MORNING KOMBAT WITH LUKE THOMAS AND BRIAN CAMPBELL

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1048 episodes
UFC Belgrade Results: Medic vs Rodriguez | Usman Nurmagomedov, Dakota Ditcheva, Rest of PFL New York08/03/2026 | 1h 51 mins.Luke Thomas and Jed Meshew are in the house on a Morning Kombat Monday, recapping the latest in the world of combat sports.
The guys start out the gates with a recap of UFC Belgrade, from Uros Medic making short work of Daniel Rodriguez, to Navajo Stirling blasting Jan Blachowicz and Aleksandar Rakic's heavyweight debut performance against Marcin Tybura.
The fellas also recap the PFL event on Friday, where lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov easily defeated Archie Colgan via first-round strikes.
Plus, the UFC announced the headline fight for the next Noche UFC event.
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Jake Paul’s MVP Merges with PFL | Anthony Smith Arrested | PFL New York & UFC Belgrade Preview07/31/2026 | 1h 45 mins.Luke Thomas and Danny Segura are in the house getting you ready for the weekend in combat sports.
In what can be considered a blockbuster moment in MMA history, the PFL and MVP announced they were merging into one MVP brand. LT and Danny discuss the news and if it can compete with the UFC.
Speaking of the PFL, they have a double header tonight on ESPN. Usman Nurmagomedov faces Archie Colgan and Dakota Ditcheva squares off with Denise Kielholtz.
In other news, former UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith was arrested on Monday and charged with three felonies.
Plus, the UFC takes its Fight Night franchise to Belgrade, Serbia for the first time.
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UFC Abu Dhabi Results | Joshua vs Fury Finally Next? | Errol Spence Jr. Retires07/27/2026 | 1h 54 mins.Happy Monday, Donks!
Luke Thomas and Chuck Mindenhall are in the house going over all the results from UFC Abu Dhabi.
Magomed Ankalaev took out Bogdan Guskov in the fifth round in the main event. Ramazan Temirov defeated Steve Erceg in the first round and Rizvan Kuniev finished Tyrell Fortune in the third round. The fellas break down those matchups and other highlights from the Abu Dhabi card.
Plus, Errol Spence Jr. announced his retirement from boxing after suffering a loss to Tim Tszyu, who won by unanimous decision in his home country of Australia.
Join LT, The Iceman, LIL and the MK crew on a Monday edition of Morning Kombat!
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UFC Abu Dhabi Ankalaev vs Guskov Full Card Preview | Spence-Tszyu | Devin Haney Signs w/ DAZN07/24/2026 | 2hIt's a Friday edition of Morning Kombat, and LT and Jed are in the house to discuss everything you need to know heading into UFC Abu Dhabi.
The fellas highlight the main event between Magomed Ankalaev and Bogdan Guskov and then discuss the rest of the card.
There's also a ton of boxing news, plus Errol Spence returns for the first time since he lost to Terence Crawford as he faces Tim Tzsyu.
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UFC Oklahoma City Results: DDP Beats Usman | Conor McGregor ACL Injury Confirmed | RAF 1107/20/2026 | 1h 59 mins.LT and Chuck are in the house to recap all things combat sports this past weekend.
The guys talk about Dricus Du Plessis' dominate win over Kamaru Usman and what's next for both guys before recapping the rest of the card.
Next, they'll touch on Johnny Eblen's victory in the rematch over Impa Kasanganay as well as the rest of the PFL Austin card. Conor McGregor & Dana White both confirmed that Conor injured his ACL and the guys will predict what this means for his future and the division moving forward.
Lastly, they'll touch on the emotional return of Ben Askren and everything else that went down at RAF 11 in Milwaukee.
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About Morning Kombat
ATS Fight presents, Morning Kombat! Luke Thomas and friends cover everything happening in the world of boxing and MMA, including talking to the fighters, promoters and especially you, THE FANS! Morning Kombat has expanded to Mondays and Fridays, so If you love combat sports, please subscribe so you don’t miss an episode of MORNING KOMBAT!Podcast website
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