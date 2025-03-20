Join Museum of the Bible as we discuss the teaching the Bible and religion with High School Social Studies Curriculum and Instruction Specialist for Fairfax County Public Schools Dr. Craig Perrier.
The Bible and Literacy with Rev. Dr. Jennifer Jones Powell
Join Museum of the Bible as we discuss the Bible and its impact on literacy with Rev. Dr. Jennifer Jones Powell, full-time minister and adjunct professor of literacy education in the School of Teacher Education and Leadership at Radford University.
Welcome to Unscrolled, Museum of the Bible’s podcast dedicated to exploring the most impactful book in history—the Bible. Our mission is to invite all people to engage with its transformative power.
Our name reflects both the ancient practice of unrolling scripture and our goal of stopping the endless scroll to dive deeper into meaningful conversations. Hosted by Matthias Walther, chief marketing officer at the museum, we explore a range of topics with experts who have spent years studying the Bible, making it accessible and engaging for everyone. Step inside. Join the Conversation!