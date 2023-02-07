Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The NCO Journal is a component organization of the Army University Press – the U.S. Army's premier multimedia organization focused on advancing the ideas and in...
Government
Available Episodes

5 of 43
  • NCO Journal Podcast Episode 55 - Future Weapons Technology of 2040
    The NCO Journal Team discuss "Future Weapons Technology of 2040," an article written by Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher L. Hartzell on the necessary advances of Artificial Intelligence and Automation in weapons for the U.S. Army.
    7/13/2023
  • NCO Journal Podcast Episode 54 - Enlisted Army Education: Legit or Just Another Euphemism?
    Sgt. Maj. Phillip Fenrick joins the NCO Journal Podcast to discuss his ideas to change the current process to identify and select instructors in his recent article, "Enlisted Army Education: Legit or Just Another Euphemism?"
    7/2/2023
  • NCO Journal Podcast Episode 53 - Transition Assistance Program Needs Assistance
    1SG Soraya Bacchus joins the NCO Journal Podcast to discuss her ideas on reshaping the Army's current Transition Assistance Program.
    6/19/2023
  • NCO Journal Podcast Episode 52 - Be Yourself
    CSM Shawn Carns, the I Corps senior enlisted leader joins the NCO Journal Podcast to discuss the essential traits and abilities to be an effective and respected leader in his new article, "Be Yourself."
    6/13/2023
  • NCO Journal Podcast Episode 51 - What is the Purpose of Use or Lose Leave?
    SGM David Vowell joins the NCO Journal Podcast to discuss his new article, "What is the Purpose of Use or Lose Leave?"
    6/5/2023

The NCO Journal is a component organization of the Army University Press – the U.S. Army's premier multimedia organization focused on advancing the ideas and insights military professionals need to lead and succeed. The NCO Journal provides timely, relevant and factual information on topics about the Army and the NCO Corps to Army NCOs. The U.S. Army will face many challenges in the future, we encourage all NCOs and Soldiers to write and submit to the journal to share their hard-earned wisdom, experience, stories, and know-how for the good of the NCO Corps.
