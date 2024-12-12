US Army Combat Vet: PTSD Expert: Federal Prison, The Jeremy Harrell Story
In this episode of Nightmare Success, host Brent Cassity interviews veteran Jeremy Harrell. Jeremy is a Iraq War Combat Veteran. He was diagnosed with PTSD and became a national expert on the subject. He created Veterans Club INC, that is a nationally recognized non-profit that helps veterans recover from PTSD. How did he get federally indicted? Harrell shares his incredible journey from a challenging childhood to serving in the military and founding Veterans Club, Inc. The conversation delves into Jeremy's experiences with PTSD, the struggles of reintegration into society, and the legal challenges he faces as a veteran. Through his story, listeners gain insight into the importance of mental health support for veterans and the impact of trauma on their lives. In this conversation, Jeremy Harrell shares his profound journey from battling PTSD and traumatic brain injury to becoming a leading advocate for veterans through his nonprofit, Veterans Club. He discusses the challenges of navigating mental health, the proactive steps he took to educate himself and others, and the unexpected legal troubles he faced, culminating in a federal indictment. Jeremy emphasizes the importance of lived experiences in advocacy and the need for community support for veterans. In this conversation, Jeremy Harrell shares his harrowing experience navigating the complexities of the VA claim process and the subsequent courtroom challenges he faced. He reflects on the impact of the jury's decision, his commitment to advocacy, and the resilience he has shown in the face of adversity. Throughout the discussion, themes of integrity, leadership, and the importance of serving others emerge, highlighting Jeremy's dedication to helping veterans despite the personal challenges he has encountered.
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/brent-cassity/support
From Montreal to Omaha to Prison: The Wendy Lankton Story
How does Wendy Lankton go from a wife working in her husbands law firm in Montreal to being arrested in a drug conspiracy in Omaha Nebraska? It is quite the Odessey to what she is doing today. In this episode of Nightmare Success, host Brent Cassity interviews Wendy Lankton, who shares her harrowing journey from addiction to incarceration and eventual recovery. Wendy discusses the impact of the Federal CARES Act on her life while she was serving a 15-year Federal prison sentence. She shares her complicated experiences growing up in Nebraska, and the choices that led her to prison. She reflects on her time in Danbury women's prison, the challenges of COVID-19, and her eventual release into home confinement to serve out the years of sentence that she has remaining. Wendy shares what it was like getting out and living in home confinement for years. Throughout the conversation, Wendy emphasizes the importance of gratitude and advocacy for others in similar situations, highlighting the need for reform in the legal and prison systems. She is currently working in a law firm and going to law school. She is hoping to be an attorney that can give a greater voice to the justice impacted community.
Show sponsors:
Navigating the challenges of white-collar crime? The White Collar Support Group at Prisonist.org offers guidance, resources, and a community for those affected. Discover support today at Prisonist.org
Protect your online reputation with Discoverability! Use code NIGHTMARE SUCCESS for an exclusive discount on services to boost your digital image and online repustation. Visit Discoverability.co and secure your online presence today.
Skip the hassle of car shopping with Auto Plaza Direct. They’ll handle every detail to find your perfect vehicle. Visit AutoPlazaDirect.com "Your personal car concierge!"
Carlos Watson: The Visionary Entrepreneur Railroaded by Injustice
On this episode of Nightmare Success with Brent Cassity, we explore the shocking and deeply troubling story of Carlos Watson—a pioneering Silicon Valley entrepreneur who built OZY Media from the ground up, transforming it into a
near-billion-dollar powerhouse. But in 2019, everything changed. When Watson refused to sell OZY to East Coast
competitor Ben Smith (formerly of BuzzFeed)—not once, but five times—the trouble began. By 2021, as Watson prepared for a pre-IPO round, he was smeared in the press, and over the last two years, he faced a stunning indictment and
conviction in Brooklyn—despite having no ties to the borough. Disturbingly, the judge in his case, Eric Komitee, had millions of dollars invested in entities tied to Watson’s adversaries but never disclosed these conflicts. Award-winning filmmakers Candice Conley and Brenae Perkins have captured this unsettling saga in “The Troubling Case of Carlos Watson: Whose Son Is Next?” Duke Professor David Robinson has also analyzed the case in “Conflict, Bias, and the Railroading of Carlos Watson.” Join us as Carlos Watson shares his incredible journey, the fight against a deeply
conflicted judicial process, and what lies ahead in his battle for truth. This is a story of resilience, injustice, and the ongoing struggle for fairness that you won’t want to miss.
Was Carlos Watson
the Mastermind or a Victim of Lies? How Cooperation Deals Shaped the VerdictPart 2: Whose Son
Is Next? (Full Episode)Breaking News:
Conflict of Interest Bombshell: Judge Invested in Ozy’s Victim Companies
"Dad what were you thinking?" Bill Carlson's Journey from American Dream to Prison
The call to his daughter explaining how he had committed a white collar crime...her response was, "Dad what were you thinking?" Bill Carlson established his own investment firm naming the firm after his grandfather Victor. He had it all but became blinded by chasing the material things in life. He ended up making a choice that changed his life. In this episode of Nightmare Success, host Brent Cassity interviews Bill Carlson, who shares his journey from achieving the American Dream to facing federal prison for mail fraud. Bill reflects on the choices that led to his downfall, the lessons learned during his time in prison, and how he has transformed his life since his release. Bill now uses his life experiences to speak to audiences of all ages sharing valuable insights from his personal odyssey. He emphasizes the importance of gratitude, self-discovery, and the pursuit of happiness beyond material possessions. Bill's story serves as an inspiration for those navigating their own challenges and seeking a path to redemption.
The Nightmare Marriage: The Leah Howard Story
In this episode of Nightmare Success, host Brent Cassity interviews Leah Howard, who shares her harrowing journey from a troubled marriage to a life-changing incident that led her to prison. Leah discusses her early life, the challenges of her marriage, the stalking she endured, and the climactic moment when she snapped that changed everything. Through her experiences, Leah found her purpose and now works in prison ministry, helping others find hope and healing. In this conversation, Leah Howard shares her harrowing journey from a moment of crisis that led to a life-altering incident, through her experiences in the legal system and incarceration, to her eventual transformation and purpose in helping others. Leah discusses the emotional turmoil she faced, the challenges of navigating the legal system, and the profound impact of her time in prison on her personal growth and faith. She emphasizes the importance of forgiveness, both for herself and others, and how her experiences have shaped her mission to bring hope and healing to those who feel lost and hopeless.
What happens if your worst fear becomes your reality? Brent Cassity was a successful CEO working in a family business that grew to a national company that was recognized by the media of being the pioneers in their industry. Brent had it all and lost it all. He found himself standing at the gates of Leavenworth Prison to serve a 5 year sentence. Brent's podcast explores the stories of inmates who were in and now out of prison. What was life like before they went in, life inside prison, and life now that they are back home. These conversations are deep, sad. often funny, but always interesting.