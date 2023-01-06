Last week left us worried that the Borg were back. This week? Welcome back, Borg! This is a very different kind of collective; the kind that's really into community farming and, as Chakotay learns, serious intimacy. Mission Log explores Unity. Sponsored by - Sponsored by listeners like you -

What goes up... must keep going until it reaches space. That's the problem facing Tuvok and Neelix when they find themselves stuck on a space elevator. Well, that and the fact that there's a murderer on board. Mission Log gets to Rise.

Wow, Harry Kim, you lucked out! A planet full of women who want to make you their husband to repopulate the species? Too bad they're only after your altered alien DNA and will kill you when they're finished. Our favorite ensign becomes the Favorite Son in this week's Mission Log.

Kes finds herself in the awkward predicament of jumping backward in time, experiencing various moments of her life that she can't remember. Might have something to do with that temporal torpedo lodged in Voyager at the start of a year of hell. Before and After goes into the Mission Log.

About Mission Log: A Roddenberry Star Trek Podcast

Mission Log is a Roddenberry Entertainment podcast with the sole purpose of exploring the Star Trek universe one episode at a time. That’s right, this podcast will cover six different series and 30 seasons of television by journeying into every one of the 726 episodes with a single mission: to explore, debate and discuss one of the largest science fiction phenomena of all time, Star Trek. Starting with The Original Series’ initial pilot and continuing chronologically until we reach the last episode of Star Trek: Enterprise, each week our hosts will tackle a single episode, delving into the most historical and hysterical science fiction that Star Trek has to offer. Along with a variety of guests and interviews, Mission Log will attempt to reach Star Trek’s ethical subtext, understand it’s complex metaphors and finally figure out what was the trouble with those tribbles. Explore strange new details. Seek out new perspectives; deeper understandings. Boldly go where so many of us love to go, again and again. Join us for Mission Log!