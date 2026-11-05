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Mission Log: A Roddenberry Star Trek Podcast
Roddenberry Entertainment
Latest episode
699 episodes
- Enterprise discovers its first uninhabited Earth-like planet, and the crew can't wait to get their boots on the ground. What's the worst that could happen? Well, a camping trip turns into a nightmare when a mysterious storm and a little airborne pollen send everyone into a paranoid frenzy.
This week on Mission Log, John and Holly explore "Strange New World," where Trip's suspicions of T'Pol take a dangerous turn and the Vulcans might actually have a point about taking precautions.
When fear brings our deepest prejudices to the surface, can we really claim to have overcome them? And how do we balance the thrill of discovery with the responsibility to explore safely? Maybe next time, just send a probe.
Hosted by John Champion and Holly Amos
Talk about the show What did you think of "Fight or Flight"? Share your take using #MissionLog and tag @RoddenberryPodcasts. Have thoughts on an upcoming episode? Email MissionLog@Roddenberry.com for a chance to be featured on the podcast.
Support Mission Log Get episodes ad-free and a week early, plus access to our Discord community and weekly video chats with the hosts, starting at $1 a month: patreon.com/missionlog
About Mission Log A Roddenberry Entertainment podcast exploring the morals, messages, and meanings of Star Trek, one episode at a time.
More from Roddenberry YouTube: youtube.com/@Roddenberry Instagram: instagram.com/roddenberrypodcasts Facebook: facebook.com/RoddenberryPodcasts Hosted by John Champion and Holly Amos Music by The Roddenberries Technical Director: Earl Green Producer: John Champion Associate Producer: Jessica Lynn Verdi Executive Producer: Eugene "Rod" Roddenberry
Special thanks to this week's supporters
Peter Archibald, Bab Bakh, Matt Esposito, Stuart Green, Corey Howard, Mike Richards, Mike Schiable, Lars Seme, Alan Simonis
See all our Patreon supporters: https://www.missionlogpodcast.com/sponsors/
Roddenberry Entertainment | All Rights Reserved
- Enterprise is only two weeks into its mission, and already Hoshi is wondering if she made a terrible career choice. A derelict ship full of alien corpses doesn't help.
This week on Mission Log, John and Holly take on "Fight or Flight," as Archer and T'Pol debate compassion versus caution, Hoshi discovers just how much pressure comes with being humanity's resident language expert, and one innocent space slug raises some complicated questions about adaptation and invasive species.
When doing the right thing puts everyone at risk, how far should a captain go? And sometimes, is the bravest thing you can do simply trying to make a connection?
Hosted by John Champion and Holly Amos
Talk about the show What did you think of "Fight or Flight"? Share your take using #MissionLog and tag @RoddenberryPodcasts. Have thoughts on an upcoming episode? Email MissionLog@Roddenberry.com for a chance to be featured on the podcast.
Support Mission Log Get episodes ad-free and a week early, plus access to our Discord community and weekly video chats with the hosts, starting at $1 a month: patreon.com/missionlog
About Mission Log A Roddenberry Entertainment podcast exploring the morals, messages, and meanings of Star Trek, one episode at a time.
More from Roddenberry YouTube: youtube.com/@Roddenberry Instagram: instagram.com/roddenberrypodcasts Facebook: facebook.com/RoddenberryPodcasts Hosted by John Champion and Holly Amos Music by The Roddenberries Technical Director: Earl Green Producer: John Champion Associate Producer: Jessica Lynn Verdi Executive Producer: Eugene "Rod" Roddenberry
Special thanks to this week's supporters
Peter Archibald, Bab Bakh, Matt Esposito, Stuart Green, Corey Howard, Mike Richards, Mike Schiable, Lars Seme, Alan Simonis
See all our Patreon supporters: https://www.missionlogpodcast.com/sponsors/
Roddenberry Entertainment | All Rights Reserved
- Mission Log launches into Star Trek: Enterprise as Captain Jonathan Archer and his crew take humanity's first big steps into deep space. Their mission? Return an injured Klingon to his homeworld, avoid an interstellar incident, and try not to let the Vulcans spoil all the fun. But with mysterious aliens, a temporal cold war, and a crew that's still figuring out how to work together, the NX-01 has a few surprises waiting for it. John Champion and new co-host Holly Amos examine the risks of exploration, the challenges of overcoming prejudice, and the importance of knowing when to listen to advice and when to chart your own course. "Broken Bow" goes into the Mission Log!
Hosted by John Champion and Holly Amos
Talk about the show What did you think of "Broken Bow"? Share your take using #MissionLog and tag @RoddenberryPodcasts. Have thoughts on an upcoming episode? Email MissionLog@Roddenberry.com for a chance to be featured on the podcast.
Support Mission Log Get episodes ad-free and a week early, plus access to our Discord community and weekly video chats with the hosts, starting at $1 a month: patreon.com/missionlog
About Mission Log A Roddenberry Entertainment podcast exploring the morals, messages, and meanings of Star Trek, one episode at a time.
More from Roddenberry YouTube: youtube.com/@Roddenberry Instagram: instagram.com/roddenberrypodcasts Facebook: facebook.com/RoddenberryPodcasts Hosted by John Champion and Holly Amos Music by The Roddenberries Technical Director: Earl Green Producer: John Champion Associate Producer: Jessica Lynn Verdi Executive Producer: Eugene "Rod" Roddenberry
Special thanks to this week's supporters
Peter Archibald, Bab Bakh, Matt Esposito, Stuart Green, Corey Howard, Mike Richards, Mike Schiable, Lars Seme, Alan Simonis
See all our Patreon supporters: https://www.missionlogpodcast.com/sponsors/
Roddenberry Entertainment | All Rights Reserved
- Can Holly Amos make it through an entire podcast without mentioning Star Trek? We're about to find out! In part two of our listener Q&A, we're getting to know Mission Log's new co-host beyond the final frontier. From baseball and boy bands to favorite books, travel adventures, and the unlikely combination of brie cheese and Nerds candy, no topic is off limits. Well, except one. And Holly almost makes it.
And the wait is nearly over! Mission Log returns to regular episode coverage on October 22 with Star Trek: Enterprise, starting with "Broken Bow." It's been a long road, but we're almost there!
Hosted by John Champion and Holly Amos
Welcome to Mission Log, a Roddenberry Entertainment podcast, where we explore the Star Trek universe one episode at a time. Each week, Mission Log examines a single episode of Star Trek, diving into its ethical subtext, metaphors, and cultural significance. From the show's most iconic moments to its hidden gems, we analyze what makes Star Trek one of the greatest science fiction sagas of all time.
In every episode of Mission Log we…
Recap the story and analyze key moments.
Discuss the morals, messages, and meanings of the dilemmas presented.
Debate whether the episode holds up and if the themes are still relevant.
Join the Conversation:
For as little as $1 a month, you can gain access to our exclusive Discord Community! There, we continue the discussion with dedicated channels and weekly video chats with the hosts. Become a member of our Patreon today!
https://www.Patreon.com/MissionLog
SPECIAL THANKS the supporters of this week's show:
Chris Garis, Julie Miller, Stuart, Michael Park, Paul Shadwell, Matt Esposito, Alan Simonis, Mike Richards, David Takechi, Mike Schiable, VADM Erickson, and Lars Seme
Thanks to all of our Patreon Supporters https://www.missionlogpodcast.com/sponsors/
Want to share your thoughts on an upcoming episode? Email us at MissionLog@Roddenberry.com for a chance to be featured during the episode.
Follow us on Social Media:
INSTAGRAM https://www.instagram.com/RoddenberryEntertainment
THREADS https://www.threads.net/@roddenberrypodcasts
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/MissionLogPod
Did you know we're on YouTube? Find the video versions of your favorite shows like Mission Log: Prodigy, The Orville, as well as exclusive content only available on YouTube.
Subscribe now: https://www.youtube.com/@RoddenberryEntertainment?sub_confirmation=1
Our shows are part of the Roddenberry Entertainment family. For more great shows and to learn more about how we live the legacy of Gene Roddenberry, creator of Star Trek, follow us here:
RODDENBERRY PODCASTS https://www.instagram.com/roddenberrypodcasts
RODDENBERRY ENTERTAINMENT https://www.instagram.com/roddenberryofficial
THE RODDENBERRY FOUNDATION https://www.instagram.com/theroddenberryfoundation
THIS EPISODE IS SPONSORED BY:
Listeners like you - Support Mission Log on Patreon for early access to shows and the Mission Log Discord!
Subscribe and Stay Updated:
Never miss an episode! Subscribe on your preferred podcast player, leave a review, and join Mission Log on the journey of weekly deep dives into the Star Trek universe.
Technical Director - Earl Green
Producer - John Champion
Associate Producer - Jessica Lynn Verdi
Executive Producer - Eugene "Rod" Roddenberry
Roddenberry Entertainment | All Rights Reserved
- You asked, Holly answers! Before Mission Log sets a course for Star Trek: Enterprise, we put our new co-host through a listener-supplied Trek interrogation. Holly talks about growing up with Star Trek, the characters and episodes closest to her heart, her work as an archivist, and even makes a case for some of Trek's less-loved corners.
Plus, we look ahead to what Holly and John are most excited to explore when Mission Log tackles Enterprise. We'll be back with one more Q&A (this time, Anything But Star Trek) before Enterprise officially goes into the Mission Log in just a few weeks.
Hosted by John Champion and Holly Amos
Welcome to Mission Log, a Roddenberry Entertainment podcast, where we explore the Star Trek universe one episode at a time. Each week, Mission Log examines a single episode of Star Trek, diving into its ethical subtext, metaphors, and cultural significance. From the show's most iconic moments to its hidden gems, we analyze what makes Star Trek one of the greatest science fiction sagas of all time.
In every episode of Mission Log we…
Recap the story and analyze key moments.
Discuss the morals, messages, and meanings of the dilemmas presented.
Debate whether the episode holds up and if the themes are still relevant.
Join the Conversation:
For as little as $1 a month, you can gain access to our exclusive Discord Community! There, we continue the discussion with dedicated channels and weekly video chats with the hosts. Become a member of our Patreon today!
https://www.Patreon.com/MissionLog
SPECIAL THANKS the supporters of this week's show:
Chris Garis, Julie Miller, Stuart, Michael Park, Paul Shadwell, Matt Esposito, Alan Simonis, Mike Richards, David Takechi, Mike Schiable, VADM Erickson, and Lars Seme
Thanks to all of our Patreon Supporters https://www.missionlogpodcast.com/sponsors/
Want to share your thoughts on an upcoming episode? Email us at MissionLog@Roddenberry.com for a chance to be featured during the episode.
Follow us on Social Media:
INSTAGRAM https://www.instagram.com/RoddenberryEntertainment
THREADS https://www.threads.net/@roddenberrypodcasts
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/MissionLogPod
Did you know we're on YouTube? Find the video versions of your favorite shows like Mission Log: Prodigy, The Orville, as well as exclusive content only available on YouTube.
Subscribe now: https://www.youtube.com/@RoddenberryEntertainment?sub_confirmation=1
Our shows are part of the Roddenberry Entertainment family. For more great shows and to learn more about how we live the legacy of Gene Roddenberry, creator of Star Trek, follow us here:
RODDENBERRY PODCASTS https://www.instagram.com/roddenberrypodcasts
RODDENBERRY ENTERTAINMENT https://www.instagram.com/roddenberryofficial
THE RODDENBERRY FOUNDATION https://www.instagram.com/theroddenberryfoundation
THIS EPISODE IS SPONSORED BY:
Listeners like you - Support Mission Log on Patreon for early access to shows and the Mission Log Discord!
Subscribe and Stay Updated:
Never miss an episode! Subscribe on your preferred podcast player, leave a review, and join Mission Log on the journey of weekly deep dives into the Star Trek universe.
Technical Director - Earl Green
Producer - John Champion
Associate Producer - Jessica Lynn Verdi
Executive Producer - Eugene "Rod" Roddenberry
Roddenberry Entertainment | All Rights Reserved
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About Mission Log: A Roddenberry Star Trek Podcast
Mission Log is a Roddenberry Entertainment podcast with the sole purpose of exploring the Star Trek universe one episode at a time. That's right, this podcast will cover six different series and 30 seasons of television by journeying into every one of the 726 episodes with a single mission: to explore, debate and discuss one of the largest science fiction phenomena of all time, Star Trek. Starting with The Original Series' initial pilot and continuing chronologically until we reach the last episode of Star Trek: Enterprise, each week our hosts will tackle a single episode, delving into the most historical and hysterical science fiction that Star Trek has to offer. Along with a variety of guests and interviews, Mission Log will attempt to reach Star Trek's ethical subtext, understand it's complex metaphors and finally figure out what was the trouble with those tribbles. Explore strange new details. Seek out new perspectives; deeper understandings. Boldly go where so many of us love to go, again and again. Join us for Mission Log!Podcast website
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