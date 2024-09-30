Miss Dorinda Medley

New friends RHONY Dorinda Medley and Tori find out they have so much in common like agreeing that there’s nothing quite like the OG cast members on beloved tv shows 😉. They faithfully go thru the 38 couture pieces from Dorinda’s archive that she never got to wear on “Traitors”, how she had to go into hiding after she was eliminated first, and how she’s still gutted over it. Her thoughts on looking for love in 2025, dating a boy almost 30 years younger, and the dating app that rejected her! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.