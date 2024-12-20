Powered by RND
Obesity CHRONICles

Novo Nordisk
Is obesity a disease or a choice? Why is weight loss so difficult to maintain? What roles do hormones play within the gut-brain axis in the pathophysiology of o...
Science

  • Addressing Social Determinants of Health in Obesity
    Join obesity experts, Robert Kushner, Professor of Medicine and Medical Education at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern Medicine, in Chicago, Rameck Hunt, Medical Director at Princeton Medicine Weight Management Program, Internal Medicine Faculty at Penn Medicine, Princeton Medicine Physicians, and Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, and Michael Knight, Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine at The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences and Attending Physician in the Weight Management Clinic at the GW Medical Faculty Associates, as they discuss the impact of social determinants of health (SDOH) on patients with obesity. They will define the different SDOH domains, discuss specific examples of SDOH they’ve encountered within each of these domains, and discuss how to take these into account when managing patients with obesity.This program is intended for clinicians in the US only. The information presented is aligned with the views and opinions of the speakers and is sponsored by Novo Nordisk. This podcast is not to be used as medical advice and is intended for educational purposes only.Faculty Presenters:Robert Kushner, MDProfessor, Departments of Medicine and Medical Education Northwestern University Feinberg School of MedicineChicago, ILRameck Hunt, MDMedical Director at Princeton Medicine Weight Management ProgramInternal Medicine Faculty at Penn Medicine Princeton Medicine PhysiciansClinical Assistant Professor of Medicine at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical SchoolPrinceton, NJMichael Knight, MDClinical Associate Professor of Medicine at The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences Attending Physician in the Weight Management Clinic at the GW Medical Faculty AssociatesWashington, DC
    24:52
  • Obesity Unveiled: A Complex Disease With Associated Comorbidities
    Join experts in obesity, Dr Robert Kushner (Professor of Medicine and Medical Education at Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern Medicine, in Chicago, IL), Dr Eden Miller (Chief Executive Officer of Diabetes and Obesity Care and Diplomat of the American Board of Obesity Medicine in Bend, OR), and Dr Jaime Almandoz (Associate Professor at the University of Texas Southwestern (UTSW) Medical Center’s Department of Internal Medicine, Division of Endocrinology, and the Assistant Medical Director of the UTSW Clinical Research Unit in the Center for Translational Medicine in Dallas, TX), as they discuss the complex interactions between various factors that lead to obesity, a chronic, progressive disease with underlying pathophysiology. The panel will also review the mechanisms by which obesity may increase the risk of cardiometabolic multimorbidity, including cardiovascular disease, and highlight residual CV risk in patients with obesity and CVD.This program is intended for clinicians in the US only. The information presented is aligned with the views and opinions of the speakers and is sponsored by Novo Nordisk. This podcast is not to be used as medical advice and is intended for educational purposes only.Faculty Presenters:Robert Kushner, MDProfessor, Departments of Medicine and Medical EducationNorthwestern University Feinberg School of MedicineChicago, ILEden Miller, MDChief Executive Officer of Diabetes and Obesity Care Diplomat of the American Board of Obesity MedicineBend, ORJaime Almandoz, MDAssociate Professor at University of Texas Southwestern (UTSW) Medical Center’s Department of Internal Medicine, Division of EndocrinologyAssistant Medical Director of the UTSW Clinical Research Unit in the Center for Translational MedicineDallas, TX
    17:42
  • Building Bridges: Fostering Positive Dialogue About Adolescent Obesity
    Join experts in obesity, Dr Robert Kushner, Professor of Medicine and Medical Education at Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago, IL; Dr Aaron Kelly, Co-director of the Center for Pediatric Obesity Medicine in Minneapolis, MN, and Minnesota American Legion and Auxiliary Chair in Children’s Health; and Dr Edmond Wickham, also known as Trey, faculty member and a professor of Internal Medicine and Pediatrics at Virginia Commonwealth University and Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU, as they discuss the difficulties of navigating the terrain of adolescent obesity. The panel will explore the complexities of adolescent obesity, unpacking the stigma, the multifactorial causes, and weight- related comorbidities adolescents might face. They will discuss the essential role health care professionals play in managing and supporting adolescents with obesity and collaborating with families to develop individualized weight-management strategies.This program is intended for clinicians in the US only. The information presented is aligned with the views and opinions of the speakers and is sponsored by Novo Nordisk. This podcast is not to be used as medical advice and is intended for educational purposes only.Faculty Presenters:Robert Kushner, MDProfessor of Medicine and Medical EducationNorthwestern Feinberg School of Medicine Northwestern MedicineChicago, ILAaron Kelly, PhDCo-director of the Center for Pediatric Obesity Medicine Minnesota American Legion and Auxiliary Chair in Children’s HealthMinneapolis, MNEdmond “Trey” Wickham, MDProfessor of Internal Medicine and Pediatrics Virginia Commonwealth UniversityChildren's Hospital of Richmond at VCU Richmond, VA
    27:02
  • A Story of 2 Diseases: Obesity And CVD
    What is the risk of developing cardiovascular disease if you have obesity? Join experts in obesity, Dr Robert Kushner (Professor of Medicine at Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine and Director of the Center for Lifestyle Medicine at Northwestern Medicine, in Chicago)and Dr Michael Blaha (Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology, and Director of Clinical Research, and Director at the Cardiometabolic Clinic at the Johns Hopkins Ciccarone Center for the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease), as they discuss the elevated cardiovascular risk associated with obesity and overweight. What is the relationship between obesity and cardiovascular disease? How can you measure cardiovascular risk? What is the role of inflammation and “sick fat” cells in this process? This panel will also discuss the importance of treating patients with obesity as well as addressing long term CV risk in these patients and share tips on motivating your patients with obesity to think about their health comprehensively.This program is intended for clinicians. The information presented is aligned with the views and opinions of the speakers and is sponsored by Novo Nordisk. This podcast is not to be used as medical advice and is intended for educational purposes only.Faculty Presenters:Bob Kushner, MDProfessor, Departments of Medicine and Medical EducationNorthwestern University Feinberg School of MedicineChicago, ILMichael Blaha, MD, MPHProfessor of Cardiology and Epidemiology, Director of Clinical ResearchJohns Hopkins Ciccarone Center for the Prevention of Cardiovascular DiseaseBaltimore, MD
    20:53
  • Obesity: A Choice or a Disease?
    Is obesity a choice or a disease? Join experts in obesity Dr Robert Kushner (Professor of Medicine at Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine and Director of the Center for Lifestyle Medicine at Northwestern Medicine, in Chicago), Dr Louis Aronne (Professor of Metabolic Research and Director of the Comprehensive Weight Control Center, in the Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology and Metabolism at Weill Cornell Medicine, in New York City), and Dr Jamy Ard (Professor of Epidemiology and Prevention at Wake Forest School of Medicine and Co-Director of the Wake Forest Baptist Health Weight Management Center) as they raise awareness about obesity as a chronic, progressive disease with biological and environmental components. The podcast will focus on how obesity is misunderstood and often stigmatized as a choice or a lack of willpower instead of a disease; and where lack of education and bias can lead to underdiagnosis and under management of obesity. The panel will also discuss the weight-related comorbidities, such as cardiometabolic multimorbidities, and will share tips on how to engage your patients with obesity to start thinking about their weight management journey.This program is intended for clinicians. The information presented is aligned with the views and opinions of the speakers and is sponsored by Novo Nordisk. This podcast is not to be used as medical advice and is intended for educational purposes only.Faculty Presenters:Robert Kushner, MDProfessor, Departments of Medicine and Medical EducationNorthwestern University Feinberg School of MedicineChicago, ILJamy Ard, MDProfessorWake Forest School of MedicineWinston-Salem, NCLouis Aronne, MD, FACP, DABOMSanford I. Weill Professor of Metabolic ResearchNew York, NY
    36:48

About Obesity CHRONICles

Is obesity a disease or a choice? Why is weight loss so difficult to maintain? What roles do hormones play within the gut-brain axis in the pathophysiology of obesity? What are the comorbidities associated with obesity? And why does the obesity epidemic continue to grow despite a wealth of information? Join series host Dr Robert Kushner, Medical Director of the Center for Lifestyle Medicine at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago, as he interviews fellow experts in the field of obesity on how they tackle everyday challenges when treating patients with obesity and shares advice on how clinicians can optimize patient outcomes in this ever-evolving disease area.
