In this Market Focus episode of the Oil & Gas Journal ReEnterprised podcast, Conglin Xu, Managing Editor - Economics, highlights a recent International Energy Agency Oil Market report. Xu breaks down the latest trends in global oil demand, the nuances of supply dynamics, and the state of refining margins, providing a comprehensive picture of the market today. For more economics and markets news, visit OGJ.com/general-interest/economics-markets.

About Oil & Gas Journal ReEnterprised

The Oil & Gas Journal ReEnterprised podcast addresses issues facing the petroleum industry in a way that highlights its transformation in light of the energy transition to a net-zero carbon future, as well as the ongoing evolution to a more inclusive and equitable society. With in-depth perspectives from OGJ editors and guests from all facets of the business, the podcast will explore and discuss the ways operators, service companies, and their employees from this historically very traditional industry are working through and finding solutions to these more progressive, nontraditional issues.