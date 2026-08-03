MORNING KOMBAT WITH LUKE THOMAS AND BRIAN CAMPBELL

LT and Chuck are in the house to recap all things combat sports this past weekend.

The guys talk about Dricus Du Plessis' dominate win over Kamaru Usman and what's next for both guys before recapping the rest of the card.

Next, they'll touch on Johnny Eblen's victory in the rematch over Impa Kasanganay as well as the rest of the PFL Austin card. Conor McGregor & Dana White both confirmed that Conor injured his ACL and the guys will predict what this means for his future and the division moving forward.

Lastly, they'll touch on the emotional return of Ben Askren and everything else that went down at RAF 11 in Milwaukee.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.