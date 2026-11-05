Mission Log: A Roddenberry Star Trek Podcast

Can Holly Amos make it through an entire podcast without mentioning Star Trek? We're about to find out! In part two of our listener Q&A, we're getting to know Mission Log's new co-host beyond the final frontier. From baseball and boy bands to favorite books, travel adventures, and the unlikely combination of brie cheese and Nerds candy, no topic is off limits. Well, except one. And Holly almost makes it.

And the wait is nearly over! Mission Log returns to regular episode coverage on October 22 with Star Trek: Enterprise, starting with "Broken Bow." It's been a long road, but we're almost there!

Hosted by John Champion and Holly Amos

Welcome to Mission Log, a Roddenberry Entertainment podcast, where we explore the Star Trek universe one episode at a time. Each week, Mission Log examines a single episode of Star Trek, diving into its ethical subtext, metaphors, and cultural significance. From the show's most iconic moments to its hidden gems, we analyze what makes Star Trek one of the greatest science fiction sagas of all time.



In every episode of Mission Log we…

Recap the story and analyze key moments.

Discuss the morals, messages, and meanings of the dilemmas presented.

Debate whether the episode holds up and if the themes are still relevant.

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For as little as $1 a month, you can gain access to our exclusive Discord Community! There, we continue the discussion with dedicated channels and weekly video chats with the hosts. Become a member of our Patreon today!

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SPECIAL THANKS the supporters of this week's show:

Chris Garis, Julie Miller, Stuart, Michael Park, Paul Shadwell, Matt Esposito, Alan Simonis, Mike Richards, David Takechi, Mike Schiable, VADM Erickson, and Lars Seme

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Technical Director - Earl Green

Producer - John Champion

Associate Producer - Jessica Lynn Verdi

Executive Producer - Eugene "Rod" Roddenberry



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