In this Insights episode of the Oil & Gas Journal ReEnterprised podcast, Alex Procyk, Upstream Editor, centers the discussion on produced water in Permian basin and makes it clear why the topic of produced water will be of growing importance across a variety of industries and for society as a whole.
In this first part of a two-part series, Procyk breaks down what produced water is, where it's coming from, where it's going, its consequences, and potential options for reuse in ways beneficial to industry and agriculture.
