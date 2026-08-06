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3014 episodes
BTL | Reaction to UFC 331 Announcements, Usman Nurmagomedov’s free agency, UFC Belgrade, and more08/06/2026 | 1h 28 mins.Usman Nurmagomedov is the hottest free agent in MMA, especially with the new MVP-PFL merger.
This past weekend, Nurmagomedov fought out his PFL contract in style, running through Archie Colgan at PFL New York in the first round. Now, Nurmagomedov has to choose between being the face of the new MVPFL promotion or attempting to follow in the footsteps of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev, and vie for the UFC lightweight title.
On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel reacts to Usman Nurmagomedov’s win over Colgan at PFL New York and where the top lightweight goes from here. Additionally, the panel discusses the rest of PFL New York, Dakota Ditcheva’s underwhelming win, Uros Medic’s big win at UFC Belgrade, the recently announced main event for next month’s Noche UFC card, and more.
Join MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew and Alexander K. Lee as they answer your questions all show long.
Follow Jed Meshew: @JedKMeshew
Follow Alexander K. Lee: @AlexanderKLee
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Fighter vs. Writer: Matt Brown Blasts Toxic MMA Fandom After Anthony Smith’s Arrest, Reacting to PFL-MVP Merger08/04/2026 | 56 mins.On the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer, UFC legend Matt Brown and Damon Martin react to the news that the PFL is merging with Jake Paul’s MVP and what that means for the future. Does the new MVP have a chance to actually challenge the UFC or is that just a fool’s errand? Plus is Usman Nurmagomedov destined to sign with the UFC now that he’s a free agent? We also react to Anthony Smith’s recent arrest and Brown takes aim at the toxic fandom inside MMA that has exploded in the wake of that shocking news. All that and more on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer!
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- Uros Medic was put in a position to become a breakout fighter in the UFC, and he delivered in a big way with a blistering, 30-second knockout of Daniel Rodriguez in the main event of UFC Belgrade. The Serbian competitor sent his hometown crowd happy before turning his attention to former champion Leon Edwards as a potential next opponent. Is that the matchup to make for Medic?
On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee give their thoughts on where “The Doctor” could go following the biggest win of his career. Additionally, future matchups are discussed for Navajo Stirling after his first-round knockout of former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz, Aleksandar Rakic following his successful heavyweight debut against Marcin Tybura, along with fellow main card winners Robert Valentin, Gilbert Urbina, Noah Gugnon, and more.
Plus, the fellas take your matchmaking suggestions following the historic card that saw a record number of finishes.
Follow Mike Heck: @m_heckjr
Follow Alexander K. Lee: @AlexanderKLee
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UFC Belgrade post show: Reaction to Uros Medic’s Star-Making Knockout Over Daniel Rodriguez08/01/2026 | 1h 27 mins.Uros Medic just got made.
On Saturday, the UFC made its debut in Serbia with UFC Belgrade, headlined by a top 15 welterweight showdown between Medic and Daniel Rodriguez. And in just 30 seconds, Medic sparked out Rodriguez, sending the crowd into an uproar and announcing himself as a bona fide star.
Following Saturday’s big event at Belgrade Arena, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Jed Meshew react to Medic’s star-making performance over Rodriguez. Additionally, Mike and Jed discuss Navajo Stirling’s knockout win over Jan Blachowicz and what it means for the light heavyweight division, chat about the record-breaking number of finishes on the card, dive into PFL New York and the MVP merger, answer viewer questions, and much more.
Watch the UFC Belgrade post-fight show above, or an audio-only version of the show can also be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever else you get your pods.
Follow Mike Heck: @m_heckjr
Follow Jed Meshew: @JedKMeshew
Subscribe: http://goo.gl/dYpsgH
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Visit our playlists: http://goo.gl/eFhsvM
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Follow on Twitter: http://goo.gl/nOATUI
Read More: http://www.mmafighting.com
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UFC Belgrade Preview Show | Can Daniel Rodriguez Spoil Uros Medic's Homecoming?07/31/2026 | 57 mins.Uros Medic and Daniel Rodriguez battle it out in a pivotal UFC welterweight headliner in the promotion's debut in Serbia at UFC Belgrade. MMA Fighting's Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee preview this weekend's UFC Fight Night event.
Follow Mike Heck: @m_heckjr
Follow Alexander K. Lee: @AlexanderKLee
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Follow on Twitter: http://goo.gl/nOATUI
Read More: http://www.mmafighting.com
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