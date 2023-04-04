What do you do when you encounter the unexpected? That make-or-break moment that leaves you crying in front of strangers or quitting your job to pursue your tru... More
Karen Duffy on learning to cope with chronic pain
Author, model, and former MTV VJ Karen Duffy joins the show to talk about the importance of having a "life philosophy" and how ancient wisdom helped her cope with a life-altering diagnosis. Brooke and Duff talk about aging out of the beauty industry and the difficulties they had trying to conceive their children. Plus, Duff shares a true story about her surrogate that's worthy of a Lifetime movie.
4/25/2023
28:12
Introducing: Stiffed
In 1973, Penthouse Magazine launched VIVA… a glossy erotic magazine, but this time: for women. Viva was published by a porn king but staffed by – drumroll – a bunch of feminist writers and editors.
On the new podcast Stiffed from iHeartPodcasts and Crooked Media, host Jennifer Romolini, goes behind the scenes with Viva staffers to find out what they were trying to say with their feminist porn magazine…and whether they were doomed to fail from the beginning. Listen to Stiffed on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you get your podcasts.
4/20/2023
0:30
How Rosie O’Donnell learned to embrace controversy
Actor, comedian, and podcaster Rosie O'Donnell joins Brooke for a wide-ranging conversation about having a family member who suffers from addiction, the ways they learned to practice tough love, and what it's like to come into your own in the public eye. Rosie opens up about her early stand-up career (including stealing Jerry Seinfeld's jokes!), her controversial turn as a co-host on The View, and why producers of a cult-classic film pushed her to hide her sexuality.
4/18/2023
34:35
What author Amy Bloom learned from her husband's decision to end his life
Author and therapist Amy Bloom joins Brooke to talk about her powerful new memoir "In Love," which chronicles her late husband's decision to pursue end-of-life treatment after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. Amy shares how she made peace with her husband's unwavering choice, how they approached their final months together, and the ways in which his death gave her a greater appreciation for her own life.
4/11/2023
30:45
A Conversation About Sexual Violence
Brooke sits down with Dr. Nicole Bedera, a sociologist and leading researcher on sexual violence, to talk about the pervasiveness and danger of normalizing traumatic experiences. Brooke opens up about her own sexual assault and shares why she struggled to come forward. Then, Dr. Bedera debunks some of the biggest myths surrounding rape culture and shares what you can do to support survivors.
Resources:https://www.rainn.org/https://www.cdc.gov/violenceprevention/sexualviolence/resources.htmlhttps://www.nicolebedera.com/
What do you do when you encounter the unexpected? That make-or-break moment that leaves you crying in front of strangers or quitting your job to pursue your true passion. Now What? with Brooke Shields dives deep into the world of redos, resets, and forward fails: From career pivots and personal missteps to moving through grief (or just plain moving on). Join Brooke as she sits down with authors, experts, and celebrity guests to hear their ‘now what?’ moments and learn what they’ve done (or are still doing) to get through it.