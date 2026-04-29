The NCO Journal is a component organization of the Army University Press – the U.S. Army's premier multimedia organization focused on advancing the ideas and insights military professionals need to lead and succeed.

The NCO Journal provides timely, relevant and factual information on topics about the Army and the NCO Corps to Army NCOs. The U.S. Army will face many challenges in the future, we encourage all NCOs and Soldiers to write and submit to the journal to share their hard-earned wisdom, experience, stories, and know-how for the good of the NCO Corps.