Everything you wanted to know about HOLDS! (And more that you didn't.)
Holds can often be the most frustrating parts to students in instrument training. They have a certain complexity that tends to confuse and complicate when combined with all the other skills and items you need to learn in instrument training. However, the reality is they are much easier than most people initially realize, so today we are going to break down holds and holding entries from the technical side all the way to the practical side of things. Send us a textSupport the showYoutube: www.youtube.com/northwestaeronautInstagram: @northwest_aeronautTikTok: nw_aeronautWebsite: www.northwestaeronautics.com Music - Epidemic Sound: Go Higher - FLYIN Vegas - Onda Norte
--------
47:33
The Approaches Your CFI-I Never Taught You
Even though it's the most widely used approach in the professional flying world, the visual approach is largely overlooked in instrument training. In addition, the contact approach is so seldomly used at all, that most instructors fail to even mention it throughout a students' training. We talk about BOTH today!Send us a textSupport the showYoutube: www.youtube.com/northwestaeronautInstagram: @northwest_aeronautTikTok: nw_aeronautWebsite: www.northwestaeronautics.com Music - Epidemic Sound: Go Higher - FLYIN Vegas - Onda Norte
--------
18:29
How to fly on Instruments!
With everything there is to learn in instrument flight training, one of the most difficult things can be learning how to simply control the aircraft! Today we discuss instrument attitude flying and the techniques and methods such as control performance and primary and support that can be utilized to help make control of the aircraft in the instrument environment just as easy as it is in the visual environment!Send us a textSupport the showYoutube: www.youtube.com/northwestaeronautInstagram: @northwest_aeronautTikTok: nw_aeronautWebsite: www.northwestaeronautics.com Music - Epidemic Sound: Go Higher - FLYIN Vegas - Onda Norte
--------
39:33
Is Your CFI Failing You?
There are many ways I see subpar service and quality of training from CFIs, but today we are talking about the abuse I constantly see in one specific area of the experience requirements for the commercial pilot certificate. We will talk about the short-comings that are all too common with these training activities as well as the solutions I have personally developed for my own students. Send us a textSupport the showYoutube: www.youtube.com/northwestaeronautInstagram: @northwest_aeronautTikTok: nw_aeronautWebsite: www.northwestaeronautics.com Music - Epidemic Sound: Go Higher - FLYIN Vegas - Onda Norte
--------
27:59
Pass your IFR Oral Exam - ACS Breakdown Part 6 - ATC Clearances
Talking with ATC as a student pilot is often one of the most challenging things people face in flight training. Unfortunately it tends to just get more complicated as you get into instrument training, but there are a few key things every pilot can do to make this task a lot easier. Join us today as we discuss ATC clearances and communications. Send us a textSupport the showYoutube: www.youtube.com/northwestaeronautInstagram: @northwest_aeronautTikTok: nw_aeronautWebsite: www.northwestaeronautics.com Music - Epidemic Sound: Go Higher - FLYIN Vegas - Onda Norte
A show by aviators, for aviators. Join the discussion with real aviators as we explore the trials and tribulations of flight training from the student and flight instructor perspectives. Listen to stories from pilots in all different stages of their careers to hear the challenges they faced, and how they overcame those challenges.