Obesity Unveiled: A Complex Disease With Associated Comorbidities
Join experts in obesity, Dr Robert Kushner (Professor of Medicine and Medical Education at Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern Medicine, in Chicago, IL), Dr Eden Miller (Chief Executive Officer of Diabetes and Obesity Care and Diplomat of the American Board of Obesity Medicine in Bend, OR), and Dr Jaime Almandoz (Associate Professor at the University of Texas Southwestern (UTSW) Medical Center’s Department of Internal Medicine, Division of Endocrinology, and the Assistant Medical Director of the UTSW Clinical Research Unit in the Center for Translational Medicine in Dallas, TX), as they discuss the complex interactions between various factors that lead to obesity, a chronic, progressive disease with underlying pathophysiology. The panel will also review the mechanisms by which obesity may increase the risk of cardiometabolic multimorbidity, including cardiovascular disease, and highlight residual CV risk in patients with obesity and CVD.This program is intended for clinicians in the US only. The information presented is aligned with the views and opinions of the speakers and is sponsored by Novo Nordisk. This podcast is not to be used as medical advice and is intended for educational purposes only.Faculty Presenters:Robert Kushner, MDProfessor, Departments of Medicine and Medical EducationNorthwestern University Feinberg School of MedicineChicago, ILEden Miller, MDChief Executive Officer of Diabetes and Obesity Care Diplomat of the American Board of Obesity MedicineBend, ORJaime Almandoz, MDAssociate Professor at University of Texas Southwestern (UTSW) Medical Center’s Department of Internal Medicine, Division of EndocrinologyAssistant Medical Director of the UTSW Clinical Research Unit in the Center for Translational MedicineDallas, TX