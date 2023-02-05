The daily news can fill us with despair. My Unsung Hero is an antidote to that despair. Each episode reveals what the news ignores: everyday acts of kindness an... More
Available Episodes
5 of 106
Bill Price's Story
Some fifty years ago, Bill found himself alone at an event. Then someone turned and said, "Would you like to join us?"Do you have your own story of an unsung hero? We'd love to hear it! Record a voice memo and email it to us at [email protected] Some guidance:--Focus on ONE moment that you will never forget. --Make sure you're in a quiet, non-echoey room.--Speak conversationally, like you're talking to a friend.--Let us know why this person continues to impact your life.--If your hero were standing front of you today, what would you say? Address them directly.-- Here are some tips on how to make a great recording on your phone.Thank you!
5/2/2023
3:19
Paola López's Story
Paola was having a tough time on a trek, when a fellow hiker reframed her perspective.Do you have your own story of an unsung hero? We'd love to hear it! Record a voice memo and email it to us at [email protected] Some guidance:--Focus on ONE moment that you will never forget. --Make sure you're in a quiet, non-echoey room.--Speak conversationally, like you're talking to a friend.--Let us know why this person continues to impact your life.--If your hero were standing front of you today, what would you say? Address them directly.-- Here are some tips on how to make a great recording on your phone.Thank you!
4/25/2023
4:03
Alan Ayers' Story
A young pilot risked her own life to rescue Alan when he was skydiving.Do you have your own story of an unsung hero? We'd love to hear it! Record a voice memo and email it to us at [email protected] Some guidance:--Focus on ONE moment that you will never forget. --Make sure you're in a quiet, non-echoey room.--Speak conversationally, like you're talking to a friend.--Let us know why this person continues to impact your life.--If your hero were standing front of you today, what would you say? Address them directly.-- Here are some tips on how to make a great recording on your phone.Thank you!
4/18/2023
3:27
Susan Greenstein Prescott's Story
In high school, Susan had a stutter, and was embarrassed to speak in front of her class. Then her English teacher told her something that changed the course of her life.Do you have your own story of an unsung hero? We'd love to hear it! Record a voice memo and email it to us at [email protected] Some guidance:--Focus on ONE moment that you will never forget. --Make sure you're in a quiet, non-echoey room.--Speak conversationally, like you're talking to a friend.--Let us know why this person continues to impact your life.--If your hero were standing front of you today, what would you say? Address them directly.-- Here are some tips on how to make a great recording on your phone.Thank you!
4/11/2023
4:00
Mary Louise Kelly's Story
Mary Louise was upset after losing her wallet. Then she received an email from a stranger. Do you have your own story of an unsung hero? We'd love to hear it! Record a voice memo and email it to us at [email protected] Some guidance:--Focus on ONE moment that you will never forget. --Make sure you're in a quiet, non-echoey room.--Speak conversationally, like you're talking to a friend.--Let us know why this person continues to impact your life.--If your hero were standing front of you today, what would you say? Address them directly.-- Here are some tips on how to make a great recording on your phone.Thank you!
The daily news can fill us with despair. My Unsung Hero is an antidote to that despair. Each episode reveals what the news ignores: everyday acts of kindness and courage that transformed someone's life. Listen — and renew your faith in humanity. From Hidden Brain Media.