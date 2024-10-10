When Forrest Fenn hid a chest full of gold, sapphires, and rubies somewhere in the Rocky Mountains in 2010, he tapped into something deep. It was like the Ameri...

Darrell may be obsessed, but he's also probably closer to the treasure than any other hunter. Though it's hard to stay focused when Fenn himself is distracting you.

Darrell's on the brink, searchers are dying, and the police want Fenn to call the whole thing off. The downsides of giving away a fortune.

Darrell finds what he was looking for. And everything we thought we knew about what he was looking for is wrong.

Fenn said finding the treasure would be difficult but not impossible. He didn't say how complicated things would get if you found it.

The Fenn treasure was going to solve all of Darrell's problems. Now he has to face them.

About Missed Fortune

When Forrest Fenn hid a chest full of gold, sapphires, and rubies somewhere in the Rocky Mountains in 2010, he tapped into something deep. It was like the American Dream reduced to its essence—an equal-opportunity quest for a small fortune. What seemed at first like a harmless poem containing nine treasure clues sent thousands on a journey of obsession and desperation. One searcher—Darrell Seyler—gave everything.New episodes out every Monday. Missed Fortune is an Apple Original podcast produced by High Five Content in association with 30 Minutes West and Outside Magazine. Listen and follow on Apple Podcasts.https://apple.co/Missed_Fortune