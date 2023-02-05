Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Munro Live Podcast features your favorite hosts from the Munro Live YouTube channel in a brand new way. Utilizing their expertise in Lean Design, Sandy Munr... More
Technology
The Munro Live Podcast features your favorite hosts from the Munro Live YouTube channel in a brand new way. Utilizing their expertise in Lean Design, Sandy Munro and his associates sit down to discuss all things Tech, Engineering and Automotive.

  • Munro: Past, Present, and Future
    Since 1988, Munro & Associates has consistently saved companies billions of dollars spanning manufacturing industries, including aerospace, defense, automotive, marine, medical, heavy industries, consumer electronics, and many more. Munro & Associates has a proven track record of helping companies reduce “time to market,” R&D, engineering, and manufacturing costs while increasing the quality of our customers’ products, processes, and systems. Munro - Home of Lean Design https://leandesign.com/ Thanks to TWRAPS for sponsoring this episode. Use discount code MUNRO for 10% off your order! https://twraps.com/
    5/2/2023
    1:17:07
  • Thomas Kelly - Automation Alley
    Cory and Paul chat with the CEO of Automation Alley, Thomas Kelly. Automation Alley is a nonprofit Industry 4.0 knowledge center and home to the World Economic Forum's US Center for Advanced Manufacturing.
    4/28/2023
    50:39
  • Jason Fenske - Engineering Explained
    Sandy and Cory chat with Jason from the YouTube Channel Engineering Explained! They discuss how Jason got started and share YouTube and fan interaction stories. Plus, opinions on the quality of the Rivian R1T' suspension system and Yoke-style steering wheels!
    4/26/2023
    1:22:31
  • Thomas Ingenlath - Polestar CEO
    In the Munro Live Podcast’s very first episode, Sandy sits down with Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath. The two discuss Ingenlath's early career at Volvo and his path to becoming CEO of Polestar. Thomas shares details about the newly unveiled Polestar 3 and talks about the future Polestar iterations.
    4/24/2023
    55:35

About Munro Live Podcast

The Munro Live Podcast features your favorite hosts from the Munro Live YouTube channel in a brand new way. Utilizing their expertise in Lean Design, Sandy Munro and his associates sit down to discuss all things Tech, Engineering and Automotive.
