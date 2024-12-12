US Army Combat Vet: PTSD Expert: Federal Prison, The Jeremy Harrell Story

In this episode of Nightmare Success, host Brent Cassity interviews veteran Jeremy Harrell. Jeremy is a Iraq War Combat Veteran. He was diagnosed with PTSD and became a national expert on the subject. He created Veterans Club INC, that is a nationally recognized non-profit that helps veterans recover from PTSD. How did he get federally indicted? Harrell shares his incredible journey from a challenging childhood to serving in the military and founding Veterans Club, Inc. The conversation delves into Jeremy's experiences with PTSD, the struggles of reintegration into society, and the legal challenges he faces as a veteran. Through his story, listeners gain insight into the importance of mental health support for veterans and the impact of trauma on their lives. In this conversation, Jeremy Harrell shares his profound journey from battling PTSD and traumatic brain injury to becoming a leading advocate for veterans through his nonprofit, Veterans Club. He discusses the challenges of navigating mental health, the proactive steps he took to educate himself and others, and the unexpected legal troubles he faced, culminating in a federal indictment. Jeremy emphasizes the importance of lived experiences in advocacy and the need for community support for veterans. In this conversation, Jeremy Harrell shares his harrowing experience navigating the complexities of the VA claim process and the subsequent courtroom challenges he faced. He reflects on the impact of the jury's decision, his commitment to advocacy, and the resilience he has shown in the face of adversity. Throughout the discussion, themes of integrity, leadership, and the importance of serving others emerge, highlighting Jeremy's dedication to helping veterans despite the personal challenges he has encountered.