secret sauce to creating amazing ML experiences for developers
From developing programs on a Pentium computer as a kid and programming in Visual Basic 6 to becoming a leader in software development for Machine Learning on the Web, join us as we learn about Gant’s journey to where he is today. And the secret sauce to all this? Gant’s creativity and curiosity that he mixes into his work, creating fun and amazing experiences for developers around the world. Learn more about how to be a Google Developer Expert → https://goo.gle/3oaXxr7 Resources: Website: https://goo.gle/3GFCWlc Company: Infinite Red: https://goo.gle/3KWDzcW Title: CIO – Chief Innovation Officer Social Twitter: @GantLaborde Medium: https://goo.gle/3ZYmFig GitHub: https://goo.gle/3KUqsJb LinkedIn: https://goo.gle/3muSUrC Books: TensorFlow.js Book: https://amzn.to/3GzR9QK All Books: https://goo.gle/3zR1zYq Stuff Gant has made: Harry Potter-inspired AR Sorting Hat: https://goo.gle/3MAn0ED Enjoying the Show: https://goo.gle/3Uw2zL0 Time Warp Scan https://goo.gle/43vahZQ NSFW JS: https://goo.gle/406OFQN AI Trainable Tic Tac Toe: https://goo.gle/3MA5ErH Rock Paper Scissors: https://goo.gle/3o7r70O TensorFlow.js - RGB channels to Red-Green Color Blind: https://goo.gle/3KAFfYd Guest bio: Gant Laborde is the owner of Infinite Red and author of the popular O’Reilly book, “Learning TensorFlow.js”. By day he is a mentor, adjunct professor and award-winning speaker. For 20 years, he has been involved in software development, and is recognized as a Google Developer Expert in Web and Machine Learning. By night he is known as an “open sourcerer”, aspiring future mad scientist, illustrator and appears as an avatar in his latest children’s book, dedicated to his daughter and wife. #AI #ML
4/13/2023
30:45
Rocks, data science, and breaking into Machine Learning
Meet Catherine Nelson, Principal Data Scientist at SAP Concur and author of the upcoming O’Reilly book “Software Engineering for Data Scientists”. Join us as we talk about Catherine's amazing career journey as she pivoted from geophysicist to working on setting the standard for building machine learning pipelines. According to Catherine, it all starts with how you prepare and train your data! Resources: Building Machine Learning Pipelines → https://goo.gle/3nLBpDI Software Engineering for Data Scientists → https://goo.gle/3Kz3F5u TensorFlow Meets → https://goo.gle/43a8yZN Twitter →https://goo.gle/3m8b0zq LinkedIn →https://goo.gle/3ZJmd7o Guest bio: Catherine Nelson is a data scientist and author of the upcoming O’Reilly book “Software Engineering for Data Scientists”. She is a Principal Data Scientist at SAP Concur, where she explores innovative ways to deliver production machine learning applications which improve a business traveler’s experience. Her key focus areas range from ML explainability and model analysis to privacy-preserving ML. She is also co-author of the O'Reilly publication “Building Machine Learning Pipelines", and she is an organizer for Seattle PyLadies, supporting women who code in Python. In her previous career as a geophysicist she studied ancient volcanoes and explored for oil in Greenland. Catherine has a PhD in geophysics from Durham University and a Masters of Earth Sciences from Oxford University. #AI #ML
4/6/2023
23:59
Machine Learning on the web
Meet Jason Mayes, the public face of Web ML at Google and host of Made With TensorFlow.js. Join us as we talk about Jason’s journey and mission to make machine learning easy, fun and accessible on the web and how getting into the field of machine learning has never been easier. Made With TensorFlow.js Playlist: http://goo.gle/made-with-tfjs Learn Web ML on Google Developers: https://goo.gle/Learn-WebML Connect with Jason on LinkedIn: https://goo.gle/3zcift1 Connect with Jason on Twitter: https://goo.gle/3Xh6MT7 Connect with Jason on Discord: https://goo.gle/3zeoMU1 Guest bio: Jason Mayes is the public face of Web ML at Google. He helps web engineers around the globe take their first steps with machine learning in JavaScript, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in web-based machine learning which has grown exponentially. He also combines his knowledge of the technical and creative worlds to develop innovative prototypes for Google's largest customers and internal teams with over 15 years experience working within web engineering and investigating emerging technologies. #AI #ML #MadeWithTFJS #WebML
