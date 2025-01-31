Rachel Wojo ON: Desperate Prayers and Finding God’s Light in Life’s Darkest Moments
Have you ever cried out to God in life’s darkest moments, wondering if He’s truly listening? You’re not alone. In this episode of Motherhood Unstressed, I sit down with author Rachel Wojo to discuss her powerful new book, Desperate Prayers: Embracing the Power of Prayer in Life's Darkest Moments. Rachel takes us on a deeply personal journey, sharing her own heartbreaking experiences of loss and the desperate prayers that carried her through. Together, we explore the lives of struggling Bible characters like Hagar, Hannah, and David—people who faced unimaginable challenges yet found strength through their cries to God. Rachel’s insights reveal simple yet profound truths: your prayers don’t have to be perfect; they just have to be honest. With her three-word prayer focus and relatable storytelling, Rachel inspires us to shift from frantic desperation to a dependent, peaceful faith. Whether your prayers feel more like last-minute cries or heartfelt conversations, this episode is a must-listen. You’ll leave feeling encouraged, equipped, and reassured that your voice is heard—even in life’s pitch-black moments. 🔗 Listen now and discover the transforming power of prayer in life’s toughest seasons. Connect with Rachel Wojo https://rachelwojo.com/desperateprayers/ Instagram @rachelwojo X @rachelwojo Facebook @rachelwojoauthor Connect with Liz Web: https://www.motherhoodunstressed.com Instagram @motherhoodunstressed
Exposing Psychological Warfare: Dr. Robert Malone on PsyWar and the Fight For Your Mind
In this episode I speak with mRNA pioneer and acclaimed physician-scientist Dr. Robert Malone about his new book, PsyWar: Enforcing the New World Order, co-authored with Jill Glasspool Malone. The book uncovers the history and strategies behind modern psychological warfare, detailing how propaganda, censorship, and psyops are used to manipulate public opinion and control society. Dr. Malone shares not only the tactics being employed but also how we can resist totalitarian influences. Key topics from PsyWar we discuss: • Propaganda and behavioral control. • The role of psychological bioterrorism in driving fear. • Deep state censorship and threats to free speech. • Surveillance capitalism and data exploitation. • Fifth-generation warfare and its societal impact. • The rise of techno-totalitarianism and global control. Dr. Malone emphasizes the crucial role of free speech in uncovering truth and preserving personal sovereignty. We explore why defending open discourse is vital for America’s future and how a return to the principles of the Constitution can help restore our freedoms. If this episode resonates, please subscribe, rate, and review. Your support brings essential conversations like this to more listeners! Connect with Dr. Robert Malone X @RWMaloneMD Substack @rwmalonemd Connect with Liz Web: https://www.motherhoodunstressed.com Instagram @motherhoodunstressed Resources COVID-19 Information on HHS's Public Education Campaign Report The Joe Rogan Experience Interview with Dr. Robert Malone Elon Musk and GARM, Global Alliance for Responsible Media Center for Countering Digital Hate
Parenting Through Crisis: Kristina Kuzmic on Mental Health, Mistakes, and Her New Book I Can Fix This
This week on Motherhood Unstressed, I sit down with the inspiring and candid Kristina Kuzmic to talk about her new book, I Can Fix This. In this raw and heart-opening conversation, Kristina shares the deeply personal story of supporting her son through his struggles with depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts. As a mother navigating these challenges, she reveals the critical role that curiosity, self-awareness, and self-compassion played in helping her connect with her children on a deeper level. Kristina and I also dive into the complex balance between control and connection, the importance of self-care, and the power of seeking help when parenting feels overwhelming. Together, we explore how embracing discomfort and personal growth can lead to more authentic relationships with our children, and how self-reflection and vulnerability can transform the way we approach parenting. If you’ve ever felt the weight of parenting, questioned your instincts, or needed reassurance that you’re not alone, this episode is for you. You’ll walk away with a fresh perspective on parenting, mental health, and the power of self-awareness. Don’t miss Kristina’s deeply honest reflections and actionable insights on building a stronger bond with your kids—while learning to be kinder to yourself in the process. Connect with Kristina Web: https://kristinakuzmic.com Instagram @kristinakuzmic TikTok @iamkristinakuzmic Facebook @KristinaKuzmic Connect with Liz Web: https://www.motherhoodunstressed.com Instagram @motherhoodunstressed
Raising Healthy Kids in a Toxic World: An Eye-Opening Conversation with David Steinman
Are you unknowingly putting your family at risk with everyday household products? This week on Motherhood Unstressed, I sit down with renowned environmental activist David Steinman, author of the new book Raising Healthy Kids, to uncover the hidden dangers lurking in our most popular items—from bubble bath to cereal to cleaning products. David shares shocking test results from big brands like Johnson & Johnson, Kellogg, and General Mills, exposing the harmful chemicals they contain and how they could be affecting your children's health and development. Together, we explore safer alternatives and simple ways you can make smarter choices for your family, while discussing the surprising links between everyday products and reproductive health, particularly for pregnant women. This episode will empower you with the knowledge to protect your family’s well-being in today’s toxin-laden world. Don’t miss this eye-opening conversation that every parent needs to hear! Connect with David Instragram @ davidsteinman_author Web: https://davidwilliamsteinman.com Get the book: Raising Healthy Kids Protecting Your Children from Hidden Chemical Toxins Connect with Liz www.motherhoodunstressed.com Instagram @motherhoodunstressed
From Hunter Biden to Out of the Shadows: Lunden Roberts Speaks Out
In this episode of Motherhood Unstressed, I’m joined by Lunden Roberts to discuss her new memoir, Out of the Shadows: My Life Inside the Wild World of Hunter Biden. While the book does touch on her experiences related to the Biden family, it’s primarily a heartfelt account of her journey as a single mother. Lunden opens up about the challenges she faced during pregnancy, sleepless nights, and the profound love she has for her daughter. Her memoir is a source of inspiration for other parents, particularly single mothers, and offers valuable insights into navigating unplanned pregnancies, fighting for your child’s rights, and managing the ups and downs of raising a child alone. She also shares practical advice on leaning on family, having a strong faith, and building a support system. If you’re looking for an honest and relatable conversation about motherhood and personal resilience, don’t miss this episode with Lunden Roberts. Connect with Lunden Get an autographed book here Instagram @lundentownn_ Connect with Liz www.motherhoodunstressed.com Instagram @motherhoodunstressed
Motherhood Unstressed is a series of conversations and meditations addressing parenting, stress management, personal growth, and mindfulness. In reality, Motherhood Unstressed expands beyond the show, it's a global community of mindful, purpose-driven people looking to grow and create a positive ripple effect at home and in the world.