Season 1, Episode 1: The Man Who’s Shaping the Future of Museum of the Bible - Dr. Carlos Campo

Dr. Carlos Campo, CEO of Museum of the Bible, joins Unscrolled and shares his story of growing up in a talented family, his lifelong love and pursuit of education, and his hopes for Museum of the Bible in this new season. He shares more about what his Cuban father called "the wonder of life," and how the words of the Bible guided him every step of the way.Guest Bio: Carlos Campo, PhD, serves as the chief executive officer for Museum of the Bible. He oversees the executive team and over 300 museum employees. Dr. Campo's appointment as CEO follows an illustrious career in academic leadership, including his term as the 30th president of Ashland University, the president of Regent University, and chief academic officer at the College of Southern Nevada.Dr. Campo provides strategic leadership to the museum, directing all functions related to the museum's mission to invite all people to engage with the transformative power of the Bible.