Obesity: A Choice or a Disease?

Is obesity a choice or a disease? Join experts in obesity Dr Robert Kushner (Professor of Medicine at Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine and Director of the Center for Lifestyle Medicine at Northwestern Medicine, in Chicago), Dr Louis Aronne (Professor of Metabolic Research and Director of the Comprehensive Weight Control Center, in the Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology and Metabolism at Weill Cornell Medicine, in New York City), and Dr Jamy Ard (Professor of Epidemiology and Prevention at Wake Forest School of Medicine and Co-Director of the Wake Forest Baptist Health Weight Management Center) as they raise awareness about obesity as a chronic, progressive disease with biological and environmental components. The podcast will focus on how obesity is misunderstood and often stigmatized as a choice or a lack of willpower instead of a disease; and where lack of education and bias can lead to underdiagnosis and under management of obesity. The panel will also discuss the weight-related comorbidities, such as cardiometabolic multimorbidities, and will share tips on how to engage your patients with obesity to start thinking about their weight management journey.This program is intended for clinicians. The information presented is aligned with the views and opinions of the speakers and is sponsored by Novo Nordisk. This podcast is not to be used as medical advice and is intended for educational purposes only.Faculty Presenters:Robert Kushner, MDProfessor, Departments of Medicine and Medical EducationNorthwestern University Feinberg School of MedicineChicago, ILJamy Ard, MDProfessorWake Forest School of MedicineWinston-Salem, NCLouis Aronne, MD, FACP, DABOMSanford I. Weill Professor of Metabolic ResearchNew York, NY