MORNING KOMBAT WITH LUKE THOMAS AND BRIAN CAMPBELL

UFC 288 Results: Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo | UFC 288 Reactions | UFC Post-Fight Show
At UFC 288, Aljamain Sterling battles Henry Cejudo for the UFC bantamweight championship in Newark, New Jersey at the Prudential Center. In the co-main event, Gilbert Burns fights Belal Muhammad for a number-one contender's spot in the welterweight division. Also on the fight card is Jessica Andrade vs. Yan Xiaonan, Movsar Evloev vs. Diego Lopes, Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain and much more.
Morning Kombat is available for free on the Audacy app as well as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher and wherever else you listen to podcasts.
For more Combat Sports coverage subscribe here: youtube.com/MorningKombat
Follow our hosts on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS, @lthomasnews, @MorningKombat
For Morning Kombat gear visit:morning kombat.store
Follow our hosts on Instagram: @BrianCampbell, @lukethomasnews, @MorningKombat
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
5/7/2023
1:10:10
UFC 288 Picks | One Fight Night 10 | Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder | Ep. 437
On Episode 437 of Morning Kombat Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell preview One Fight Night 10 and Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder. Next up the guys run through some quick hitters before making their weekend picks. As always we close out Friday with dead wrong.
(7:00) - One Fight Night 10 Preview
(30:30) - Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder
(50:30) - Quick Hitters
(70:00) - Ok, Bet
(80:00) - Dead Wrong
Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell sit down for a resume review of Henry Cejudo ahead of his UFC 288 title fight with Aljamain Sterling. The guys go through Henry's Olympic run, His early struggles in the UFC and him breaking through to become a double champ. Where does Henry Cejudo rank among the all-time greats?
(00:00:00) - Intro
(00:10:20) - Pre UFC Run
(00:13:50) - Dustin Kimura
(00:20:20) - Chris Cariaso
(00:21:30) - Chico Camus
(00:24:20) - Jussier Formiga
(00:28:30) - Demetrious Johnson 1
(00:34:20) - Joseph Benavidez
(00:40:20) - Wilson Reis
(00:45:40) - Sergio Pettis
(00:50:30) - Demetrious Johnson 2
(00:58:50) - TJ Dillashaw
(01:06:10) - Marlon Moraes
(01:20:25) - Dominick Cruz
(01:25:00) - Final Thoughts
On Episode 436 of Morning Kombat Luke and Brian get you ready for the weekend by previewing UFC 288. How will Henry Cejudo look after his long layoff? Will Aljamain Sterling finally get the respect he deserves? Who will emerge as the No. 1 contender in Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns? The guys also break down a bunch of fight announcements for this summer before ending the show with quick hitters and Fan submissions.
(11:00) - Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejdudo
(40:10) - Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns
(52:00) - Rest of UFC 288 Preview
(60:20) - Fight Announcements
(68:10) - Quick Hitters
5/3/2023
2:01:44
Rashad Evans Details Psychedelic Journey, UFC Career and Legacy | Morning Kombat RSD
Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell sit down with Hall of Famer Suga Rashad Evans to break down his career and life experiences in this Room Service Diaries episode. Rashad discusses experimenting with psychedelics, His biggest win of his career, what went wrong vs. Jon Jones and much more! You won't want to miss this episode.
(1:50) - Experimenting with Drugs & Psychedelics
(19:00) - Rashad vs. Chuck Liddell
(27:50) - Career Earnings
(29:50) - Being a UFC Pioneer
(32:40) - Leaving Jackson-Wink MMA
(33:30) - Coaching/Mentoring
(37:50) - Jon Jones Fight
(44:15) - Lyoto Machida Fight
(46:30) - Knee Injury
(48:30) - Evolution of MMA
(50:30) - Jackson-Wink MMA-
(54:00) - Family
(55:30) - Blackzilians Revamp
(59:59) - 2013 Vitor Belfort
Showtime Presents: Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell! Luke is a former Marine Sergeant and the Sr. MMA Analyst for CBS Sports. Brian Campbell is the CBS Sports Sr. Insider for all things Combat. Together they will cover everything happening in the world of Boxing and MMA, including talking to the fighters, promoters and especially you, THE FANS! Morning Kombat has expanded to multiple days a week so If you love combat sports, please subscribe so you don’t miss an episode of MORNING KOMBAT!