Oil & Gas Journal ReEnterprised

The Oil & Gas Journal ReEnterprised podcast addresses issues facing the petroleum industry in a way that highlights its transformation in light of the energy tr...
ScienceNatural Sciences

  • Insights: Produced Water in the Permian Basin (Part I)
    In this Insights episode of the Oil & Gas Journal ReEnterprised podcast, Alex Procyk, Upstream Editor, centers the discussion on produced water in Permian basin and makes it clear why the topic of produced water will be of growing importance across a variety of industries and for society as a whole. In this first part of a two-part series, Procyk breaks down what produced water is, where it's coming from, where it's going, its consequences, and potential options for reuse in ways beneficial to industry and agriculture.    References Pskowski, Martha, Houston Chronicle, "Can recycled oilfield water quench the thirst of drought-stricken West Texas?" Dec. 8. 2024.  Khan, Jawad Ali, and Andreas Michael. "Wellbore Integrity Challenges in Saltwater Disposal: Case Study on the Fort Worth Basin." Paper presented at the SPE International Conference and Exhibition on Formation Damage Control, Lafayette, Louisiana, USA, February 2024. doi: https://doi.org/10.2118/217850-MS Procyk, Alex, "Delaware basin model quantifies SWD pressure effects," OGJ, Oct. 3, 2022.  Railroad Commission of Texas, "Federally Funded Well Plugging, Orphaned Well Site Plugging, Remediation and Restoration." WestWater Research LLC, "Water Market Insider, Q3 2022." Ideas, Comments Have an idea for a future episode? Have thoughts about a previous episode? Contact us at [email protected].    
    33:15
  • Market Focus: Implications of latest OPEC+ decisions
    In this Market Focus episode of the Oil & Gas Journal ReEnterprised podcast, Conglin Xu, Oil & Gas Journal Managing Editor - Economics, discusses the latest decisions by OPEC+ to delay oil production increases and extend cuts. Xu details the implications of the decisions on the global energy markets. In addition to the podcast, find more economics data as it relates to the oil and gas industry at OGJ.com. Have an idea for a future episode? Contact us at [email protected].
    8:41
  • ICYMI: ExxonMobil, Arkansas, and US lithium production
    ExxonMobil has amassed sizeable acreage in the Smackover formation of southwest Arkansas and has completed appraisal drilling as part of a larger plan to tap into conventional oil and gas drilling methods to access lithium-rich saltwater from reservoirs about 10,000 feet underground. In this ICYMI episode of the Oil & Gas Journal ReEnterprised podcast, listen in as Mikaila Adams, Managing Editor, talks about the steps the oil and gas major has taken to scale-up the lithium industry in Arkansas on its quest to become a leading supplier. Have an idea for a future episode? Contact us at [email protected].
    10:43
  • Insights: Enhanced Geothermal Systems (Part II)
    In this second part of a two-part Insights series on the Oil & Gas Journal ReEnterprised podcast, Alex Procyk, Upstream Editor, continues his discussion of enhanced geothermal energy with respect to the funding available for pilot projects and a round-up of projects going on around the world.  Have an idea for a future Oil & Gas Journal ReEnterprised podcast episode? Contact us at [email protected].
    32:17
  • Market Focus: Comprehensive View of Oil Market Based on IEA Report
    In this Market Focus episode of the Oil & Gas Journal ReEnterprised podcast, Conglin Xu, Managing Editor - Economics, highlights a recent International Energy Agency Oil Market report. Xu breaks down the latest trends in global oil demand, the nuances of supply dynamics, and the state of refining margins, providing a comprehensive picture of the market today. For more economics and markets news, visit OGJ.com/general-interest/economics-markets.
    10:25

The Oil & Gas Journal ReEnterprised podcast addresses issues facing the petroleum industry in a way that highlights its transformation in light of the energy transition to a net-zero carbon future, as well as the ongoing evolution to a more inclusive and equitable society. With in-depth perspectives from OGJ editors and guests from all facets of the business, the podcast will explore and discuss the ways operators, service companies, and their employees from this historically very traditional industry are working through and finding solutions to these more progressive, nontraditional issues.
