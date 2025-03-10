BONUS - The Securitas Depot Robbery with History Daily

Send us a textSURPRISE! A bonus episode for you all this week courtesy of our friends over at History Daily. This is a great podcast that covers something that happened "this day in history" every weekday.Today, they're sharing the story of the Securitas Depot Robbery, which took place on this day in 2006. Enjoy!On History Daily, we do history, daily. Every weekday, host Lindsay Graham (American Scandal, American History Tellers) takes you back in time to explore a momentous event that happened ‘on this day’ in history.Whether it’s to remember the tragedy of December 7th, 1941, the day “that will live in infamy,” or to celebrate that 20th day in July, 1969, when mankind reached the moon, History Daily is there to tell you the true stories of the people and events that shaped our world—one day at a time.So if you’re stuck in traffic, bored at work—wherever you are, listen to History Daily to remind yourself that something incredible happened to make that day historic.A co-production from award-winning podcasters Airship and Noiser.