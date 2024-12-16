During this excerpt from the second hour of the interview, author Rebecca F. Pittman explains how investigating the Connecticut Demon House had an impact on her personal life and the project.
4:45
The Connecticut Demon House with Rebecca Pittman
The terror continues in Hour 2 as Dave Schrader and Rebecca F. Pittman (https://www.rebeccafpittmanbooks.com/) dive deeper into the sinister history of the Connecticut Demon House. From shadowy figures that defy explanation to the chilling accounts of a demonic presence prowling the halls, the haunting at 37-39 Prospect Street is unlike anything you've heard before.
Don’t miss the shocking revelations from The History and Haunting of the 1771 Enfield House...if you dare.
36:08
Could the Spiritual Influence of One House Spread?
During this segment of the first hour of the interview, author Rebecca F. Pittman explains whether the spiritual presence of the historic Enfield Residence in Connecticut spread to other houses in the area.
7:45
Haunting of the 1771 Enfield House with Rebecca Pittman
39:10
Being an Investigator Inside the World of the Law
In this excerpt from the second hour's interview, retired Navajo ranger and investigator Stanley Milford, Jr. explains how he became assigned to paranormal cases as a law enforcement officer.
