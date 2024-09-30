New friends RHONY Dorinda Medley and Tori find out they have so much in common like agreeing that there’s nothing quite like the OG cast members on beloved tv shows 😉. They faithfully go thru the 38 couture pieces from Dorinda’s archive that she never got to wear on “Traitors”, how she had to go into hiding after she was eliminated first, and how she’s still gutted over it. Her thoughts on looking for love in 2025, dating a boy almost 30 years younger, and the dating app that rejected her! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
44:00
Miss Spelling MORE Beans
Tori deTales about THAT 90210 O-M-G threesome on The Queen Mary. She shares what her and her co-stars did to make boys drool and prove 90210 girls rule! Plus, she reveals the biggest A-List movie star she made out with, how she ALMOST became a runaway bride, and a "Super Secret Celebrity Nod'!
31:34
Miss Chandler Kinney
Tori goes beyond the ballroom with 'Dancing with the Stars' finalist AND friend Chandler Kinney.These 2 have a past beyond DWTS. Find out why a 9-year-old Chandler was at Tori's house performing for her.Plus, how they feel about fake friends, facing their fears, and why Chandler says she's finally ready to let love in! For information and tickets to see Chandler Kinney on tour, go to DWTStour.com.
50:30
Miss Spelling The Beans
From the celebrity who got plastered at a Spelling party, to the time her dad tried to set her up with a 'nerd,' to the friend with sticky-fingers she caught red-handed! Get ready for our new series of Tori sTORIes!
41:06
MISsed Home
Tori shares the scary tale of returning home when evacuations lifted only to realize her house had been ransacked! Find out who did it in the new episode of Misspelling!
Who is the real woman behind the noTORIous headlines?
Is she living in a Beverly Hills Manor or an RV?
Is she Donna Martin or is she a down and out divorcee?
In a town where the lines are blurred, it’s finally time to clear the air with the misunderstood Miss Spelling.
When a woman has nothing to lose, she has everything to gain.