CSM Shawn Carns, the I Corps senior enlisted leader joins the NCO Journal Podcast to discuss the essential traits and abilities to be an effective and respected leader in his new article, "Be Yourself."

The NCO Journal Team discuss "Future Weapons Technology of 2040," an article written by Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher L. Hartzell on the necessary advances of Artificial Intelligence and Automation in weapons for the U.S. Army.

About NCO Journal Podcast

The NCO Journal is a component organization of the Army University Press – the U.S. Army's premier multimedia organization focused on advancing the ideas and insights military professionals need to lead and succeed. The NCO Journal provides timely, relevant and factual information on topics about the Army and the NCO Corps to Army NCOs. The U.S. Army will face many challenges in the future, we encourage all NCOs and Soldiers to write and submit to the journal to share their hard-earned wisdom, experience, stories, and know-how for the good of the NCO Corps.