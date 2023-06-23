Get all the mixed martial arts fighting news and analysis you need from the award-winning team at MMA Fighting. Produced by MMA Fighting and SB Nation, and part...
Fighter vs. Writer: Matt Brown Reacts to Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk Fight, Names His Mount Rushmore of MMA
On the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer, Matt Brown and Damon Martin react to the proposed fight between billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, which UFC president Dana White is already touting as potentially the biggest matchup in combat sports history.
But is there a chance this fight actually happens?
Brown offers his opinion on Zuckerberg and Musk battling it out in the octagon and how this gimmick fight differs so much from past fighters like Sean Gannon or even CM Punk getting an opportunity in the UFC with very little background in MMA.
We’ll also discuss the fabled Mount Rushmore of MMA and discuss if that list should be based on talent and accomplishment or fame and notoriety when it comes to impact in the sport.
Plus we’ll start looking ahead at UFC 290 and talk about Ilia Topuria’s win over Josh Emmett at UFC Jacksonville.
All this and more on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer.
6/27/2023
1:41:10
On To the Next One | Matches To Make After UFC Jacksonville
Ilia Topuria has officially arrived in the UFC's featherweight title picture after a one-sided performance against Josh Emmett in the main event of Saturday's UFC Jacksonville event. While Topuria's showing opened up a lot of eyes, was it enough to get him a championship opportunity against Alexander Volkanovski or Yair Rodriguez?
On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting's Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee state their case for Topuria to get a title shot following his breakout win, and why Topuria fighting Max Holloway in his next appearance is not the way to go. Additionally, future matchups are discussed for Maycee Barber after her incredible showing against Amanda Ribas in the co-main event, David Onama following his sensational knockout victory, Brendan Allen after stopping Bruno Silva in the main card opener, and more.
Follow Mike Heck: @MikeHeck_JR
Follow Alexander K. Lee: @AlexanderKLee
6/25/2023
1:36:24
UFC Jacksonville Post-Fight Show: Reaction To Ilia Topuria's Ferocious Win Over Josh Emmett | Title Shot Next?
Ilia Topuria is the real deal. The Spanish sensation tore through Josh Emmett in an eye-opening performance at UFC Jacksonville, but is a title shot next? MMA Fighting's Shaun Al-Shatti, Alexander K. Lee, and E. Casey Leydon break down all the post-fight angles coming out of Saturday's action-packed card.
Follow Shaun Al-Shatti: @ShaunAlShatti
Follow Alexander K. Lee: @AlexanderKLee
Follow E. Casey Leydon: @EKC
6/24/2023
1:02:17
UFC Jacksonville Preview Show: Is Ilia Topuria The Future Of The 145lb Division?
The UFC hits the ABC airwaves for the second time in 2023 on Saturday afternoon — and one of featherweight’s most exciting young talents is taking center stage. MMA Fighting's Shaun Al-Shatti, Alexander K. Lee, and José Youngs are BACK to break down UFC Jacksonville, the intriguing main event between Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria, plus a whole lot more ahead of this weekend's card.
Follow Shaun Al-Shatti: @ShaunAlShatti
Follow Alexander K. Lee: @AlexanderKLee
Follow José Youngs: @JoseYoungs
6/23/2023
1:11:45
HOAM | Rose Namajunas vs. Manon Fiorot Booked For UFC Paris Instant Reaction
The beauty of doing a live show in the MMA space is that when big news gets confirmed, you can react to it in real time — and that's what happened on Friday with the confirmation of the UFC Paris flyweight bout between former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and Manon Fiorot.
On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting's Mike Heck gives an instant reaction to the Namajunas vs. Fiorot matchmaking. Additionally, listener questions include the UFC bantamweight title picture, Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 on tap for Sept. 16, Erin Blanchfield's championship potential, Cory Sandhagen getting matched up with Umar Nurmagomedov, options for the vacant UFC women's bantamweight title, how Holly Holm could potentially shake things up, and much more.
You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.
Follow Mike Heck: @MikeHeck_JR
