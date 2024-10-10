My Big TOE by Thomas Campbell - Unifying Mind and Matter

My Big TOE, Episode 16 - The Origins of Consciousness; a New Look at MBT

In this discussion, Donna asks Tom about the evolution of the Larger Consciousness System (LCS). Tom’s My Big TOE trilogy is built upon the assumptions that consciousness both exists, and evolves, but what may have happened leading up to this? How did the LCS figure out that Love is the answer? Growing up is a slow process, even for the LCS! Remember that the ideas in the episode are primarily conjecture, but they add some new understanding to some very ancient stories.