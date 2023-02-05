Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to My Unsung Hero in the App
Listen to My Unsung Hero in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSociety & Culture
My Unsung Hero

My Unsung Hero

Podcast My Unsung Hero
Podcast My Unsung Hero

My Unsung Hero

Hidden Brain
add
The daily news can fill us with despair. My Unsung Hero is an antidote to that despair. Each episode reveals what the news ignores: everyday acts of kindness an... More
Society & Culture
The daily news can fill us with despair. My Unsung Hero is an antidote to that despair. Each episode reveals what the news ignores: everyday acts of kindness an... More

Available Episodes

5 of 106
  • Bill Price's Story
    Some fifty years ago, Bill found himself alone at an event. Then someone turned and said, "Would you like to join us?"Do you have your own story of an unsung hero? We'd love to hear it! Record a voice memo and email it to us at [email protected] Some guidance:--Focus on ONE moment that you will never forget. --Make sure you're in a quiet, non-echoey room.--Speak conversationally, like you're talking to a friend.--Let us know why this person continues to impact your life.--If your hero were standing front of you today, what would you say? Address them directly.-- Here are some tips on how to make a great recording on your phone.Thank you!
    5/2/2023
    3:19
  • Paola López's Story
    Paola was having a tough time on a trek, when a fellow hiker reframed her perspective.Do you have your own story of an unsung hero? We'd love to hear it! Record a voice memo and email it to us at [email protected] Some guidance:--Focus on ONE moment that you will never forget. --Make sure you're in a quiet, non-echoey room.--Speak conversationally, like you're talking to a friend.--Let us know why this person continues to impact your life.--If your hero were standing front of you today, what would you say? Address them directly.-- Here are some tips on how to make a great recording on your phone.Thank you!
    4/25/2023
    4:03
  • Alan Ayers' Story
    A young pilot risked her own life to rescue Alan when he was skydiving.Do you have your own story of an unsung hero? We'd love to hear it! Record a voice memo and email it to us at [email protected] Some guidance:--Focus on ONE moment that you will never forget. --Make sure you're in a quiet, non-echoey room.--Speak conversationally, like you're talking to a friend.--Let us know why this person continues to impact your life.--If your hero were standing front of you today, what would you say? Address them directly.-- Here are some tips on how to make a great recording on your phone.Thank you!
    4/18/2023
    3:27
  • Susan Greenstein Prescott's Story
    In high school, Susan had a stutter, and was embarrassed to speak in front of her class. Then her English teacher told her something that changed the course of her life.Do you have your own story of an unsung hero? We'd love to hear it! Record a voice memo and email it to us at [email protected] Some guidance:--Focus on ONE moment that you will never forget. --Make sure you're in a quiet, non-echoey room.--Speak conversationally, like you're talking to a friend.--Let us know why this person continues to impact your life.--If your hero were standing front of you today, what would you say? Address them directly.-- Here are some tips on how to make a great recording on your phone.Thank you!
    4/11/2023
    4:00
  • Mary Louise Kelly's Story
    Mary Louise was upset after losing her wallet. Then she received an email from a stranger. Do you have your own story of an unsung hero? We'd love to hear it! Record a voice memo and email it to us at [email protected] Some guidance:--Focus on ONE moment that you will never forget. --Make sure you're in a quiet, non-echoey room.--Speak conversationally, like you're talking to a friend.--Let us know why this person continues to impact your life.--If your hero were standing front of you today, what would you say? Address them directly.-- Here are some tips on how to make a great recording on your phone.Thank you!
    4/4/2023
    5:48

More Society & Culture podcasts

About My Unsung Hero

The daily news can fill us with despair. My Unsung Hero is an antidote to that despair. Each episode reveals what the news ignores: everyday acts of kindness and courage that transformed someone's life. Listen — and renew your faith in humanity. From Hidden Brain Media.
Podcast website

Listen to My Unsung Hero, The Euro Trip | Eurovision Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

My Unsung Hero

My Unsung Hero

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

My Unsung Hero: Podcasts in Family