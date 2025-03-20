Powered by RND
Unscrolled

Museum of the Bible
  • Season 1, Episode 3: Mentorship, Scripture, and Faith with NFL Hall-of-Famer Tony Dungy
    Former NFL coach, Football hall-of-famer, and recipient of Museum of the Bible’s Pillar Award, Tony Dungy joins CEO, Dr. Carlos Campo, and Unscrolled host, Matthias Walther, to talk about lessons he has learned from family, football, and the Bible.Tony Dungy is a former NFL defensive back and served as a head coach for the Buccaneers, Tampa Bay, and Indianapolis, helping the Colts win the Super Bowl in 2007. Dungy was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016 and now serves as an analyst for NBC’s Football Night in America. In addition to football commentary, Dungy is an author and serves as a mentor for Mentors for Life and is a contributor to “All Pro Dad.”profootballhof.com/players/tony-dungyx.com/TonyDungyTony Dungy's Author Page on AmazonStay up to date with Museum of the Bible on social media:  Instagram: @museumofbible  X: @museumofBible  Facebook: museumofBible  Linkedin: museumofBible  YouTube: @museumoftheBibleOur Website: https://www.museumoftheBible.orgCopyright © 2025 Museum of the Bible. All rights reserved. #museumoftheBible #Unscrolled #TonyDungy
    18:06
  • Season 1, Episode 2: The Relevance of Worship in 360 Degrees—A Conversation with CEO & Founder of CREATR Dylan Thomas
    A few years ago, songwriter Dylan Thomas, an influential visionary of Christian contemporary music, and a few of his friends founded CREATR, an organization bringing together the who-is-who of Christian worship for collaborative projects, with one of the most recent and stunning projects at Museum of the Bible. In this episode, Dylan joins Museum of the Bible CMO and Unscrolled host Matthias Walther to talk about the story of this project and his heart behind worship. Referencing the Bible’s influence on various types of worship, Thomas shares how everyday life can be a type of worship and how that mindset led him to start CREATR and design the museum’s immersive experience, All Creation Sings.Guest Bio: Dylan Thomas is CEO and founder of CREATR, an initiative of leading voices in worship and creative spaces providing educational videos for church teams, worship nights, and interactive worship experiences. He also serves as songwriter and music director for Hillsong United.Dylan Thomas - Instagram Hillsong.comCREATR.comAll Creation SingsWorship in the HeartStay up to date with Museum of the Bible on social media:  Instagram: @museumofbible  X: @museumofBible  Facebook: museumofBible  Linkedin: museumofBible  YouTube: @museumoftheBible Our Website: museumoftheBible.orgCopyright © 2025 Museum of the Bible. All rights reserved.#museumoftheBible #Unscrolled #DylanThomas #Hillsong #CREATR
    34:16
  • Season 1, Episode 1: The Man Who’s Shaping the Future of Museum of the Bible - Dr. Carlos Campo
    Dr. Carlos Campo, CEO of Museum of the Bible, joins Unscrolled and shares his story of growing up in a talented family, his lifelong love and pursuit of education, and his hopes for Museum of the Bible in this new season. He shares more about what his Cuban father called “the wonder of life,” and how the words of the Bible guided him every step of the way.Guest Bio: Carlos Campo, PhD, serves as the chief executive officer for Museum of the Bible. He oversees the executive team and over 300 museum employees. Dr. Campo’s appointment as CEO follows an illustrious career in academic leadership, including his term as the 30th president of Ashland University, the president of Regent University, and chief academic officer at the College of Southern Nevada.Dr. Campo provides strategic leadership to the museum, directing all functions related to the museum’s mission to invite all people to engage with the transformative power of the Bible.museumoftheBible.orgMegiddo Mosaic - museumofthebible.org/exhibits/megiddoStay up to date with Museum of the Bible on social media:  Instagram: @museumofbible  X: @museumofBible  Facebook: museumofBible  Linkedin: museumofBible  YouTube: @museumoftheBibleCopyright © 2025 Museum of the Bible. All rights reserved.#museumoftheBible #Unscrolled #CarlosCampo
    45:24
  • Teaching the Bible with Dr. Craig Perrier
    Join Museum of the Bible as we discuss the teaching the Bible and religion with High School Social Studies Curriculum and Instruction Specialist for Fairfax County Public Schools Dr. Craig Perrier.
    20:50
  • The Bible and Literacy with Rev. Dr. Jennifer Jones Powell
    Join Museum of the Bible as we discuss the Bible and its impact on literacy with Rev. Dr. Jennifer Jones Powell, full-time minister and adjunct professor of literacy education in the School of Teacher Education and Leadership at Radford University.
    18:23

About Unscrolled

Welcome to Unscrolled, Museum of the Bible’s podcast dedicated to exploring the most impactful book in history—the Bible. Our mission is to invite all people to engage with its transformative power. Our name reflects both the ancient practice of unrolling scripture and our goal of stopping the endless scroll to dive deeper into meaningful conversations. Hosted by Matthias Walther, chief marketing officer at the museum, we explore a range of topics with experts who have spent years studying the Bible, making it accessible and engaging for everyone. Step inside. Join the Conversation!
