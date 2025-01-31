Parenting Through Crisis: Kristina Kuzmic on Mental Health, Mistakes, and Her New Book I Can Fix This

This week on Motherhood Unstressed, I sit down with the inspiring and candid Kristina Kuzmic to talk about her new book, I Can Fix This. In this raw and heart-opening conversation, Kristina shares the deeply personal story of supporting her son through his struggles with depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts. As a mother navigating these challenges, she reveals the critical role that curiosity, self-awareness, and self-compassion played in helping her connect with her children on a deeper level. Kristina and I also dive into the complex balance between control and connection, the importance of self-care, and the power of seeking help when parenting feels overwhelming. Together, we explore how embracing discomfort and personal growth can lead to more authentic relationships with our children, and how self-reflection and vulnerability can transform the way we approach parenting. If you’ve ever felt the weight of parenting, questioned your instincts, or needed reassurance that you’re not alone, this episode is for you. You’ll walk away with a fresh perspective on parenting, mental health, and the power of self-awareness. Don’t miss Kristina’s deeply honest reflections and actionable insights on building a stronger bond with your kids—while learning to be kinder to yourself in the process. Connect with Kristina Web: https://kristinakuzmic.com Instagram @kristinakuzmic TikTok @iamkristinakuzmic Facebook @KristinaKuzmic Connect with Liz Web: https://www.motherhoodunstressed.com Instagram @motherhoodunstressed