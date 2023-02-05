Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to MORNING KOMBAT WITH LUKE THOMAS AND BRIAN CAMPBELL in the App
Listen to MORNING KOMBAT WITH LUKE THOMAS AND BRIAN CAMPBELL in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSports
MORNING KOMBAT WITH LUKE THOMAS AND BRIAN CAMPBELL

MORNING KOMBAT WITH LUKE THOMAS AND BRIAN CAMPBELL

Podcast MORNING KOMBAT WITH LUKE THOMAS AND BRIAN CAMPBELL
Podcast MORNING KOMBAT WITH LUKE THOMAS AND BRIAN CAMPBELL

MORNING KOMBAT WITH LUKE THOMAS AND BRIAN CAMPBELL

CBS Sports, Showtime, Luke Thomas, Brian Campbell, UFC, MMA, Boxing, UFC 288, Henry Cejudo, Aljamain Sterling, Gilbert Burns, Belal Muhammad
add
Showtime Presents: Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell! Luke is a former Marine Sergeant and the Sr. MMA Analyst for CBS Sports. Brian Campbell i... More
SportsNewsSports News
Showtime Presents: Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell! Luke is a former Marine Sergeant and the Sr. MMA Analyst for CBS Sports. Brian Campbell i... More

Available Episodes

5 of 673
  • UFC 288 Results: Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo | UFC 288 Reactions | UFC Post-Fight Show
    At UFC 288, Aljamain Sterling battles Henry Cejudo for the UFC bantamweight championship in Newark, New Jersey at the Prudential Center. In the co-main event, Gilbert Burns fights Belal Muhammad for a number-one contender's spot in the welterweight division. Also on the fight card is Jessica Andrade vs. Yan Xiaonan, Movsar Evloev vs. Diego Lopes, Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain and much more. Morning Kombat is available for free on the Audacy app as well as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher and wherever else you listen to podcasts.     For more Combat Sports coverage subscribe here: youtube.com/MorningKombat   Follow our hosts on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS, @lthomasnews, @MorningKombat    For Morning Kombat gear visit:morning kombat.store   Follow our hosts on Instagram: @BrianCampbell, @lukethomasnews, @MorningKombat To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/7/2023
    1:10:10
  • UFC 288 Picks | One Fight Night 10 | Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder | Ep. 437
    On Episode 437 of Morning Kombat Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell preview One Fight Night 10 and Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder. Next up the guys run through some quick hitters before making their weekend picks. As always we close out Friday with dead wrong. (7:00) - One Fight Night 10 Preview (30:30) - Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder (50:30) - Quick Hitters (70:00) - Ok, Bet (80:00) - Dead Wrong Morning Kombat is available for free on the Audacy app as well as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher and wherever else you listen to podcasts.     For more Combat Sports coverage subscribe here: youtube.com/MorningKombat   Follow our hosts on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS, @lthomasnews, @MorningKombat    For Morning Kombat gear visit:morning kombat.store   Follow our hosts on Instagram: @BrianCampbell, @lukethomasnews, @MorningKombat To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/5/2023
    1:32:04
  • Henry Cejudo Resume Review | UFC 288: Sterling-Cejudo | Morning Kombat
    Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell sit down for a resume review of Henry Cejudo ahead of his UFC 288 title fight with Aljamain Sterling. The guys go through Henry's Olympic run, His early struggles in the UFC and him breaking through to become a double champ. Where does Henry Cejudo rank among the all-time greats? (00:00:00) - Intro (00:10:20) - Pre UFC Run (00:13:50) - Dustin Kimura (00:20:20) - Chris Cariaso (00:21:30) - Chico Camus (00:24:20) - Jussier Formiga (00:28:30) - Demetrious Johnson 1 (00:34:20) - Joseph Benavidez (00:40:20) - Wilson Reis (00:45:40) - Sergio Pettis (00:50:30) - Demetrious Johnson 2 (00:58:50) - TJ Dillashaw (01:06:10) - Marlon Moraes (01:20:25) - Dominick Cruz (01:25:00) - Final Thoughts ﻿Morning Kombat is available for free on the Audacy app as well as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher and wherever else you listen to podcasts.     For more Combat Sports coverage subscribe here: youtube.com/MorningKombat   Follow our hosts on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS, @lthomasnews, @MorningKombat    For Morning Kombat gear visit:morning kombat.store   Follow our hosts on Instagram: @BrianCampbell, @lukethomasnews, @MorningKombat To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/4/2023
    1:31:49
  • UFC 288 Preview: Sterling-Cejudo | Muhammad-Burns | Fight Announcements | Ep 436
    On Episode 436 of Morning Kombat Luke and Brian get you ready for the weekend by previewing UFC 288. How will Henry Cejudo look after his long layoff? Will Aljamain Sterling finally get the respect he deserves? Who will emerge as the No. 1 contender in Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns? The guys also break down a bunch of fight announcements for this summer before ending the show with quick hitters and Fan submissions. (11:00) - Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejdudo (40:10) - Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns (52:00) - Rest of UFC 288 Preview (60:20) - Fight Announcements (68:10) - Quick Hitters Morning Kombat is available for free on the Audacy app as well as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher and wherever else you listen to podcasts.     For more Combat Sports coverage subscribe here: youtube.com/MorningKombat   Follow our hosts on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS, @lthomasnews, @MorningKombat    For Morning Kombat gear visit:morning kombat.store   Follow our hosts on Instagram: @BrianCampbell, @lukethomasnews, @MorningKombat To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    2:01:44
  • Rashad Evans Details Psychedelic Journey, UFC Career and Legacy | Morning Kombat RSD
    Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell sit down with Hall of Famer Suga Rashad Evans to break down his career and life experiences in this Room Service Diaries episode. Rashad discusses experimenting with psychedelics, His biggest win of his career, what went wrong vs. Jon Jones and much more! You won't want to miss this episode. (1:50) - Experimenting with Drugs & Psychedelics (19:00) - Rashad vs. Chuck Liddell (27:50) - Career Earnings (29:50) - Being a UFC Pioneer (32:40) - Leaving Jackson-Wink MMA (33:30) - Coaching/Mentoring (37:50) - Jon Jones Fight (44:15) - Lyoto Machida Fight (46:30) - Knee Injury (48:30) - Evolution of MMA (50:30) - Jackson-Wink MMA- (54:00) - Family (55:30) - Blackzilians Revamp (59:59) - 2013 Vitor Belfort Morning Kombat is available for free on the Audacy app as well as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher and wherever else you listen to podcasts.     For more Combat Sports coverage subscribe here: youtube.com/MorningKombat   Follow our hosts on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS, @lthomasnews, @MorningKombat    For Morning Kombat gear visit:morning kombat.store   Follow our hosts on Instagram: @BrianCampbell, @lukethomasnews, @MorningKombat To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/2/2023
    1:07:05

More Sports podcasts

About MORNING KOMBAT WITH LUKE THOMAS AND BRIAN CAMPBELL

Showtime Presents: Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell! Luke is a former Marine Sergeant and the Sr. MMA Analyst for CBS Sports. Brian Campbell is the CBS Sports Sr. Insider for all things Combat. Together they will cover everything happening in the world of Boxing and MMA, including talking to the fighters, promoters and especially you, THE FANS! Morning Kombat has expanded to multiple days a week so If you love combat sports, please subscribe so you don’t miss an episode of MORNING KOMBAT!
Podcast website

Listen to MORNING KOMBAT WITH LUKE THOMAS AND BRIAN CAMPBELL, Sheriff, Lawless and Some Guy Named Dave #SLGND and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

MORNING KOMBAT WITH LUKE THOMAS AND BRIAN CAMPBELL

MORNING KOMBAT WITH LUKE THOMAS AND BRIAN CAMPBELL

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

MORNING KOMBAT WITH LUKE THOMAS AND BRIAN CAMPBELL: Podcasts in Family