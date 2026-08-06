Uros Medic was put in a position to become a breakout fighter in the UFC, and he delivered in a big way with a blistering, 30-second knockout of Daniel Rodriguez in the main event of UFC Belgrade. The Serbian competitor sent his hometown crowd happy before turning his attention to former champion Leon Edwards as a potential next opponent. Is that the matchup to make for Medic?



On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee give their thoughts on where “The Doctor” could go following the biggest win of his career. Additionally, future matchups are discussed for Navajo Stirling after his first-round knockout of former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz, Aleksandar Rakic following his successful heavyweight debut against Marcin Tybura, along with fellow main card winners Robert Valentin, Gilbert Urbina, Noah Gugnon, and more.



Plus, the fellas take your matchmaking suggestions following the historic card that saw a record number of finishes.



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