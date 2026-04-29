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84 episodes
- Retired Sgt. Maj. Robert Nelson and and SGM Daniel Shealy join us to discuss their recently authored NCO Journal article, titled "Battlefield Now: Emerging Threats and Technologies." Topics discussed include the impact of drones, hypersonic weapons, deepfakes, and the realities of the cyber domain on the future battlefield.
- Staff Sgt. Mary Mosco joins the NCO Journal Podcast to share her personal battle with endometriosis, a debilitating condition that affects 1 in 9 women. She opens up about navigating extreme pain while in uniform, the fear of being judged, and what her experience taught her about the critical importance of leaders who are willing to have difficult conversations about women's health.
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About NCO Journal Podcast
The NCO Journal is a component organization of the Army University Press – the U.S. Army's premier multimedia organization focused on advancing the ideas and insights military professionals need to lead and succeed. The NCO Journal provides timely, relevant and factual information on topics about the Army and the NCO Corps to Army NCOs. The U.S. Army will face many challenges in the future, we encourage all NCOs and Soldiers to write and submit to the journal to share their hard-earned wisdom, experience, stories, and know-how for the good of the NCO Corps.Podcast website
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