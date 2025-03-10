Powered by RND
John Hinson
Each week, host John Hinson takes a look at weird, crazy, and forgotten stories from the history of humankind. He covers true crime, paranormal, and other stran...
  • 260 - The Great White Guilt Episode
    We're ending Year 5 of the show with a great way to alienate most of the listening audience. We're looking at the stories of Claude Neal, Powell Green, Arthur Jordan, and the Walker Family—all of whom were black people that got murdered by racist white people.
    --------  
    38:13
  • 259 - Weird Fun Bag #16: An Outrage, an Occupation, and a Crazy Prince
    It's a new month, which means a new fun bag! We're covering the Tottenham Outrage, Crown Price Sado, and the Occupation of Alcatraz.
    --------  
    31:36
  • 258 - Demented Doctors Part 3
    This week we're making you anxious about seeing your friendly family doctor! We're covering the stories of Harold Shipman, Michael Swango, and Oliver Haugh.
    --------  
    42:07
  • BONUS - The Securitas Depot Robbery with History Daily
    SURPRISE! A bonus episode for you all this week courtesy of our friends over at History Daily. This is a great podcast that covers something that happened "this day in history" every weekday.Today, they're sharing the story of the Securitas Depot Robbery, which took place on this day in 2006. Enjoy!On History Daily, we do history, daily. Every weekday, host Lindsay Graham (American Scandal, American History Tellers) takes you back in time to explore a momentous event that happened 'on this day' in history.Whether it's to remember the tragedy of December 7th, 1941, the day "that will live in infamy," or to celebrate that 20th day in July, 1969, when mankind reached the moon, History Daily is there to tell you the true stories of the people and events that shaped our world—one day at a time.So if you're stuck in traffic, bored at work—wherever you are, listen to History Daily to remind yourself that something incredible happened to make that day historic.A co-production from award-winning podcasters Airship and Noiser.
    --------  
    16:44
  • 257 - Awful Women in History, Part 3
    This week, we're giving the awful men a break and looking at awful women from history! Learn about Marie Besnard, Clementine Barnabet, and Olga Hepranova.
    --------  
    28:55

Each week, host John Hinson takes a look at weird, crazy, and forgotten stories from the history of humankind. He covers true crime, paranormal, and other strange stories and tries to put some humor into it, or maybe he's just an apathetic dick - that's up to you to decide.
