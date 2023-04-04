Have you ever wondered what it’s like to tour with David Bowie? Cure your panic attacks with your own musical creation? Own the world’s dirtiest teacups? Moby P... More
Available Episodes
5 of 12
Moby Pod Live | Resound NYC Album Release Celebration
Moby and Lindsay do their first live podcast recording at Neuehouse Hollywood. Moby celebrates the release of his new album Resound NYC and plays acoustic versions of the hits. Resound NYC is out everywhere for your listening pleasure!
—
Thank you to It’s Jerky Y’all! A mission-driven brand and friend of Moby Pod - you can learn more at www.Allyallsfood.com and @allyallsfood
We want to hear from you! Shoot over an email and say hi: [email protected]
Follow @moby @linzhicks @candicebergenbagel
Part of the Human Content Podcast Network
5/19/2023
1:12:06
Music Memories, Pick-Up Lines, Quantum Mechanics
Moby and Lindsay recall the first record they ever bought and some classic pick-up lines. Moby also discusses his grasp of quantum physics and the unknowable nature of the universe.
—
We want to hear from you! Shoot over an email and say hi: [email protected]
Follow @moby @linzhicks @candicebergenbagel
Part of the Human Content Podcast Network
5/5/2023
49:14
Dan Buettner and The Blue Zones
Moby and Lindsay sit down with writer, long-distance cyclist, explorer, entrepreneur, public speaker, and creator of the Blue Zones, Dan Buettner. They’ll also reveal that they’ve chosen the winners of the May 4th live podcast recording in LA.
—
Where to find Dan:
IG: @DanBuettner
www.danbuettner.com
www.bluezones.com
—
We want to hear from you! Shoot over an email and say hi: [email protected]
Follow @moby @linzhicks @candicebergenbagel
Part of the Human Content Podcast Network
4/21/2023
1:02:32
Fact Battle and Fan Questions
Moby and Lindsay engage in battle to see who has the most interesting facts. A winner is proclaimed! Moby also answers a slew of audience queries and performs a surprise jazz samba version of his song Beautiful.
—
We want to hear from you! Shoot over an email and say hi: [email protected]
Part of the Human Content Podcast Network
4/7/2023
1:00:58
Live Show Announcement
A bonus episode to announce Moby Pod Live on May 4, 2023 in Los Angeles. Submit your name (and a fun fact) to [email protected] and we will randomly choose 4 listeners (each with a plus one) to attend the event.
—
Part of the Human Content Podcast Network
Have you ever wondered what it’s like to tour with David Bowie? Cure your panic attacks with your own musical creation? Own the world’s dirtiest teacups? Moby Pod, hosted by multi-hyphenate artist Moby, is a podcast airing new episodes every other week in which the renowned musician shares his insights and experiences, offering a unique perspective on the world of music, animal activism, and beyond. He’ll also occasionally sit down with a surprising guest to discuss their careers, creative processes, and more. Whether you’re a fan of Moby’s music or just interested in hearing candid conversations with fascinating people, Moby Pod is a must-listen.